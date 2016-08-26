Church to honor first responders

Connect-Point United Pentecostal Church invites first responders — police, fire and rescue personnel, paramedics and their families — to a 6 p.m. service Sept. 11 at the Community of Christ Church in Hilo.

“We want to recognize, honor and appreciate their service to our community as they selflessly serve bravely to keep us all safe and protected,” said the Rev. John Roth, who will lead the service.

The Community of Christ Church is at 1842 Kinoole St. For more information, contact Roth at connectpointchurch@gmail.com.