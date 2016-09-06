Hawaii Volcanoes National Park: Celebrate centennial with conservation, ukulele, hula, hike in September

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2016, and continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture and After Dark in the Park programs with the public in September.

All After Dark and Hawaiian cultural programs are free, but park entrance fees apply. Programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Hawaii Pacific Parks Association. For more information about Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, visit www.nps.gov/havo.

Mark the calendar for these upcoming events:

Conservation in Hawaii: A Living Legacy

Join Bryan Harry, former superintendent of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and founding member of the Hawaii Conservation Alliance, as he talks about the state of conservation in Hawaii and what it means for Hawaii to host the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in 2016. Part of Hawaii Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Hawaiian Ukulele Demonstration

Oral Abihai shares his passion for making ukulele from discarded or naturally fallen pieces of wood. Learning only several years ago in Lahaina from Kenny Potts, he since has made more than 50 ukulele. Abihai lives on Hawaii Island, where he makes ukulele by hand. Part of Hawaii Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops. Free.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 14

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center lanai

Hula Performance by Halau Hula Ulumamo o Hilo Paliku

Kumu hula Mamo Brown is a lifelong resident of Hilo and was formally trained by Nalani Kanaka‘ole and Pualani Kanaka‘ole Kanahele of Halau Kekuhi in the ‘ai ha‘a, or low bombastic style, of kahiko (traditional) hula. After her ‘uniki (graduation), Brown started her own halau and carries on the kahiko tradition. She and her halau have performed at the park’s annual Hawaiian cultural festival several times. Part of Hawaii Volcanoes’ ongoing Na Leo Manu (Heavenly Voices) presentations. Free.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Hawaiian Adze Production and Lithic Block Quarries on Kilauea

Park archaeologist Caleb Houck shares his knowledge about the lithic block quarries on Kilauea volcano. Learn how Hawaiians crafted finely grained basalt rock into adze (stone tools) after the 1790 summit eruptions, why these particular rocks were prized by Hawaiians, and how archaeologists discovered these abandoned quarries centuries later. Part of the Centennial Series After Dark in the Park programs. Free.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Make a Hawaiian Broom

Join park rangers and learn to make a useful pulumi ni‘au. Fashioned from the midribs of coconut leaves, pulumi ni‘au are a kind of broom used to keep houses tidy and clean. The coconut tree is an incredibly useful species used by people throughout the Pacific, and pulumi are just one example of its myriad uses. Part of Hawaii Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops. Free.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center lanai

Centennial Hike: Lithic Block Quarries on Kilauea

Join Park Ranger Jay Robinson on an easy hourlong hike among the abandoned adze quarry at Kilauea Overlook. Most visitors have no idea this area was showered by large basalt rocks erupted from Kilauea during its summit eruptions of 1790, or that Hawaiians coveted the rocks for stone tools (adze). Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 1

Where: Meet at Kilauea Overlook