‘Da Grinch’ one big success: Hilo performing arts venture celebrates first performances

Paradise Performing Arts Center presented its first holiday concert, “How Da Grinch Wen Steal Christmas,” to appreciative audiences Dec. 10-11.

The show featured youth singers, actors and dancers who attended PPAC during its inaugural season of classes.

PPAC, a new venture under the direction of dancer and choreographer Nadia Schlosser, opened its doors in September. The center offers a variety of classes for children, including hip-hop, ballet, jazz and tap dance, as well as chorus, voice and acting.

Instruction for adults includes hip-hop and contemporary jazz workshops, and singing and improvisational acting classes.

The creation of PPAC was a longtime dream of Schlosser’s, but she also credits opening the studio to her hanai family of performing artists throughout the community.

“It is our goal to unlock that magical place where art is not just reciting lines or repeating movements, but instead becomes a genuine expression of one’s innermost self,” Schlosser said.

The second semester of classes and workshops begins Jan. 16 with additional youth, teen and adult courses on the schedule.

Paradise Performing Arts Center is located at 29 Shipman St., No. 104, in Hilo.

For more information or to register for classes, call 825-1856 or visit www.paradiseperformingartscenter.com.