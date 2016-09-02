‘Distinction and passion’: Wailoa Abstract Only! exhibit winners announced

More than 300 art appreciators turned out Aug. 5 at Wailoa Center for the festive opening reception for the Abstract Only! exhibit.

Abstract Only! featured a wide variety of abstract works by artists of Hawaii Island.

Winners were announced during the reception, with Nora Yamanoha taking home the Juror’s Choice Award, Darcy Gray winning first place in the 2-D category, and Masatoshi Tanabe being awarded first place in the 3-D category. Representatives from the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts reviewed the exhibit and recommended the purchase of two pieces — one by Gray and the other by Georgia Sartoris.

The long-anticipated event officially got underway July 30 with a big turnout at the art intake. A total of 102 artists submitted 206 entries.

“This year’s juror, Neida Bangerter of Maui, had the difficult challenge of curating this exhibit, finally choosing 57 entries by 47 artists from all around Hawaii Island,” said Wailoa administrator Codie King. “She has set the bar very high.”

Bangerter wrote in her juror’s statement: “The artists of Hawaii Island show a distinction and passion in their art making that embrace experimentation, materials and ideas. Whether you are a beginner or an established artist, selected for the exhibition or not, I thank you for entering your work for review and consideration.”

“My selections were based on an initial visual response, and the enduring presence of a piece. I looked for control of media through technique, organization of an original idea, quality in craftsmanship and care in the final presentation of the work,” Bangerter added.

“The sponsoring Hawaii Island Art Alliance and the Wailoa Center would like to thank Neida Bangerter for her expertise and the time it took to participate in this year’s exhibit,” King said. “We would also like to thank all the volunteers who helped to organize this event to make it happen and to the Wailoa Center volunteers who help to keep the center’s doors open for the public to experience art and the creative process firsthand in our community.”

King also thanked Don’s Grill for providing lunch.

Wailoa Center is a facility of the Division of State Parks, Department of Land and Natural Resources. It is free and open to the public 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed Saturday, Sunday and state holidays. For more information, call 933-0416 or email wailoa@yahoo.com.