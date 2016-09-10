Classical musician to share knowledge at UH-Hilo

The College of Continuing Education and Community Service at the University of Hawaii at Hilo is offering music classes with classical musician and performer Artin Mardirousi.

All classes will take place in UH-Hilo’s University Classroom Building, Room 103.

• Structure of a Song explores the different elements of a song, songwriting patterns, techniques and theory. Sessions are from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12, 14 and 16. Tuition is $50.

• Guitar Fundamentals, Level 1: Getting Started is for beginners. Participants will learn the parts of the instrument, holding techniques, each string and how they work individually and with one another. Classes are from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 6.

• Guitar Fundamentals, Level 2: Strumming and Picking will teach students new strumming and finger-picking techniques. Sessions are from 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 11-27.

• Guitar Fundamentals, Level 3: Scales and Beyond students will explore different scales, learn how they create melodies and touch upon music theory. Classes are 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 1-17.

An acoustic guitar is required for all the guitar fundamentals classes. The cost for each class is $80 or $210 for all three.

To register or for more information, contact CCECS at 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu. or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/ccecs.