Cruizers to show cars to kupuna

Hawaii Classic Cruizers is putting on a car display for the kupuna at Legacy of Hilo, 563 Kaumana Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today. The public is invited.

“Car enthusiasts will brighten the residents’ day by sharing their beautiful rides and provide photo-taking opportunities with the vehicles,” said Martha Rodillas, president of the nonprofit club. “We hope the residents and their families who normally wouldn’t have an opportunity to see the vehicles enjoy this bit of eye candy.

“Some of the classic cars will certainly bring back memories.”

For more information about the club, visit www.HawaiiClassicCruisers.com.