Education briefs

Food production courses at UH-Hilo

The College of Continuing Education and Community Service at the University of Hawaii at Hilo is offering two noncredit food production courses at the Hilo campus.

• Hydroponic Food Production is a course for growers, farm workers, horticulturists or anyone seeking a sound foundation in hydroponic growing, focusing on principles and practices of hydroponic systems.

The class is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 24.

• Sustainable Agriculture in the Tropics is geared toward students who want a crash course on the scientific principles and practices relating to sustainable and organic food production and the role of sustainable agriculture within our communities. Topics include modern agriculture and food systems, soil fertility management, integrated pest management, weed control, sustainable livestock husbandry and more.

The class is from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29.

Both courses are taught by Melanie Willich, an agriculture, bioenergy and horticulture instructor at UH-Hilo.

For more information or to register, contact CCECS at 932-7830 or email ccecs@hawaii.edu.

Enrolled

• Malik Mariano of Waimea started coursework at Fort Lewis College (Colo.) on Aug, 29. Mariano’s major is economics.

• John Lindenau of Keaau enrolled at Lehigh University (Pa.) as part of the class of 2020.

• Hua Uehara of Hilo joined more than 1,700 freshmen when Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (N.Y.) began classes Aug. 29.