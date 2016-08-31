French Connection: Dance champs to teach swing, blues in Hilo

Fresh from new honors at European swing dance competitions, champions Lisa Clarke and Fabien Vrillon will share their award-winning styling with Hilo dancers in a nine-class workshop Sept. 9-11.

The French Connection workshop — Clarke and Vrillon hail from Grenoble, France — features classes in blues and swing dancing with topics suitable for beginners and experienced Lindy-hoppers (Lindy hop is the original form of swing dance). The classes will also add to the repertoire of students with backgrounds in East Coast or West Coast swing.

Preregistration discount pricing is in effect until Saturday. Most individual classes are $15 preregistered or $20 at the door. There are additional discounts for multiple classes, as well as for students and off-island dancers.

Full information can be found online at hilohepcats.org or by emailing hilohepcats@gmail.com.

Vrillon and Clarke are noted choreographers and performers who have placed highly in European and International swing dance championships for several years. They were featured doing aerials in the hit movie “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and Clarke was invited to dance in the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

The 2016 French Connection workshop is sponsored by the Hilo Hep Cats swing dancers and the Hilo Elks Lodge, hosts of Swinging Saturdays on the first and third Saturdays of each month. The Hilo Hep Cats teach regular classes in Lindy hop, blues, Balboa and Charleston.