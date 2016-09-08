CCECS releases fall class schedule

The College of Continuing Education and Community Service at the University of Hawaii at Hilo is offering two dance and art classes designed especially for keiki, a series of writing workshops, and Sanskrit and philosophy classes.

To register for the noncredit classes and for more information, contact CCECS at 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu. or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/ccecs.

Hip-hop, painting

• Max Belliard will teach hip-hop dancing for ages 6-11. Styles include break dance, tutting, popping and locking, hip-hop choreography, freestyle and more. No dance experience is required. Classes are from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 9-Nov. 18 (no class Nov. 11), at the UH-Hilo Old Gym. Cost is $60.

Art for Keiki: Adventures in Painting will teach keiki ages 7-10 technical painting and drawing skills while engaging them in exploring artistic elements in their environment. Instructor Kellie Miyazu teaches elementary school art and is the designer-in-residence at the East Hawaii Cultural Center.

Classes are from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 1. The location is to be determined. Cost is $105 and includes all required supplies.

Write on

Creating Your Life Story: From Memory to Memoir will guide students through a structured process to produce weekly works of writing. Instructor Sally K. O’Brien has taught extensively at the high school and college level.

Classes are from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 6-Oct. 25. Tuition is $80.

Adam Sydney, a novelist and screenplay evaluator who has taught writing and storytelling classes for nearly eight years, will teach two unique writing classes. Tuition is $65 for each class, or $110 for both.

Storytelling is from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6. The course focuses on the building blocks of narrative medium and will provide participants with essential skills to help them excel in areas such as writing novels and screenplays, advertising and journalism.

Writing from the Subconscious provides a new approach for seasoned writers or individuals just beginning to explore creative writing. Classes are from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 10.

Sanskrit, philosophy

• Introduction to Sanskrit 1: The Language of the Gods with UH-Hilo philosophy instructor Benjamin Zenk.

Sanskrit 1 students will learn the basic fundamentals of Sanskrit, including the devanagari alphabet, vowel assimilation and simple grammatical forms. Classes are from 10:30 a.m.-noon Fridays, Sept. 9-Nov. 18, in Building 388, Room 102, on the Manono campus, with no class Nov. 11. Tuition is $125.

Zenk also will lead Indian Philosophy, exploring the many different schools of Indian thought, extending beyond the diverse traditions of yoga and Buddhism. Classes are from 11 a.m.- noon Mondays, Sept. 12-Oct. 17, in Building 393, Room 103, on the Manono Campus. The cost is $45.