Hawaii 4-H’ers attend National 4-H Congress

Four Big Island 4-H’ers were among more than 900 attendees of the National 4-H Congress in November in Atlanta.

Zo’i Nakamura and Rebekah Rapoza of Hilo and Wailana Medeiros and Tori Oshiro from Kona participated in the unique leadership opportunity.

Selection to attend the National 4-H Congress, a 4-H tradition for 96 years, is the highest state honor attainable by a 4-H member in recognition of their significant accomplishments in the Hawaii 4-H Youth Development program.

The November event, themed “Excite, Spark, Ignite,” brought together 4-H’ers, adult 4-H volunteer leaders and 4-H Youth Development Extension educators from throughout the country and Puerto Rico.

Through hands-on workshops, speeches, team-building experiences, cultural programs, field trips and community service activities, the 4-H’ers had an opportunity to expand their horizons and further develop their leadership skills.

For more information about the 4-H Youth Development Program, contact the Hilo extension office at 969-8213 or the Kona extension office at 322-0166.

Partial scholarship support for this national event was provided by the Hawaii State 4-H Alumni Association.