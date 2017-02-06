Hawaiian Telcom promotes Hilo native
Hawaiian Telcom announced that 39-year company veteran Phyllis Freitas, a Hilo native, was promoted to director of business sales.
The company also announced that Neal Matsumoto joined the company as director of consumer direct sales.
Freitas, who has more than 30 years of sales experience, leads Hawaiian Telcom’s business sales channels including corporate, major and inside sales as well as the company’s business sales call center. She joined Hawaiian Telcom as an operator in 1978.
“Phyllis is an experienced sales professional with an outstanding track record of success,” said Paul Krueger, vice president, business sales and product marketing. “Her passion, expertise and drive to deliver exceptional service to every customer underscores our commitment to this state as Hawaii’s technology leader.”
A graduate of St. Joseph High School in Hilo, Freitas earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration and a MBA from Chaminade University.
The Oahu launch of Hawaiian Telcom TV, Hawaii’s only internet protocol television service, in July 2011 marked a pivotal point in the company’s more than 130-year history. More than 39,800 customers subscribe to Hawaiian Telcom TV delivered via the company’s advanced, next-generation fiber network, which also enables Hawaii’s fastest internet service.
