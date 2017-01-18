Her turn to be tooth fairy

A Hawaiian Acres resident is channeling her inner tooth fairy in hopes of returning a missing tooth, along with cash presumably belonging to its owner.

Geneva Jackson said she recently was sifting through clothing bins at a thrift store in Pahoa when she happened upon a crumpled manila envelope with the name “Davedon Cabreros” written on the outside. Inside was a small tooth, she said, along with a $20 bill.

“It looks like the tooth of someone under 12,” Jackson said. “It’s a little tooth. When I found it, I felt like it was my turn to be tooth fairy. I don’t have any kids, but here I am now, a tooth fairy.”

Jackson searched online for information about the owner, but hasn’t been able to locate him, as of yet. She isn’t sure how long the envelope was in the bin but guesses it might have been mistakenly donated with a pillowcase.

Jackson hopes to find Cabreros and return his “well-earned $20.” But there’s a catch — per tooth fairy rules, the tooth will not be returned, she said.

Anyone with information can contact Jackson at genevagrantswishes@gmail.com.

Email Kirsten Johnson at kjohnson@hawaiitribune-herald.com.