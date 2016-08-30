CCECS offers stress reduction series

The University of Hawaii at Hilo’s College of Continuing Education and Community Service is offering a Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction series.

Classes are from 1-5:30 p.m. every other Saturday, Sept. 9-Nov. 5 in the UH-Hilo Old Gym with a retreat day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22. Tuition is $150.

This in-depth program is taught by Bernie Schreck, a longtime instructor of meditation and mindful living. Participants will learn to manage the symptoms of stress, chronic illness or pain, and improve their quality of life through diverse techniques such as guided meditation, gentle, mindful yoga and breathing exercises.

Students will receive daily home practice assignments. A “Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction Workbook,” by Bob Stahl, Ph.D., and Elisha Goldstein, Ph.D., is required. Participants also will need to bring a yoga mat and light blanket.

For more information and to register, contact CCECS at 932-7830 or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/ccecs.