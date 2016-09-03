Calendar for September 3

Arts & Exhibits

TODAY, Sept. 3

RETURN OF ‘ALALA: RESTORING THE VOICE OF HAWAII’S NATIVE FORESTS

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: Regular gallery hours through Oct. 9

Details: A multimedia, juried art contest in conjunction with the long-anticipated release of the ‘alala, Hawaii’s native crow, back into the wild. Exhibition will provide extensive education featuring the ‘alala as an important bird in Hawaii’s ecology and native culture and double as a fundraising effort to support the release, which will begin in September. Exhibit also will feature a fundraising gala to raise additional support and funds for this important conservation effort. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Emily Catey-Weiss, 967-7565, gallery@volcanoartcenter.org

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

“INSPIRATIONS OF A HAWAII WILDLIFE ARTIST”

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Details: Get to know the life and stories behind the intricate paintings of Hawaii’s nature artist Patrick Ching. Join Ching as he shares his experiences of living among the other animals in Hawaii’s forests and remote atolls. Free, but donations gladly accepted.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

COMING

HAWAIIAN UKULELE DEMONSTRATION

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 14

Details: Oral Abihai shares his passion for hand-making ukulele from discarded or naturally fallen pieces of wood. Part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

ART AUCTION FUNDRAISER

Where: Hawaian Paradise Park

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 1

Details: Hosted by Malamalama Waldorf School. Items from local artists and establishments. An elegant, artistic evening with pupus, wine and music. Tickets are $40 if purchased at the school or $50 if purchased at Basically Books in Hilo or at the door. Contact the school for more information.

Contact: 982-7701, info@hawaiiwaldorf.org

Classes

TODAY, Sept. 3

BOOKBINDING TRIO WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. today

Details: Learn how to make an origami fold book, a tassel book and fishbone fold book. Prior bookbinding experience is not necessary. Cost is $35 or $32 for VAC members plus a $10 supply fee.

Contact: Alyssa, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

INNER NOURISHING QIGONG FOR CHRONIC PAIN

Where: Hilo Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St.

When: 10 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays starting today

Details: Manage chronic pain with this mindful practice from China. Sept-Oct. Eight classes. Cost is $65.

Contact: Jana Ching, 961-6922, jana.hiqi@gmail.com

WONDERFUL WATERCOLORS

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 11 a.m. today

Details: Raise your brush and grab a tube. Get inspired to create and play. Cost is $45 or $40 VAC members. Bring paper, paints, brushes and your sense of adventure.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 15

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

MONDAY, Sept. 5

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Sept. 12 (Call for Labor Day schedule)

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.go

SELF-DEFENSE FITNESS CLASS

Where: Kohala Village Hub, 55-514 Hawi Road, Hawi

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (Call for Labor Day schedule)

Details: Geared toward street-oriented self-defense and rooted in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Students will learn stance, footwork, striking techniques, defense and much more. For class schedule, visit www.kohalavillagehub.com.

Contact: Kohala Village Hub, 889-0404, info@kohalavillagehub.com

BEGINNING HAND-BUILDING CERAMICS CLASS

Where: Puueo Community Center, 145 Wainaku St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (Call for Labor Day schedule)

Details: Class size limited to the first 12 participants to register in advance. Sponsored by the county Parks and Recreation Department.

Contact: Scott, 961-8738

ZUMBA GOLD CHAIR

Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (Call for Labor Day schedule)

Details: Seated Zumba workout. Strengthen your core, increase your range of motion and stamina with this low-impact fitness class that offers the same benefits of Zumba Gold. All welcome.

Contact: Harriet Rocha, 640-3876, har_c1@yahoo.com

TRADITIONAL WADO KARATE TRAINING

Where: Sangha Hall, 424 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (Call for Labor Day schedule)

Details: Beginners class, 5-6 p.m.; advanced class, 6-7 p.m. Visitors welcome to observe and participate.

Contact: Craig, 987-1465

TUESDAY, Sept. 6

COMPUTER FUNDAMENTALS 1 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, University of Hawaii at Hilo, PB 7, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday

Details: Learn how to use a computer even if you have never touched a mouse before. Cost is $60 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit eight students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

PAHOA SENIOR CLASSES

Where: Pahoa Senior Center, 15-3016 Kauhala St., Pahoa

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: The Department of Parks and Recreation, Elderly Recreation Program, announces its summer senior classes featuring hand-building ceramics, beginner and intermediate ukulele, hula and feather lei making through Sept. 9. Participants must be 55 years and older.

Contact: Margaret Yafuso, 966-5801, myafuso@hawaiicounty.gov, or 965-2705.

HULA ‘AUANA CLASSES

Where: Hilo YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

Details: All levels welcome. Join the fellowship and exercise for health, fun and the love of hula. Call for registration information.

Contact: Danielle Johnson, 935-3721, daniellej@islandofhawaiiymca.com

ADULT ADVANCED HULA

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

CREATING YOUR LIFE STORY: FROM MEMORY TO MEMOIR

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 104, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25

Details: Cost is $80. Course provides a safe and nurturing environment for inexperienced and experienced writers who intend to produce a memoir. Participants will produce at least eight polished pieces of writing for your family and friends to appreciate and cherish. Bring a special journal, spiral notebook and pens.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTERMEDIATE HULA

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ZUMBA FITNESS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Free class. Feel stronger, younger and healthier. Safe, easy-to-follow cardio dancing to Latin-inspired and contemporary hits.

Contact: Dee Torres, 938-9101, dtorres@hawaiiantel.net

AIKIDO FOR ADULT AND TEEN BEGINNERS

Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. Wednesday and 4:45 p.m. Sunday (starts Sept. 6)

Details: Two sessions per week recommended. Aikido is designed to protect oneself while not harming others. Cost for individuals is $60 per month; families are $90 per month.

Contact: Barbara, 935-2454, AikidoOfHilo@hawaiiantel.net

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 12

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

MANAGING ONLINE REVIEWS

Where: Hawaii Community College, Manono Campus, Building 379-1, Kaneikeao Room, 1175 Manono St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Thursday

Details: Gain valuable insights to better manage your online reviews. Learn how to effectively respond to negative feedback, how to spot review scammers and how not to respond to reviews. Cost is $25. Limited space.

Contact: Lydia Santiago, 933-0776, lydia.santiago@hisbdc.org

ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL I

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4 p.m. Thursdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

BOXING FOR BEGINNERS

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-Nov. 10

Details: Cost is $90. Students will learn hand wrapping, proper stance, foot movement, basic punches and blocking and counter punching. Students also will be instructed on how to use and hit the punch mitts. This is not a fitness-based class. Open to ages 14 and older. Hand wraps included in fee. Students must bring their own shoes, towel and mouthpiece.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

STORYTELLING

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 104, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6

Details: Cost is $65 or $110 with Writing from the Subconscious class beginning in October. Essential for everything from novels and advertising to screenplays and journalism, the fundamentals of storytelling encompass the building blocks of any narrative medium. Any form of media is welcomed for this class: prose, video, acting, poetry, comics and more.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL II

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Friday

Details: Cost is $10 per session. Must be 55 or older.

Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147

INTRODUCTION TO SANSKRIT 1: THE LANGUAGE OF THE GODS

Where: TBD, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 9-Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 11)

Details: Cost is $125. Though no longer a commonly spoken language, the effects of Sanskrit’s former influence continue to be seen today. Learn to identify some of these influences by getting familiar with the basics of Sanskrit, including the devanagari alphabet, vowel assimilation and simple grammatical forms.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE

Where: Keaau Community Center, behind the Keaau Police Station

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Details: Cost is $10 for each session. Must be 55 or older.

Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147

LYRICAL HIP-HOP

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 9-Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 11)

Details: Cost is $60. This creative dance class combines several dance styles including hip-hop, contemporary and modern.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

COMING

BASIC MEDIATION TRAINING

Where: Announced to registrants, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 10-11 and 17-18

Details: Learn how to apply advanced communication skills and help people resolve their differences. For anyone who wants to communicate more effectively at work and at home, be a better negotiator and problem solver, increase your value in the workplace and/or become a mediator. Cost is $295 (scholarships available).

Contact: Jenifer Aveiro, Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, 935-7844, ext. 1, jenifer@hawaiimediation.org

EDIBLE LANDSCAPING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB 7, Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 10

Details: Cost is $35 or $60 with Landscaping with Native Plants. Learn the dos and don’ts of edible landscaping and gain hands-on experience creating a basic landscape plan for your home. Bring an aerial photo or TMK map of your land, as well as color pens/pencils.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ART FOR EVERYONE: MIXED MEDIA MODULE B

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 312, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 29

Details: Cost is $125, which includes supplies. Learn a variety of techniques for creating printed images on paper, producing stand-alone pieces that could be made into cards or framed images. Pieces are then selected and molded into a finished, textured work. For all levels, ages 13 and older. Younger students also can enroll with the accompaniment of an enrolled adult.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

OIL PAINTING WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 10-11

Details: Understanding your medium and using your tools effectively gives the results you want. If you are an intermediate or beginner, this class will give you a better command of your medium. Cost for the two-day workshop is $100 or $90 for VAC members. Students will need a small canvas, paints and brushes. A supply list will be provided.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

LANDSCAPING WITH NATIVE PLANTS

Where: UH-Hilo, PB 7, Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 10

Details: Cost is $35. Locally adapted. Relatively low maintenance. Habitat for beneficial organisms. Learn about these and many other positive aspects of incorporating native plants into your garden and landscape.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

MINDFULNESS-BASED STRESS REDUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Saturdays (every other week), Sept. 10-Nov. 5; 10 a.m. Oct. 22 retreat day

Details: Cost is $150. Class teaches simple yet powerful practices of body scan, meditation and gentle mindful yoga to help you to discover a deeper sense of wellness, balance, self-reliance and freedom. “A Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction” workbook by Bob Stahl and Elisha Goldstein required.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTRODUCTION TO MAC COMPUTERS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 12, 14, 16 and 19

Details: Learn the basics with a hands-on, ground-up approach to how to use your Mac computer. Designed for students unfamiliar with Macs or not comfortable with computers. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INDIAN PHILOSOPHY

Where: TBD, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Sept. 12-Oct. 17

Details: Cost is $45. Participants will learn about the many different schools of Indian thought and leave with a better understanding of this complex tradition, beyond the more familiar areas of yoga and Buddhism.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 1

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12-15

Details: Intended for new Photoshop Elements users. Topics include photo album organization, exposure, cropping, white balance, removing imperfections, correction techniques and more. Cost is $75.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

JAPANESE TAIKO DRUMMING

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 12 (no class Oct. 31)

Details: Cost is $80 which includes required materials. Learn about the art and spirit of taiko drumming from one of Hilo’s best, Chad Nakagawa, current leader of Taishoji Taiko. For all levels, ages 8 and older.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

STRUCTURE OF A SONG

Where: UH-Hilo,UCB 103, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 12, 14 and 16

Details: Cost is $50. Learn the different parts that go into making a song as well as songwriting patterns, techniques and theory. All levels of musicians and singers are welcome. No materials or equipment required, but students are encouraged to bring their instruments.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

HAWAIIAN HISTORY

Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12

Details: Second in a series of three talk-story sessions with North Kohala historian Boyd D. Bond, who will discuss “George Vancouver and his four voyages to Hawaii.” Call for more information. Contact the library three weeks in advance if a sign language interpreter or other special accommodation is required.

Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655, janet.lam@librarieshawaii.org

RECREATIONAL PADDLING

Where: Hilo Bayfront

When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 15 (Section 1); Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 16 (Section 2); Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17 (Section 3)

Details: Cost is $100 per section. Experience firsthand the power, beauty and wonder of our Hawaiian waters while learning how to paddle an outrigger canoe. No previous paddling experience necessary. All necessary equipment is provided.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

IPHONE 1 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, PB 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 13 and 15

Details: Explore your settings, navigate, play with calendar, camera and photos, explore apps and multitasking. Provide your own iPhone. Bring Apple ID and password. Cost is $42 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit four students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

DANCE IMAGINED

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays Sept. 13-Oct. 4

Details: Explore basic dance technique combined with the pure exhilaration of movement. Smooth, spiky, graceful, flailing, focused, indirect — whatever can be imagined within provides the source for movement without. Cost is $20 or $15 for VAC members per session; $40 for the entire series for members and nonmembers. No dance experience necessary.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

COMPUTER FUNDAMENTALS 2 USING WINDOWS 10 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, PB 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and 15

Details: Learn how to use your PC with Windows 10 whether you’ve never used a computer before or used an earlier version of Windows. Cost is $42 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

CONVERSATIONAL FRENCH

Where: UH-Hilo, K106, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 1

Details: Cost is $100. Through observation and actual practice, participants will learn how the French communicate and then replicate it through the use of proper words and grammar.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THERAPEUTIC YOGA

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 15

Details: Cost is $80. Therapeutic yoga involves gentle, intelligent sequencing of movements to help your body find its most comfortable natural state. For all levels of experience, but will involve work on the floor. Wear comfortable clothing that allows for a full range of movement. Need yoga mat and water.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BEGINNING BEEKEEPING AND BEE BIOLOGY

Where: Komohana Ag Research and Extension Center, 875 Komohana St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 (Part 1), Sept. 17 (Part 2)

Details: Lecture in Part 1; hands-on apiary session in Part 2. Cost is $10 total for both sessions.

Contact: Noelani Waters, 339-1977, noelani.waters@hawaii.gov

BALLROOM DANCE BASICS: SWING, HUSTLE AND NIGHT CLUB TWO-STEP

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 15

Details: Cost is $75 or discount package of $125 if taken with Latin Swing. No partner necessary. Wear lightweight, smooth-soled shoes (no rubber) or socks.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

FULL-BODY CONDITIONING

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 16

Details: Cost is $60. Classes include weight lifting, resistance training, yoga movements and light to medium aerobic exercise. Bring 5 lb. or 8 lb. dumbbells, yoga mat, exercise ball, water and towel. Wear comfortable exercise wear and shoes, as well as any braces or supports needed.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ART FOR EVERYONE: EXPLORATORY PAINTING

Where: TBD, Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 3

Details: Cost is $125, which includes supplies. Explore your creativity while learning some of the fundamental techniques of painting with acrylics. In addition, participants will be introduced to core principles of design and a brief historical background of techniques. Portions of the course will be taught outdoors to expose students to a range of painting environments. Ages 12 and older. Younger students can enroll with an accompanying registered adult.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

JAPANESE CONVERSATION: BEGINNERS LEVEL 2

Where: UH-Hilo, K122, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17

Details: Cost is $115. Focus on practical Japanese language skills and important cultural issues for effective communication. Students new to this class should be able to read hiragana. Required book: “Nakama 1a” or “Nakama 1” secondnd editions.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BALLROOM DANCE BASICS: LATIN BALLROOM

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17

Details: Cost is $75 or discount package of $125 if taken with Swing, Hustle, Nightclub Two Step. Please wear lightweight, smooth-soled shoes (no rubber) or socks.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

REIKI LEVEL I CERRTIFICATION

Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 8 a.m. Sept. 17-18

Details: This is your chance to explore the body’s energy field (aura) to balance mind, body and spirit for yourself and others. Learn to see, feel, assess, balance and boost the human auric field for optimal well being. Cost is $295 plus tax. Pre-registration required. Limited space available.

Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com

LIFT TO THRIVE

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 17-Nov. 19

Details: Cost is $60. Beginners exercise class is geared toward older adults or those just starting on their fitness journey. Required: yoga mat, full-size bath towel, water, one set of 2 or 3 lb. dumbbells, exercise ball and any preferred braces or supports.

Contact:

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THE HILO HEP CATS JOIN WITH THE JAZZTONES QUARTET

Where: Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 17

Details: Regular dance lesson and swing dance program. All ages and dance levels are invited to this fun nonjudgmental evening of swing music.

Contact: JP Thoma, 345-9532, JPThomaHI@gmail.com

“PAINTING WITH PEGGY”

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: Noon on Mondays beginning Sept. 19

Details: Margaret “Peggy” Stanton leads an ongoing series of acrylic painting workshops for artists of all levels. Each three-hour class is a hands-on painting session where participants learn to approach their painting process with a new awareness and understanding of color dynamics and composition. Cost for each session is $20 or $15 for VAC members. Student supply list is available online at www.volcanoartcenter.org or by calling VAC.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 2

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19-22

Details: Workshop focuses on useful tools and applications such as erasing people, cutting and pasting people into different places, combining multiple pictures for the perfect group shots and much more. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND TOOLS FOR 21ST CENTURY JOB SEEKERS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 102, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 19-23, 26-27

Details: Course will help you locate jobs that fit your skill sets, apply for those positions online and prepare for future interviews. Cost is $95.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTRODUCTION TO AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER

Where: UH-Hilo, STB 225, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 18

Details: Cost is $75. Overview of diagnosis, prevalence and etiology of ASD as well as an introduction to interventions. Will include information about behavioral assessments and programs, assistive technology and advocacy for services. Open to anyone interested in learning more about ASD, including parents, teachers and practitioners.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

GUITAR FUNDAMENTALS, LEVEL 1: GETTING STARTED

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 103, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 6

Details: Cost is $80. Learn the parts of the instrument, holding techniques, each string and how they work individually as well as with one another. Learn the open position, each note for each fret, the C Major scale and all chords that fall within it, as well as additional open position chords. Required: Acoustic guitar (nylon or steel string).

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

HULA HOOP FITNESS AND FUN

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Nov. 9

Details: Cost is $80. Classes will include constructing hoops, stretching and cardio exercises, instruction on basic hooping techniques and lots of practice. No experience necessary. Students will get to keep their own personalized, handmade hoop.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

SOFT PASTEL STILL LIFE WORKSHOP WITH PATTI PEASE JOHNSON

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24

Details: Learn about the different types of pastels, different papers, fixing and mounting paper and on backing. Then, use newsprint to get the flow of arm movements to keep loose. Next, you’ll begin forming shapes and move into colors on pastel paper. Students will complete a 10-by-12-inch project. Cost is $50 or $45 for VAC members plus a $10 supply fee per person. Beginner and intermediate artists welcome.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

STAINED-GLASS WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9

Details: All the basic techniques will be covered, from glass cutting, foiling, soldering and completing with patina and polishing compound. Glass artists Claudia McCall and Lois Pollock will share their expertise and knowledge, teaching students the skills involved in working safely with stained glass and creating a beautiful, sturdy piece of art. Cost for the six-session workshop is $150 or $135 for VAC members. This workshop is open to beginners and experienced students.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

WASHI CHIGIRI-E JAPANESE ART CLASS

Where: Culture amd Arts Department, 28 Shipman Street, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Nov. 19, Jan. 14, March 18 and May 13 (subject to change)

Details: Learn Hakubi Washi Chigiri-e, a Japanese art form of tearing special hand-dyed handmade washi paper from Japan to create art. Bring your own lunch. Call or email for additional details.

Contact: Janice Higashi, 961-6848, jcahawaii@yahoo.com

BEGINNER’S SERIES WITH AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 22

Details: Cost is $15 per class or $60 for series. Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. Build strength, increase flexibility and gain confidence in your practice.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

MICROSOFT OFFICE ESSENTIALS COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30

Details: This professional development program is designed for working professionals seeking to improve their Microsoft Office skills. Hands-on training in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PHOTOGRAPHY PART 1 — INTRODUCTION TO DSLR CAMERAS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30

Details: Course will introduce essential concepts and photographic techniques necessary to properly operate a DSLR camera. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 3-6

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PHOTOGRAPHY PART 2 — TECHNIQUES AND COMPOSITION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct 3-6

Details: Designed to provide students with an expansion of the fundamentals of digital photography. This will include camera equipment, procedures and picture-taking techniques. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WIX.COM PART 1: BUILDING CODELESS WEBSITES, INTRODUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 5 and 7

Details: Creating websites without code will show you how to create a fully operational website with “drag and drop tools” to promote a business, department or simply create a customized website. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

AHA PUHALA O PUNA LAUHALA WEAVING WORKSHOP

Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St., Keaau

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: Projects will include bracelet, slipper, 3-D star, fan or coaster. Bring scissors, a small spray bottle, bag lunch and $5 to $10 for materials. Call or email for more information or to pre-register. Space is limited.

Contact: Aha Puhala o Puna, 238-2554, ahapuhala@gmail.com

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 10-13

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WIX.COM PART 2: MULTIPAGE BUSINESS WEBSITE CONSTRUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 12 and 14

Details: Learn how to properly design and build your business website. Students will use the latest business and marketing website designs, incorporating forms, animation and multimedia elements. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

APPLE MAC IMOVIE: MAKING HOME MOVIES

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11-14

Details: Learn how to create home videos by using iMovie video editing software to edit videos from a digital camera or phone by clipping, cropping, captioning and authoring your video. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

MICROSOFT OFFICE INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21

Details: Topics will include advance formatting, forms, PDF creation, formulas, creation of templates, linking web pages, using objects and much more. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

APPLE GARAGEBAND

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 17-19

Details: Apple’s Garageband is a powerful digital audio workstation software. It’s an easy-to-use program used to make music at home. Bundled with Apple’s OS X, Garageband is included with all Macs. Cost is $195.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BOTANICAL ART WORKSHOPS WITH LINDA VOROBIK

Where: Society for Kona’s Education & Art, 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway, Honaunau

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 22-23, 6 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 11 a.m. Oct. 29-30

Details: Three workshops: Basic Botanical Drawing, Advanced Botanical Watercolor, Beginning Botanical Watercolor, respectively. Call SKEA for more information or to register.

Contact: Donna Stiles, 328-9392, skea@hawaii.rr.com

WINDOWS 10 DEMYSTIFIED

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 24-26

Details: Designed for current Microsoft Windows users transitioning to Windows 10. Learn how to personalize user settings, menus, browser options, applications and security features. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ARCGIS — GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS REFRESHER COURSE

Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 1-3

Details: This 12-hour tutorial/refresher training is composed of sequential tutorial exercises that provide students with a basic review of ArcGIS. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125 (Mac) or PB-7 (PC), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 2, 4, 7 and 9

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

LIVE YOUR YOGA: KOHALA YOGA RETREAT WITH MOLLY MASAOKA AND AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Hawaii Island Retreat Center, 250 Lokahi Road, Kapaau

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 10-13

Details: Yoga, meditation, nature, journaling, Ayurveda discussions, self-care practices, community development. Receive 25 hours of continuing education credit recognized by Yoga Alliance from ERYT. Prices vary by date of registration and what accommodations you seek. Call, email or visit Yoga Centered’s website (yogacentered.com) for more information.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

NIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY — FIELD COURSE

Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12

Details: Learn how to manipulate your DSLR to take better and more captivating night photos. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADOBE INDESIGN — INTRODUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16

Details: Learn how to use this popular page layout software to design and create professional quality letterhead, business cards, brochures, PDF files that play movies and more. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

Clubs

TODAY, Sept. 3

HAWAIIAN QUILT CLUB MEETING

Where: Keaau Community Center

When: 9 a.m. today

Details: Club members are happy to help members of the community who want to learn to sew a Hawaiian pillow or quilt. Patterns available.

Contact: Merci, 959-7967

SUNDAY, Sept. 4

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 12:30 p.m. Sundays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

MONDAY, Sept. 5

SENIORS OF PARADISE MEETING

Where: Hawaiian Paradise Park Activity Center, Makuu Drive

When: 9:30 a.m. Monday

Details: Labor Day theme. Come talk story about a crazy or interesting past job. Play bingo and bean bag toss for prizes. Bring a dish to share for potluck lunch. All 55 and older welcome.

Contact: Peggy McKinsey, 333-5286, peggymckinsey@yahoo.com

TUESDAY, Sept. 6

HILO SUNRISE CHAPTER — BNI NETWORKING MEETING

Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: For local business professionals who value word-of-mouth marketing and are seeking to network, refer business to each other and build a better business community.

Contact: Sharla Sare, 430-1787

HILO TOASTMASTERS

Where: 614 Kilauea St., Hilo

When: 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Enhance your leadership potential and improve your public-speaking skills. Every Tuesday.

Contact: Chandra Fulton, 938-9148, chandrafulton9@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 11 a.m. Wednesdays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

BIG ISLAND REAL ESTATE INVESTORS’ CLUB

Where: Hawaii Island Realtors’ Office, Meeting Room, 1321 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Safeguard your funds and documents during the Real Estate transaction process. Guest speacker is Matt Takata. Don’t forget to bring $5 donation

Contact: Roy Dollwet, 430-3223, royd@savio.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

MOUNTAIN VIEW SENIOR GAMES

Where: Mountain View Senior Center, 18-1345A New Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: 10 a.m. Fridays

Details: Mountain View seniors meet to get acquainted and play bingo, mahjong, Shanghai rummy, Sequence and other card and board games. Bring a can of food for prizes. Area residents 55 and older invited.

Contact: June Van Pelt, 967-7417, junvp@juno.com

SINGAPORE BOTANIC GARDEN PRESENTATION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB Room 100, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Details: Take an armchair trip to the Singapore Botanic Garden with the Hawaii Island Palm Society. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a lush 82-hectare, 150-plus-year-old garden with much diversity. The garden’s director, Nigel Taylor, will talk about its history and show photos of the garden. Plant enthusiasts should not miss this rare opportunity.

Contact: Bob Gibbens, 333-5626, begteb@hawaii.rr.com

COMING

NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK ON THE BIG ISLAND

Where: Kona Commons, 74-5450 Makala Blvd., Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 10

Details: Sponsored by the Big Island Electric Vehicle Association and Kona Commons. Come see the latest electric cars and learn about ownership experiences. Free. Everyone welcome.

Contact: Noel Morin, 987-7428, nmorin99@yahoo.com

DAV CHAPTER 6 MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 10

Details: Any man or woman who was wounded, gassed, injured or disabled in the line of duty during time of war is invited. Chapter membership meeting is the second Saturday of each month.

Contact: Jaime Tomas, 961-2764

HILO ORCHID SOCIETY MEETING

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10

Details: Jurahame Leyva, owner of Orchid Fix nursery in Kurtistown, will speak about growing masdevallias and other pleurothallids in Hawaii. Public welcome. Free.

Contact: Rick Kelley, 756-8145, info@hiloorchidsociety.org

KOREA VETS MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Okutsu Veterans Home, 1180 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 12

Details: Committee, disability and agenda reviews, and KWV Memorial status. See you there.

Contact: Bob Karp, 981-2126, karpr001@hawaii.rr.com

PUNA TOASTMASTERS

Where: Pahoa Community Center, 15-2910 Puna Road, Pahoa

When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14

Details: Learn and practice communication and leadership skills in a friendly, fun environment. Guests welcome. Free.

Contact: Tracy Hedgecock, 238-0517, flowergirl@gmail.com

HILO PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 14

Details: Meeting will feature the work of Steven Roby in a program titled “From Street to Stage.” During the 1960s, Roby documented the Haight Ashbury era, which led to books and a career as a photojournalist. He now is based on the Big Island and offers photography and video services and is house photographer for the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea and a member of ASMP. Public welcome; no admission.

Contact: Mary Goodrich, 985-7487, mary@hawaiiphotoretreat.com

HILO HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1955

Where: Call for details, Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 15

Details: The location of the quarterly luncheon gathering has been changed. All classmates are invited to join.

Contact: Ruth Miyahira, 959-6467, rmiyahira4@hawaii.rr.com

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Where: West Hawaii Civic Center, Building A, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 9:45 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Three awards will be presented during this DAR meeting. Program speaker will be Deb Wickham from Ke Kai Ola, the Marine Mammal Center. She also is the Hawaiian Monk Seal Hospital Operations Manager. Lunch follows the business meeting at the Harbor House Restaurant at Honokohau Harbor.

Contact: Mary Ellen C. Smith, 322-6870, mellencs@aol.com

NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK ON THE BIG ISLAND — HILO

Where: Parking lot north of the KWXX Radio Station and WikiFresh, 1145 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Electric car show hosted by the Big Island Electric Vehicle Association. Come and see the latest electric cars and learn about ownership experiences from owners and dealer. Free. Open to all.

Contact: Noel Morin, 987-7428, nmorin99@yahoo.com

F.I.L.M. CLUB GET-TOGETHER

Where: No. 1 Chinese BBQ Restaurant, 200 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo

When: Noon on Sept. 18

Details: Inviting all former F.I.L.M. (Fellowship. Interest. Learning. Motivation.) Club members who were students of Larry Kadooka’s School of Photography. Some scrapbooks from 1978-93 will be available for viewing; bring any photos and memories you want to share. Optional: Bring an unwrapped garage sale item for exchange and a dessert to share. RSVP at the contact information below.

Contact: Lynn Shirai Tanimoto, 932-7307, tanilst@yahoo.com; June, 987-5190 (text only)

BIG ISLAND WATER GARDEN CLUB

Where: Keaau Community Center

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Details: Guest speaker will be Patricia Goodwin, who will speak about the art of bonsai. Public welcome. Mini auction concludes club business.

Contact: Karen, 935-5357 (leave message)

Health

TODAY, Sept. 3

SENIOR FARMERS MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM 2016 — SENIOR PRODUCE

Where: Various sites

When: Registration ongoing

Details: Applications available online; application assistance available 1-3 p.m. at 40 Holomua St. in Hilo. Applications and assistance also available at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, from 10 a.m.-noon at 127 Kamana St., Room 5. First come, first served as spaces are limited.

Contact: Claudia Wilcox-Boucher, 933-6030, claudiab@hawaii.edu

HILO PARKINSON SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. today

Details: Special meeting with Dr. Ami Gupta, a movement disorder specialist from Honolulu, who will talk to the group and answer questions.

Contact: Fran Calvert, 982-7511, fcalvert@hawaiiantel.net

MONDAY, Sept. 5

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Serenity House, 15-2579 Pahoa-Keaau Road, Pahoa

When: Noon on Mondays

Details: If willpower is not working, turn to Overeaters Anonymous. This is not a diet or calories club. No dues or fees. Newcomers are welcome.

Contact: 345-2753, viviansuet@hotmail.com

TUESDAY, Sept. 6

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 7

CONSCIOUS COMMUNICATION: HOW TO ENGAGE IN THOUGHTFUL EXPRESSION AND ACTIVE LISTENING

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Julie Mitchell from Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center will speak. Learn effective active listening techniques, summarizing for understanding and asking appropriate questions. Free.

Contact: Claire Seu, 933-8890, claire.seu@librarieshawaii.org

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

“US TOO” PROSTATE SUPPORT GROUP, EAST HAWAII CHAPTER

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: Noon on Thursday

Details: Learn about the personal experiences members went through, how their diagnosis was made, what treatment option was selected, what factors were considered in making their decision, the side-effects of the treatment and what lifestyle changes were made to prevent recurrence. Meetings are the second Thursday of each month.

Contact: Al Manliguis or Wilbert Lau, 935-2723 or 989-8509, respectively

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Puna Congregational Church, 16-647 Old Volcano Road, Room 6, Keaau

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

HILO PARKINSON SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Hospice of Hilo Community Room, 1011 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Friday

Details: John Pepper from South Africa, featured in “The Brain’s Way of Healing” by Doidge, will inspire and encourage. Bring a dish to share for the potluck lunch and encourage others to come.

Contact: Fran Calvert, 982-7511, fcalvert@hawaiiantel.net

SQUARE DANCING FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS

Where: Clem Akina Park, 159 Wainaku St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Details: Meet new people for fun, fellowship and friendship put to music. Led by Bill Yoeman, ACA certified square dance caller and instructor.

Contact: Bill Yoeman, 968-6091

COMING

EARLY SIGNS HEALTH FAIR

Where: Life Care Center of Hilo, 944 W. Kawailani St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 10

Details: Free. Open to the public. Ten physician presentations. Nine activity demonstrations. More than 75 information booths with free services. Need appointment for cholesterol and memory checks.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 959-9151, ridley0428@gmail.com

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 13

Details: Support group for caregivers who provide assistance to anyone. Support from knowledgeable community members as well as Alzheimer’s Association. Helpful tips and opportunity to network. Second Tuesday of each month.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 14

Details: Support group for caregivers who provide assistance to someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. If you help someone who suffers from forgetfulness, please come. Alzheimer’s Association will provide information and support. Second Wednesday of each month.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

FORGETFUL SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 14

Details: Support group for forgetful people and their family members. If you are forgetful, please come and bring your family or friend. Alzheimer’s Association will provide information and support. Second Wednesday of each month.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

HILO WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Where: Liliuokalani Gardens and Park, 191 Lihiwai St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Hundreds of Hilo residents will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions. In 2015, the Hilo event contributed to more than $77 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

Contact: Ashley Studerus, 591-2771, arstuderus@alz.org

BIG ISLAND OSTOMY GROUP

Where: Hilo Medical Center cafeteria, 1190 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Meet new friends, share experiences and provide mutual support in an environment that’s friendly and safe. Meets the third Saturday of every month.

Contact: Sandy Wright, 339-7640, OstomyGroup@yahoo.com

INFORMATIONAL SESSION FOR APPLYING FOR MEDICAID FOR LONG-TERM CARE

Where: NHERC Pavilion, 45-539 Plumeria St., Honokaa

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 27

Details: Help for families who want to apply for Medicaid for their loved one’s long-term care at Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua. Light refreshments will be served. Meet with Cassandra Stewart, executive director of Cardon Outreach.

Contact: Kerry Pitcher, 932-4102, kpitcher@hhsc.org

Just for Keiki

TODAY, Sept. 3

KEIKI PLANETARIUM SHOW: SECRET OF THE CARDBOARD ROCKET

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. every Saturday in September

Details: Climb aboard a magical cardboard rocket with two young adventurers and experience a breathtaking, up-close look at each of our solar system’s planets with guidance from a wise Astronomy Book. Great for young children ages 5-10 and their families.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

TUESDAY, Sept. 6

AIKIDO FOR GRADES 3-6

Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays beginning Sept. 6

Details: A few spaces for beginning students still available. While acquiring aikido self-dense skills and having fun, students learn self-discipline, greater focus, cooperation, stretching and strengthening. Cost is $60 for individuals; $90 for families.

Contact: Barbara, 935-2454, AikidoOfHilo@hawaiiantel.net

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

HIP-HOP FOR KIDS

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:15 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 9-Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 11)

Details: Cost is $60. Learn hip-hop broken down to the basics. Includes break dance, tutting, popping and locking, hip-hop choreography, freestyle and more. For children ages 6-11. No dance experience required.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

Outdoors

COMING

BIG ISLAND ROAD RUNNERS HILO BAY 5K AND 10K

Where: Reed’s Bay Beach Park, 251 Banyan Drive, Hilo

When: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11

Details: Cost is $5 for nonmembers; free to members. More information at www.bigislandroadrunners.org/BIRR_Events.html.

Contact: David Cotter, 747-2477, bigislandroadrunners@gmail.com

PALM GARDEN TOUR

Where: Hawaiian Acres, A Road, Keaau

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 18

Details: Hawaii Island Palm Society’s final summer guided garden tour. This mature palm garden and nursery is a private garden rarely open for tours. Open to nonmembers but spaces for nonmembers to attend are limited. Nonmembers must RSVP by Sept. 12 by calling the number below; subject to availability.

Contact: Tim Brian, 333-5626, begteb@hawaii.rr.com

BIG ISLAND ROCK RACE

Where: Kings Landing, Lehia Park, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 25

Details: First in a series of 1:10 scale radio control crawler races open to all experience levels and ages. Prizes will be awarded plus a free raffle will be open to all drivers and spectators.

Contact: Mike Becher, 989-5465, mikebecher@gmail.com

CENTENNIAL HIKE: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION — LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA

Where: Meet at Kilauea Overlook, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Join park ranger Jay Robinson on an easy hourlong hike among the abandoned adze quarry at Kilauea Overlook. Most visitors don’t know this area was showered by large basalt rocks from summit eruptions of 1790, or that Hawaiians coveted the rocks for stone tools. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

Pau Hana

SUNDAY, Sept. 4

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

Where: VFW, 15-775 Maluhia Road, Nanawale Estates

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

Details: Bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, fruit cocktail, coffee and tea. Donation of $8, children 7-12 $5, children 6 and younger free. All welcome.

Contact: Freda Hart, 965-7032

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

LED ZEPPELIN PLANETARIUM SHOW

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Sept. 23

Details: Immersive full-dome video graphics with the combination of Led Zeppelin classics pumping through the ‘Imiloa planetarium’s 10,000-watt 5.1 surround sound system. Regular admission.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

COMING

EXPERIENCE HAPPINESS WITH TOASTMASTERS!

Where: Hilo Public Library lanai, 300 Wainuenue Ave.

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 14

Details: Learn how to create happiness, find your voice and be the leader you want to be.

Contact: Sherri Carden, 990-6838, sherricarden@ymail.com

STARGAZING LIVE

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30

Details: View the cold, clear Mauna Kea night sky from the comfort of the ‘Imiloa planetarium. Take a journey to explore the stars and celestial objects from the 9,000-foot level in real time. Cost is $10 general admission; $8 for members.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

Performances

TODAY, Sept. 3

“EAT THAT QUESTION: FRANK ZAPPA IN HIS OWN WORDS”

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. today through Tuesday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Details: Doors open 30 minutes prior to each showing. An intimate encounter with the iconoclastic composer and musical artist. Explore the life and career of the avant-garde musician entirely via rare archival footage, including interviews and concert performances, of the musical genius whose worldview reverberates into the present day and beyond.

Contact: Sheron Bee, 934-7010, info@hilopalace.com

“HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE” (RESCHEDULED)

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 2:30 p.m. today

Details: Doors open at 2 p.m. Adventure/drama/comedy. A national manhunt is ordered for a rebellious kid and his foster uncle who go missing in the wild New Zealand bush.

Contact: Sheron Bee, 934-7010, info@downtownhilo.com

THE JEFF GAETH QUARTET

Where: Lava Shack, Pahoa Village Road, Pahoa

When: 6 p.m. today

Details: Enjoy live jazz with the Big Island’s leading jazz artists. No cover.

Contact: Lava Shack, 965-6644, jgaeth@hawaii.rr.com

SUNDAY, Sept. 4

THE BEACH BOYS AT HILTON WAIKOLOA VILLAGE

Where: Hilton Waikoloa Village, 69-425 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Waikoloa

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Details: General admission kama’aina tickets available at CD Wizard in Hilo and at Queens’ MarketPlace at Waikoloa Village or online at www.ticketfly.com. Valid State issued photo is required for kama’aina rate. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Contact: Hilton Waikoloa Village, 886-1234, info@hiltonwaikoloavillage.com

TUESDAY, Sept. 6

HILO HULA TUESDAY

Where: Hilo Farmers Market, 67 Mamo St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Details: Free. Lively hour of music and hula with Ben Kaili and ohana. Emcee is Ku‘ehu Mauga.

Contact: Dinnie Kysar, 896-7284, destinationhilo@gmail.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

SILENT MOVIE NIGHT

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Details: Featuring four short films: “Oranges and Lemons,” starring Stan Laurel; “Fatty and Mabel Adrift,” starring “Fatty” Arbuckle and Mabel Normand; “His New Job,” starring Charlie Chaplin; and “Oh Doctor,” starring “Fatty” Arbuckle and Buster Keaton. With live organ music by Tommy Stark.

Contact: Sheron Bee, 934-7010, info@hilopalace.com

BOYS IN HATS

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Details: This folk/acoustic duo plays their first concert in Hawaii, with traditional songs, contemporary music and original songs using guitar, penny whistle, banjo and close vocal harmonies.

Contact: Momi Lyman, 935-1283, holycrosshilo@hawaii.rr.com

COMING

“CAFE SOCIETY”

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 12 and 13

Details: Doors open 30 minutes prior to each showing. Drama/comedy/romance. In the 1930s, a young Bronx native moves to Hollywood where he falls in love with the secretary of his powerful uncle, an agent to the stars. After returning to New York, he is swept up in the vibrant world of high society nightclub life.

Contact: Sheron Bee, 934-7010, info@hilopalace.com

AUDITIONS FOR PAHOA’S GOT TALENT

Where: Pohoiki Road Ranch, 13-430 Pohoiki Road, Pahoa

When: Noon on Sept. 11

Details: For adults 21 and older. Comedy, dance, song, what do you do? Only registered performers allowed at audition; 10-minute maximum plus taped interview with emcees for Na Leo TV program.

Contact: Sara Steiner, 936-9546, PahoaToday@gmail.com

HILO HULA TUESDAY

Where: Hilo Farmers Market, 67 Mamo St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 13

Details: Free. Lively hour of music and hula, featuring Hilo’s beloved Halau Ke Ola Pono No Na Kupuna. Ku‘ehu Mauga is emcee.

Contact: Dinnie Kysar, 896-7284, destinationhilo@gmail.com

“WHERE TO INVADE NEXT”

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 100, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15

Details: Showing as well as discussion about Academy Award-winning director Michael Moore. A provocative and hilarious comedy in which Moore will stop at nothing to figure out how to actually make America great again.

Contact: Keith Larsen, 319-7506, keithal@hawaii.edu

DANCE COLLECTIVE

Where: UH-Hilo Performing Arts Center, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16

Details: Conceived and directed by Dori Yamada, this dance concert features young and upcoming choreographers and dancers as well as established performers from Center Stage Dance Alliance, Island Dance Academy, N2 Dance and the UH-Hilo Dance Department.

Contact: UH-Hilo PAC, 932-7490, artsctr@hawaii.edu

HULA PERFORMANCE BY HALAU HULA ULUMAMO O HILO PALIKU

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Details: Kumu hula Mamo Brown, a lifelong resident of Hilo, was formally trained by Nalani Kanaka‘ole and Pualani Kanaka‘ole Kanahele of Halau Kekuhi in the ‘ai ha‘a (low bombastic style) of kahiko (traditional) hula. Part of HVNP’s ongoing Na Leo Manu (Heavenly Voices) presentations. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

SEVENTH ANNUAL KTA HAUNTED HOUSE

Where: KTA Super Stores, 50 E. Puainako St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 28-31; 7 p.m. costume contest Oct. 31 (Halloween)

Details: Free to the public. Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted at the entrance. Costumes in the contest must be homemade; prizes will be awarded for first through sixth place.

Contact: Tony Armstrong, 959-9111, tonic7722@yahoo.com

KONA ROCKTOBERFEST 2016

Where: King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel Luau Grounds, 75-5660 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 29

Details: Big Island’s best rock bands perform live. Also featuring dancing, improv comedy, Pau Maui vodka tasting, costume contests, chicken dance and fun games for cash and liquid prizes under the stars.

Contact: Douglas Mallardi, 333-4341, douglas.mallardi@gmail.com

All Kine Stuffs

TODAY, Sept. 3

COMMUNITY YARD SALE

Where: Hilo Coffee Mill, 17-995 Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: 8 a.m. today

Details: You don’t want to miss this swap meet. Live music and great hot breakfast and lunch options for purchase available. Anyone interested in having a booth can call the mill for more information. All booth prices are $10 each. No early birds.

Contact: Allen, Erin or Raelyn, 968-1333

FRIENDS OF HILO PUBLIC LIBRARY FIRST SATURDAY BOOK SALE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. today

Details: Books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, LPs for sale. All proceeds benefit the Hilo Public Library and librarian scholarships. First Saturday of every month.

Contact: Dorothy Short, 935-3733, shortsinhilo@gmail.com

“HONU AND HINA” BY PATRICK CHING

Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. today

Details: Ching will talk about his children’s book that reveals the challenges facing the native Hawaiian monk seal and the sea turtle and share about his current mural project in Hilo.

Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net

STORYTELLING AND MUSIC

Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 2 p.m. today

Details: Hawaiian cultural practitioners Leilehua Yuen and Manu Josiah will share pule, music and storytelling in celebration of the 54th anniversary of Petroglyph Press. “Tales of Pele” will introduce the launch of the newest book selections from “Hawaiian Legends of Volcanoes.”

Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net

VOLCANO LEGENDS ILLUSTRATED BY DIETRICH VAREZ

Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. today

Details: The full-color and block print illustrations breathe new life into a classic collection of folktales surrounding the goddess Pele. Selections from “Hawaiian Legends of Volcanoes” have been re-printed in its 100th year with new illustrations for a new generation to enjoy.

Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net

19TH ANNUAL DANIEL R. SAYRE FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER AND AWARDS DINNER

Where: The Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii, 1 N. Kaniku Drive, Kohala Coast

When: 4:30 p.m. today

Details: All funds raised go toward the purchase of rescue equipment and professional training for the Hawaii Fire Department.

Contact: Laura Sayre, 325-5456, mallerysayre@hawaii.rr.com

WAIAKEA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2006 10-YEAR REUNION

Where: Nani Mau Gardens, 421 Makalika St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. today

Details: Tickets are $40 alumni, $45 guests. Join the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/waiakea2006.

Contact: 936-6435, waiakea2006@gmail.com

SUNDAY, Sept. 4

FARMERS MARKET AT HAMAKUA HARVEST

Where: Intersection of Mamane Street and Highway 19, Honokaa

When: 9 a.m. Sundays

Details: Features local farmers, fresh produce, artisanal products and ono food. Weekly entertainment, workshops, informational booths and youth-focused activities. SNAP/EBT purchases welcomed.

Contact: Lori Beach, 896-2151, info@hamakuaharvest.org

KONA HONU DIVERS ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Where: Kona Honu Divers Shop, 74-5583 Luhia St., No. A12, Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Details: Fun family day with a focus on preserving the oceans. Many of the organizations with booths and others support preserving, conserving, sustaining and educating the public about ocean life. Festivities include a dunk tank, artist booths, barbecue, raffle prizes and more.

Contact: Kona Honu Divers, 324-4668

TUESDAY, Sept. 6

MCDONALD’S THANKS TEACHERS

Where: All participating McDonald’s restaurants

When: Tuesdays through September

Details: Teachers get a free medium cup of hot or iced McCafe Royal Kona Blend. No purchase necessary. Teachers must present their valid 2016 school ID upon ordering. Limit one free cup per person, per visit.

Contact: Sherri Rigg, 782-5180, srigg@commpac.com

THURSDAY, Sept. 8

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS

Where: Center for Spiritual Living, Hawaiian Paradise Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: A new group for people who have a desire to stop gambling. Every Thursday.

Contact: Lucinda, 509-930-6329, 1lukiluci@gmail.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 9

RUN FOR HOPE

Where: 4 Seasons Resort Hualalai, 72-100 Kaupulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona

When: Various times, Friday through Sept. 11

Details: Friday is the popular Taste of Hawaii Island at 6 p.m. Talented chefs, tasty delights, island music and a silent auction filled with unique vacation packages and gifts will be presented. Saturday features a golf tournament at 1 p.m. and tennis at 2 p.m. The signature event, featuring a 10K run, a 5K run/walk and a keiki dash, begins at 7 a.m. Sunday. New for this year is Teams+Themes — show some team spirit by dressing up. All proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society and Friends of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.

Contact: Carly Clement, 325-5000

COMING

STABLES SWAP MEET

Where: Hawaiian Shores Community Center, Pahoa

When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10

Details: All are welcome to attend and participate. Second Saturday of every month. Vendors of second-hand and garage sale items, plants, produce, food, crafts and local small businesses being sought.

Contact: Dawn Hurwitz, 936-3046, stablesswapmeet@gmail.com

STEWARDSHIP AT THE SUMMIT

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 10, 14 and 30

Details: Volunteer to protect the Hawaiian rain forest. Remove invasive, non-native plants that prevent native species from growing. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks, water. Gloves/tools provided. No advance registration required. Free, but park fees apply. Call or email for additional information.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

THE ALOHA SHIRT

Where: Lyman Museum, 276 Haili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 12; 3 p.m. Sept. 13

Details: Kama‘aina author Dale Hope presents an illustrated history of this beloved icon of the Islands, followed by a book-signing. Wear your own favorite aloha shirt. Cost is $3; free to museum members.

Contact: Gladys Suzuki, 935-5021, education@lymanmuseum.org

CONSERVATION IN HAWAII: A LIVING LEGACY

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Details: Join Bryan Harry, former superintendent of HVNP and founding member of the Hawai‘i Conservation Alliance, as he talks about the state of conservation in Hawaii and what it means for Hawaii to host the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in 2016. Part of the ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

CITIZENSHIP DAY CEREMONY

Where: Aunty Sally Luau Hale, 799 Piilani St., Hilo

When: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16

Details: The County of Hawaii’s Immigration Information Office is seeking names to honor those who have taken the oath of U.S. citizenship from September 2015 to September 2016. Deadline to participate in the program is Sept. 11. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Contact: Tulpe Day, 961-8220

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Where: Liliuokalani Park, Hilo

When: 8 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Walk in memory of those who have forgetfulness. Registration 7 a.m. Walk 8 a.m. Awards 10 a.m. Support the Island of Hawaii Alzheimer’s Association. Donations welcome.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

CINDER SALE

Where: Puna Hongwanji Mission, 16-492 Old Volcano Road, Keaau

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Cost is $4 per bag. Loading assistance available.

Contact: Sam Horiuchi, 966-9981, punahongwanji1937@yahoo.com

“BUS’ A MOVE” BUS PULL

Where: Kona Commons Shopping Center, 74-5450 Makala Blvd., Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Special Olympics West Hawaii fundraising event. Teams of 10 pull a Roberts Hawaii charter bus. Registration at 8:30 a.m.

Contact: Denise Lindsey, 345-0433 , sowhdenise@gmail.com

NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24

Details: Park entrance will be free, and volunteers on this day will receive a pass to return and enjoy the park fee-free on another day of their choosing.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

STARS REMEMBRANCE LUNCHEON

Where: Aupuni Conference Center, 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1, Hilo

When: Noon on Sept. 24

Details: A time of tribute to victims of homicide and allows families, friends and others to come together with those who suffered similar tragedies. It is important people know these victims are not forgotten. RSVP to the number/email below.

Contact: Tim Hansen, 961-0466, timothy.hansen@hawaiicounty.gov

CENTENNIAL SERIES AFTER DARK IN THE PARK: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION AND LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Details: Park archaeologist Caleb Houck shares his knowledge. Learn how Hawaiians crafted fine-grained basalt rock into tools after the 1790 summit eruptions, why Hawaiians prized these rocks and how archaeologists rediscovered the quarries centuries later.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

MAKE A HAWAIIAN BROOM

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 28

Details: Learn to make a pulumi ni‘au alongside park rangers. Fashioned from coconut leaf midribs. Free. Part of HVNP’s ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

18TH ANNUAL TASTE OF HILO

Where: Sangha Hall, 398 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 16

Details: Featuring culinary delights of more than 35 chefs, restaurants, patisseries and beverage distributors. Sponsored by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, a portion of proceeds goes to support Hawaii Community College. Tickets are $50 presale, $65 at the door, subject to availability.

Contact: Lei Fujiyama-Pillars, 934-0177, jccih@jccih.org

SERVICE AND THERAPY DOG CERTIFICATION

Where: Varies depending on the training for the day, Hilo

When: 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 5

Details: Class lasts 10 weeks and includes many holiday activities and visits to local health and retirement facilities, stores and community events. Cost is $250, which is refundable at the end of training upon successful completion of the course. Payment and registration due by Oct. 14. Registration is limited to 10 dog-and-handler teams.

Contact: East Hawaii Dog Psychology Center, 933-9763, easthawaiidogpsychologycenter@yahoo.com

ONGOING

AL-ANON EAST HAWAII

Where: Various locations

When: Various times

Details: Are you troubled by someone’s drinking? Call for free support, meeting places and times. For more information, visit www.afghawaii.org.

Contact: Dana C., 430-6653, dr.easthawaii@gmail.com

LIBRARY BENEFIT BOOKSTORE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: All proceeds go to benefit the Hilo Public Library. Hardbacks for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents.

Contact: Dale R. Huber, 966-4386, dalerhuber@gmail.com

HILO VETERANS CENTER

Where: 70 Lanihuli St., Suite No. 2, Hilo

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Details: Hilo Veterans Center has new office hours. A benefits briefing is hosted the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon, with several other opportunities for veterans and their family members. Contact the center for more information. Also available are: shore fishing group, kanakapila group, art therapy group, stand-up paddling group, various golf activities, yoga, tai chi and a book club.

Contact: Maricar Souza, 969-3833