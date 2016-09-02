Church of the Holy Cross welcomes new pastor

Church of the Holy Cross UCC will celebrate the call of its new pastor, the Rev. Eric S. Anderson, during a special worship service at 1 p.m. Sept. 9.

During the service, officers of the United Church of Christ’s Hawaii Island Association will install Anderson as the church’s senior pastor, confirming the covenant between the congregation, its pastor and the entire denomination.

Pastor and congregation members will promise their best efforts “to love and serve God and all people together.” The service will be followed by fellowship in the church’s Building of Faith.

Hawaii Association President Harry Kawai and the Rev. Linda Petrucelli of Hilo Coast UCC in Honomu will lead the installation. Petrucelli also will deliver a charge to the members and friends of Church of the Holy Cross. The Rev. Paul Bryant-Smith, pastor of King Street UCC in Danbury, Conn., will offer a charge to Anderson.

Other speakers will include Hawaii Conference Minister the Rev. Charles Buck and representatives of the interfaith community and other congregations that worship on the Holy Cross campus.

Anderson was ordained in 1988 and previously pastored churches in Maine and Connecticut. For 17 years, he served with the Connecticut Conference of the United Church of Christ as a communications minister.

He has two adult children, Brendan and Rebekah.

Church of the Holy Cross UCC is observing its 125th anniversary. All are welcome to celebrate the love of God in worship and in service.