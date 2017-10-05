A clothing store for every woman opens in Hilo
Hilo’s newest clothing store started with a simple vision: service women’s apparel needs by catering to all shapes, sizes and body types at cost-effective prices.
What makes Forever BB LLC different is its community-first approach.
“I not only wanted to meet women’s clothing needs, but I also sought to join the pool of small-business owners supporting the Big Island’s economy,” owner Seleste Tai of Hilo said.
“The idea wasn’t just to pursue my own store, but to help provide jobs to local artisans such as seamstresses and jewelers.”
With that goal in mind, Forever BB is located in the heart of downtown Hilo at 190 Keawe St., Suite 14, featuring chic and stylish apparel at discounted prices.
Open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, customers can purchase women’s apparel such as plus size, casual wear, club wear, active wear and accessories for less than $25. Daily 5 percent discounts are offered through a loyalty rewards program.
Forever BB also sells locally handmade jewelry and graphic designs.
For more information, call Tai at 854-5255 or visit www.foreverbbllc.com.
