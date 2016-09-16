HCC Alumni & Friends hosting breakfast fundraiser
Hawaii Community College Alumni &Friends invites the community to its 11th breakfast fundraiser Oct. 8 to support the organization’s general endowment.
The cost is $6 and breakfast will be served from 6:30-9:30 a.m. in the HCC cafeteria at 1175 Manono St. Drive-thru service will be available at the entrance to the Manono Campus, Building 378.
In conjunction with the breakfast, there will be free blood pressure testing by the HCC Division of Nursing and Allied Health, and a country store with crafts, plants, produce, baked goods, artwork and ceramic items.
Money raised from the breakfast and country store are used for the HCC Alumni &Friends general endowment. The funds from the endowment will be used primarily for student scholarships. Since the inception of HCC Alumni &Friends in 1994, the organization has provided more than 153 scholarships for deserving students.
To purchase tickets or make a donation, call or email Anne Chung at 934-2547 or archung@hawaii.edu. Limited tickets also will be available the day of the event.
Hawaii Community College Alumni &Friends membership is open to graduates, former students, faculty, staff and those having interest in supporting the goals of the community college. Anyone interested in becoming a member can contact membership chairwoman Renee Dela Cruz at 934-2666 or reneedc@hawaii.edu.
In 1993, HCC Alumni &Friends became a charter member of the UH Alumni Association. For UHAA membership information, visit uhalumni.org/uhaa/membership.
