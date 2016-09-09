Education: CCECS offering Photoshop, Japanese classes

Noncredit classes offered at UH-Hilo

The College of Continuing Education and Community Service at the University of Hawaii at Hilo is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements workshops and three levels of Japanese language classes.

To register for these noncredit classes or for more information, contact CCECS at 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/ccecs.

Adobe Photoshop

• Adobe Photoshop Elements workshops with professional videographer and graphic designer Artin Mardirousi. All sessions will take place in UH-Hilo’s PB-7 (SeniorNet Lab).Tuition for each course is $75.

Part 1 is designed for new users and will cover photo album organization, exposure, cropping, white balance, removing imperfections and correction techniques. No prior Photoshop experience is necessary. A flash drive is recommended for saving files. Classes are from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 12-15.

Part 2 will teach participants how to harness the power of Photoshop Elements by focusing on useful tools and applications such as content aware (i.e. erasing people), masking (i.e. cutting and pasting people into different places) and liquefying images.

Classes are from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 19-22.

Speak Japanese

• Noncredit Japanese language classes with Hiroko Igarashi, who has taught children and adults in the community and as a UH-Hilo lecturer. All classes take place in UH-Hilo’s Edith Kanaka‘ole Hall, Room 122.

Beginners, Level 2 covers basic social conversation, including simple introductions, expressing times and explaining simple daily activities. Students should be familiar with reading hiragana. The textbooks “Nakama 1a” or “Nakama 1, 2nd edition” are required. Tuition is $115. Classes are from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17.

Beginners, Level 3 is for students comfortable with skills covered in Level 2. Students must know hiragana and katakana. The textbooks “Nakama 1a” or “Nakama 1, 2nd edition” are required. The cost is $150 for continuing students and $160 for new students, who will receive an additional textbook, “Kokugo 1,” available only in Japan.

Sessions are from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Dec. 7.

Beginners, Level 4 is for students comfortable with skills covered in Level 3 and will teach fundamental kanji. The textbooks “Nakama 1b” or “Nakama 1, 2nd edition” are required. Tuition is $150. Classes are from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Dec. 6.