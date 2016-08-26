Feed-A-Thon is on at KTA stores

The Food Basket’s annual Feed-A-Thon, hosted by longtime ambassador Tommy “Kahikina” Ching, is underway at KTA Super Stores through Sept. 2.

Nonperishable food and monetary donations are being accepted for two days at each of the KTA-owned grocery store locations.

The drive kicked off Wednesday and Thursday at KTA Kailua-Kona and continues from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

• Today and Saturday, Waikoloa Village Market.

• Sunday and Monday, KTA Waimea.

• Tuesday and Wednesday, KTA Puainako.

• Sept. 1-2, KTA Keauhou

“After 15 years, I am still presenting the problem of basic staple foods and having access to them,” Ching said.

“There is a need for community support. The message remains the same, ‘one dollar or one can,’ and if we all give a little it can mean a lot.”

The latest statistics from the Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s food bank, show that 1 in 5 county residents are served by the nonprofit through a network of nearly 100 partner agencies.

During the 15th annual Feed-A-Thon, Ching hopes to raise enough food and monetary donations for the Food Basket to feed the most vulnerable residents on the island during the nonpeak giving period.

In addition to in-person donations, people can donate online via the fundraising platform Classy.org at www.classy.org/campaign/2016-kahikina-food-drive/c90130.

With 1 in 3 children in Hawaii County eligible for free or reduced school meals and many families and kupuna facing high levels of food insecurity, the Food Basket is in need of community support on a yearly basis.

“We are so pleased to be working with Kahikina for another year of the Feed-A-Thon!” said En Young, executive director of the Food Basket. “Tommy’s infusion of food and funds at this time of the year is critical with kids going back to school and families starting to make tough decisions about the holidays.

“We want to reach Thanksgiving stocked and secure, and Kahikina’s help and the public’s help will make sure that happens.”

For more information about ways to help feed the hungry on Hawaii Island, contact the Food Basket at 933-6030 or visit www.hawaiifoodbasket.org.