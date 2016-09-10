Dance Imagined: Discover your expressive potential at VAC’s movement workshop
Smooth, spiky, graceful, flailing, focused, indirect — whatever can be imagined within provides the source for movement without.
Volcano Art Center’s Dance Imagined classes with instructor Karen Masaki will explore basic dance technique combined with the pure exhilaration of movement.
The four-session series will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the center’s Niaulani Campus. The 1 1/2-hour workshop begins with a general warm-up, moving through all body parts to get the blood flowing and joints loosened. Attention then will shift to the basics of modern dance technique with emphasis on alignment, strengthening the legs and feet, working from the core and increasing expressive potential through the torso and arms.
An improvisational dance segment follows, accompanied by music ranging from classical and rock to jazz and alternative. Classes will end with a movement and breathing exercise drawn from Juliu Horvath’s Gyrokinesis methodology.
The other class dates are Sept. 20 and 27 and Oct. 4. Cost for a single class is $20 or $15 for VAC members, or $40 for the entire series for members and nonmembers. No dance experience is necessary.
Masaki has spent a lifetime surrounded by and immersed in the arts. She has performed in dance companies in Philadelphia, New York and Honolulu and taught at private studios and community colleges in Honolulu. She has a master of fine arts degree in dance from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and is a certified Gyrokinesis trainer.
The Volcano Art Center’s Niaulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village. To register or for more information, call 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoart center.org.
