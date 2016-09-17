Calendar for September 17
Arts & Exhibits
TODAY, Sept. 17
RETURN OF ‘ALALA: RESTORING THE VOICE OF HAWAII’S NATIVE FORESTS
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: Regular gallery hours through Oct. 9
Details: A multimedia, juried art contest in conjunction with the long-anticipated release of the ‘alala, Hawaii’s native crow, back into the wild. Exhibition will provide extensive education featuring the ‘alala as an important bird in Hawaii’s ecology and native culture and double as a fundraising effort to support this month’s release. Exhibit also will feature a fundraising gala to raise additional support and funds for this important conservation effort. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Emily Catey-Weiss, 967-7565, gallery@volcanoartcenter.org
COMING
ART AUCTION FUNDRAISER
Where: Hawaiian Paradise Park
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 1
Details: Hosted by Malamalama Waldorf School. Items from local artists and establishments. An elegant, artistic evening with pupus, wine and music. Tickets are $40 if purchased at the school or $50 if purchased at Basically Books in Hilo or at the door. Contact the school for more information.
Contact: 982-7701, info@hawaiiwaldorf.org
PAINTING WORKSHOP WITH ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE AND PAINTER NOREEN NAUGHTON
Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, lobby of the Ohia Wing
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 8 and 12
Details: Naughton will talk about her process of discovering the subject and how she arrives at abstraction while painting in the park. She also will discuss the creative process and how it works for her. Free, but registration is required.
Contact to register: Laura Schuster, 985-6130, laura_c_schuster@nps.gov
“COLOR LITERACY”
Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 13
Details: Join Dick Nelson for this presentation about the grammar of color. He will discuss color terminology, color deception and interaction, color transformation and give an introduction of the true primary colors. Program part of Thursday Nights at the Center, an evening series focusing on art, Hawaiian culture and the environment. Free, but a $5 donation is greatly appreciated.
Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
Classes
TODAY, Sept. 17
CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES
Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 15
Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.
Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov
THE HILO HEP CATS JOIN WITH THE JAZZTONES QUARTET
Where: Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. today
Details: Regular dance lesson and swing dance program. All ages and dance levels are invited to this fun nonjudgmental evening of swing music.
Contact: JP Thoma, 345-9532, JPThomaHI@gmail.com
SUNDAY, Sept. 18
FREE VA HOME LOAN SEMINAR
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Sunday
Details: Attention all veterans and active duty personnel, reservists and National Guardsmen. Come learn about your VA Home Loan benefit. Hosted by Veterans United Home Loans of Hawaii. Free. Seating is limited; register today. Refreshments and snacks will be served.
Contact: Vivek Mathur, 436-5791, vmathur@vu.com
HAVE YOU HEARD THE CALL OF SOUL?
Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo
When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday
Details: Join spiritually minded people for a free and exciting interactive workshop that will include exercises and tools to discover your true potential. Free book and CD for participants.
Contact: Evangeline, 498-4455, 333evangeline@gmail.com
MONDAY, Sept. 19
SELF-DEFENSE FITNESS CLASS
Where: Kohala Village Hub, 55-514 Hawi Road, Hawi
When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Details: Geared toward street-oriented self-defense and rooted in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Students will learn stance, footwork, striking techniques, defense and much more. For class schedule, visit www.kohalavillagehub.com.
Contact: Kohala Village Hub, 889-0404, info@kohalavillagehub.com
IPAD 1 FOR SENIORS 50+
Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, Portable Building 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday
Details: Learn the basic functions of your iPad, how to surf the internet, how to read and send emails with photos attached. Provide your own iPad, bring Apple ID and password. Cost is $42 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit four students.
Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com
ZUMBA GOLD CHAIR
Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Details: Seated Zumba workout. Strengthen your core, increase your range of motion and stamina with this low-impact fitness class that offers the same benefits of Zumba Gold. All welcome.
Contact: Harriet Rocha, 640-3876, har_c1@yahoo.com
“PAINTING WITH PEGGY”
Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: Noon on Mondays beginning Sept. 19
Details: Margaret “Peggy” Stanton leads an ongoing series of acrylic painting workshops for artists of all levels. Each three-hour class is a hands-on painting session where participants learn to approach their painting process with a new awareness and understanding of color dynamics and composition. Cost for each session is $20 or $15 for VAC members. Student supply list is available online at www.volcanoartcenter.org or by calling VAC.
Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
BASIC WORD PROCESSING FOR SENIORS 50+
Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, Portable Building 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo
When: 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Details: This is not a typing class. Learn how to use Microsoft Word 2010 to edit and format documents. Cost is $60 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit eight students.
Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com
ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 2
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Details: Workshop focuses on useful tools and applications such as erasing people, cutting and pasting people into different places, combining multiple pictures for the perfect group shots and much more. Cost is $75.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND TOOLS FOR 21ST CENTURY JOB SEEKERS
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 102, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 19-23, 26-27
Details: Course will help you locate jobs that fit your skill sets, apply for those positions online and prepare for future interviews. Cost is $95.
Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
TRADITIONAL WADO KARATE TRAINING
Where: Sangha Hall, 424 Kilauea Ave., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
Details: Beginners class, 5-6 p.m.; advanced class, 6-7 p.m. Visitors welcome to observe and participate.
Contact: Craig, 987-1465
TUESDAY, Sept. 20
DANCE IMAGINED
Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 4
Details: Explore basic dance technique combined with the pure exhilaration of movement. Smooth, spiky, graceful, flailing, focused, indirect — whatever can be imagined within provides the source for movement without. Cost is $20 or $15 for VAC members per session. No dance experience necessary.
Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
PAHOA SENIOR CLASSES
Where: Pahoa Senior Center, 15-3016 Kauhala St., Pahoa
When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays
Details: The Department of Parks and Recreation, Elderly Recreation Program, announces its summer senior classes featuring hand-building ceramics, beginner and intermediate ukulele, hula and feather lei making through Sept. 9. Participants must be 55 years and older.
Contact: Margaret Yafuso, 966-5801, myafuso@hawaiicounty.gov, or 965-2705
HULA ‘AUANA CLASSES
Where: Hilo YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays
Details: All levels welcome. Join the fellowship and exercise for health, fun and the love of hula. Call for registration information.
Contact: Danielle Johnson, 935-3721, daniellej@islandofhawaiiymca.com
ADULT ADVANCED HULA
Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo
When: 4 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.
Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov
INTRODUCTION TO AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER
Where: UH-Hilo, STB 225, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 18
Details: Cost is $75. Overview of diagnosis, prevalence and etiology of ASD as well as an introduction to interventions. Will include information about behavioral assessments and programs, assistive technology and advocacy for services. Open to anyone interested in learning more about ASD, including parents, teachers and practitioners.
Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
GUITAR FUNDAMENTALS, LEVEL 1: GETTING STARTED
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 103, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 6
Details: Cost is $80. Learn the parts of the instrument, holding techniques, each string and how they work individually as well as with one another. Learn the open position, each note for each fret, the C major scale and all chords that fall within it, as well as additional open position chords. Required: Acoustic guitar (nylon or steel string).
Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
INTERMEDIATE HULA
Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.
Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov
ZUMBA FITNESS
Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: Free class. Feel stronger, younger and healthier. Safe, easy-to-follow cardio dancing to Latin-inspired and contemporary hits.
Contact: Dee Torres, 938-9101, dtorres@hawaiiantel.net
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21
CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES
Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12
Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.
Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov
HULA HOOP FITNESS AND FUN
Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Nov. 9
Details: Cost is $80. Classes will include constructing hoops, stretching and cardio exercises, instruction on basic hooping techniques and lots of practice. No experience necessary. Students will get to keep their own personalized, handmade hoop.
Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES
Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo
When: 7 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 12
Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.
Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov
ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL I
Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo
When: 4 p.m. Thursdays
Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.
Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov
ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL II
Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays
Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.
Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov
AUTUMN EQUINOX: DEEP GONG BATH, KUNDALINI ACTIVATION AND MEDITATION
Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Details: Cost is $20 for drop-ins. Bliss out with gentle Kundalini activation, transformative meditation and a symphony of gong, singing bowls and more.
Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE
Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. Fridays
Details: Cost is $10 per session. Must be 55 or older.
Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147
BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE
Where: Keaau Community Center, behind the Keaau Police Station
When: 6:30 p.m. Fridays
Details: Cost is $10 for each session. Must be 55 or older.
Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147
COMING
SOFT PASTEL STILL LIFE WORKSHOP WITH PATTI PEASE JOHNSON
Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24
Details: Learn about the different types of pastels, different papers, fixing and mounting paper, and backing. Then, use newsprint to get the flow of arm movements to keep loose. Next, you’ll begin forming shapes and move into colors on pastel paper. Students will complete a 10-by-12-inch project. Cost is $50 or $45 for VAC members plus a $10 supply fee per person. Beginner and intermediate artists welcome.
Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
STAINED-GLASS WORKSHOP
Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9
Details: All the basic techniques will be covered, from glass cutting, foiling, soldering and completing with patina and polishing compound. Glass artists Claudia McCall and Lois Pollock will share their expertise and knowledge, teaching students the skills involved in working safely with stained glass and creating a beautiful, sturdy piece of art. Cost for the six-session workshop is $150 or $135 for VAC members. This workshop is open to beginners and experienced students.
Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
WASHI CHIGIRI-E JAPANESE ART CLASS
Where: Culture and Arts Department, 28 Shipman Street, Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Nov. 19, Jan. 14, March 18 and May 13 (subject to change)
Details: Learn hakubi washi chigiri-e, a Japanese art form of tearing special hand-dyed handmade washi paper from Japan to create art. Bring your own lunch. Call or email for additional details.
Contact: Janice Higashi, 961-6848, jcahawaii@yahoo.com
BEGINNER’S SERIES WITH AMANDA WEBSTER
Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 22
Details: Cost is $15 per class or $60 for series. Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. Build strength, increase flexibility and gain confidence in your practice.
Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com
ECKANKAR COMMUNITY HU CHANT
Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo
When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25
Details: Do you have an insistent spiritual longing to develop a personal and deep communication with your higher self? Do you have the spiritual tools you need to make it through the tumblings of your daily life? Join spiritually minded people to discover your true potential. Free.
Contact: Evangeline, 498-4455, 333evangeline@gmail.com
MICROSOFT OFFICE ESSENTIALS COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30
Details: This professional development program is designed for working professionals seeking to improve their Microsoft Office skills. Hands-on training in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
PHOTOGRAPHY PART 1 — INTRODUCTION TO DSLR CAMERAS
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30
Details: Course will introduce essential concepts and photographic techniques necessary to properly operate a DSLR camera. Cost is $125.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
ADVANCE HEALTH CARE DIRECTIVES: DO YOU HAVE ONE?
Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., No. 101, Hilo
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 27
Details: Learn how to complete the free advance health care directive form and receive copies of forms and other resources. Free. Call or email to register.
Contact: Tony Kent, 675-2752, akent@ponocorp.com
FALL SENIOR LECTURE SERIES
Where: Institute for Astronomy Building, 640 N. Aohoku Place, Hilo
When: 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 29
Details: Series includes lectures on a wide variety of topics, a field trip to the local TV station and a Christmas lunch in December. The first presentation is “Astronomy Outreach for the Big Island” presented by Carolyn Kaichi, who will speak about various outreach events of the Institute for Astronomy for the general public. On Oct. 6, the series takes a field trip to the studios at Na Leo TV.
Contact: Carol Lafond, 339-7270, lafond1584@gmail.com
BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 3-6
Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
PHOTOGRAPHY PART 2 — TECHNIQUES AND COMPOSITION
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Oct 3-6
Details: Designed to provide students with an expansion of the fundamentals of digital photography. This will include camera equipment, procedures and picture-taking techniques. Cost is $125.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
WIX.COM PART 1: BUILDING CODELESS WEBSITES, INTRODUCTION
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 5 and 7
Details: Creating websites without code will show you how to create a fully operational website with “drag and drop tools” to promote a business, department or simply create a customized website. Cost is $125.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
“FENG SHUI FOR LOVE AND MONEY”
Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3
Details: Clear Englebert will focus on his new book and explain various aspects of feng shui concerned with harmony and prosperity. There will be time for questions and comments. This and Englebert’s previous books will be available for sale, with profits going to the Friends of the Library. Free.
Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655
BIG ISLAND BALLROOM DANCE CLUB FALL CLASSES
Where: Church of the Holy Cross Multipurpose Building, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 (registration)
Details: Singles and couples welcome. Classes include hustle, waltz I and salsa II. Cost is $6 per class for the whole session and the final quarter membership fee is $7.50. Call for class schedule.
Contact: Judy, 935-1433
COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING (CERT)
Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St.
When: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29
Details: Free and open to the public. In-depth emergency response training course fully funded by FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security as a means of empowering individuals and communities alike to learn and know how to properly respond in an emergency or disaster.
Contact: Patti Pinto, 935-0031, hawaiicert@gmail.com
AHA PUHALA O PUNA LAUHALA WEAVING WORKSHOP
Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St., Keaau
When: 9 a.m. Oct. 8
Details: Projects will include bracelet, slipper, 3-D star, fan or coaster. Bring scissors, a small spray bottle, bag lunch and $5 to $10 for materials. Call or email for more information or to pre-register. Space is limited.
Contact: Aha Puhala o Puna, 238-2554, ahapuhala@gmail.com
WRITING ON THE WILD SIDE
Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8
Details: Hone your writing skills, explore your creative mind and discover your unique voice in a new writing workshop with popular Big Island writing teacher and award-winning novelist Tom Peek. Social media correspondents, bloggers, storytellers, journal writers and poets will find Peek’s stimulating techniques and exercises empowering. Cost is $75 or $65 for VAC members. Open to all levels and genres. No writing experience is necessary.
Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 10-13
Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
WIX.COM PART 2: MULTIPAGE BUSINESS WEBSITE CONSTRUCTION
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 12 and 14
Details: Learn how to properly design and build your business website. Students will use the latest business and marketing website designs, incorporating forms, animation and multimedia elements. Cost is $125.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
APPLE MAC IMOVIE: MAKING HOME MOVIES
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11-14
Details: Learn how to create home videos by using iMovie video editing software to edit videos from a digital camera or phone by clipping, cropping, captioning and authoring your video. Cost is $75.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
“ORCHIDS AROUND THE WORLD”
Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 9 a.m. Oct. 15
Details: Discover where orchids come from and where they will thrive. Learn how to divide and repot your orchid. Cost is $25 or $20 for VAC members. Pre-registration required. Call or email for additional details or to register.
Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
ZENTANGLE®: “ALTERED BOOKS”
Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 15 October 15, 2016
Details: Learn fun and creative strategies to “re-create” a book as a personal art journal with Zentangle. Students will be guided through a few simple techniques to assist them in “getting over” the thought of never writing or drawing in a book. Cost is $35 or $30 for VAC members, plus a $10 supply fee. Participants are welcome to bring their own reclaimed book or journal. No artistic experience required.
Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
EXPERIMENTAL WATERCOLORS WITH PATTI PEASE JOHNSON
Where: Volcao Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano
When: Noon on Oct. 15
Details: Cost is $50 or $45 for VAC members, plus a $10 supply fee. Beginner and intermediate artists welcome. Call or email to inquire about registration.
Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org
MICROSOFT OFFICE INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21
Details: Topics will include advance formatting, forms, PDF creation, formulas, creation of templates, linking web pages, using objects and much more. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
APPLE GARAGEBAND
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 17-19
Details: Apple’s Garageband is a powerful digital audio workstation software. It’s an easy-to-use program used to make music at home. Bundled with Apple’s OS X, Garageband is included with all Macs. Cost is $195.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
GARAGEBAND FOR BEGINNERS — RECORD AND MIX MUSIC AT HOME
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 17-19
Details: Produce, record and mix music at home. Apple’s Garageband is a powerful digital audio workstation included with all Macs. Cost is $195, which includes textbook and keyboard MIDI controller.
Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
BOTANICAL ART WORKSHOPS WITH LINDA VOROBIK
Where: Society for Kona’s Education & Art, 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway, Honaunau
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 22-23, 6 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 11 a.m. Oct. 29-30
Details: Three workshops: Basic Botanical Drawing, Advanced Botanical Watercolor, Beginning Botanical Watercolor, respectively. Call SKEA for more information or to register.
Contact: Donna Stiles, 328-9392, skea@hawaii.rr.com
WINDOWS 10 DEMYSTIFIED
Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 24-26
Details: Designed for current Microsoft Windows users transitioning to Windows 10. Learn how to personalize user settings, menus, browser options, applications and security features. Cost is $75.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
ARCGIS — GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS REFRESHER COURSE
Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 1-3
Details: This 12-hour tutorial/refresher training is composed of sequential tutorial exercises that provide students with a basic review of ArcGIS. Cost is $125.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125 (Mac) or PB-7 (PC), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 2, 4, 7 and 9
Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
IS IT A SERVICE ANIMAL?
Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 10
Details: Workshop explaining Health Department rules, what is a service animal, verification by business owner and internal policy. Light refreshments. Must RSVP; limited seating and no walk-ins. Call or email for additional details or to register.
Contact: Stafford Oyama, 937-9744, stafford.oyama@gmail.com
LIVE YOUR YOGA: KOHALA YOGA RETREAT WITH MOLLY MASAOKA AND AMANDA WEBSTER
Where: Hawaii Island Retreat Center, 250 Lokahi Road, Kapaau
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 10-13
Details: Yoga, meditation, nature, journaling, Ayurveda discussions, self-care practices, community development. Receive 25 hours of continuing education credit recognized by Yoga Alliance from ERYT. Prices vary by date of registration and what accommodations you seek. Call, email or visit Yoga Centered’s website (yogacentered.com) for more information.
Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com
NIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY — FIELD COURSE
Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12
Details: Learn how to manipulate your DSLR to take better and more captivating night photos. Cost is $75.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
ADOBE INDESIGN — INTRODUCTION
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16
Details: Learn how to use this popular page layout software to design and create professional quality letterhead, business cards, brochures, PDF files that play movies and more. Cost is $75.
Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu
Clubs
TODAY, Sept. 17
DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION
Where: West Hawaii Civic Center, Building A, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona
When: 9:45 a.m. today
Details: Three awards will be presented during this DAR meeting. Program speaker will be Deb Wickham from Ke Kai Ola, the Marine Mammal Center. She also is the Hawaiian Monk Seal Hospital operations manager. Lunch after the business meeting at the Harbor House Restaurant at Honokohau Harbor.
Contact: Mary Ellen C. Smith, 322-6870, mellencs@aol.com
NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK ON THE BIG ISLAND — HILO
Where: Parking lot north of the KWXX Radio Station and WikiFresh, 1145 Kilauea Ave., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. today
Details: Electric car show hosted by the Big Island Electric Vehicle Association. Come and see the latest electric cars and learn about ownership experiences from owners and dealer. Free. Open to all.
Contact: Noel Morin, 987-7428, nmorin99@yahoo.com
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MONTHLY MEETING
Where: Kamana Senior Center, Room 2, Hilo
When: 1 p.m. today
Details: Third Saturday of each month. Come and enjoy the fellowship and see what we can do to protect our earn benefits. Come with the brown bag lunch at noon and enjoy fellowship before the meeting.
Contact: Bob Arthurs, 966-6141, bobarthurs@earthlink.net
SUNDAY, Sept. 18
FILM CLUB GET-TOGETHER
Where: No. 1 Chinese BBQ Restaurant, 200 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo
When: Noon on Sunday
Details: Inviting all former FILM (Fellowship, Interest, Learning, Motivation) Club members who were students of Larry Kadooka’s School of Photography. Some scrapbooks from 1978-93 will be available for viewing; bring any photos and memories you want to share. Optional: Bring an unwrapped garage sale item for exchange and a dessert to share. RSVP at the contact information below.
Contact: Lynn Shirai Tanimoto, 932-7307, tanilst@yahoo.com; June, 987-5190 (text only)
HILO BRIDGE CLUB
Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau
When: 12:30 p.m. Sundays
Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.
Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com
AFTERNOON OF ALOHA
Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Details: Featuring Harmony on Tap, a hula performance plus fun, food and more. A Life Membership award will be presented to honoree and immediate past president Beverly Heikes for distinguished service in many club and community projects.
Contact: Hilo Woman’s Club, 935-9838
HAWAII ISLAND WEDDING ASSOCIATION MIXER
Where: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse at the Shops at Mauna Lani, 68-1330 Mauna Lani Drive, Kohala Coast
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Details: Networking with wedding professionals, food and tour of the steakhouse’s event spaces. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
Contact: Jason Takeya, 936-3552, jase@hiweddingassociation.com
TUESDAY, Sept. 20
HILO SUNRISE CHAPTER — BNI NETWORKING MEETING
Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo
When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays
Details: For local business professionals who value word-of-mouth marketing and are seeking to network, refer business to each other and build a better business community.
Contact: Sharla Sare, 430-1787
HILO TOASTMASTERS
Where: 614 Kilauea St., Hilo
When: 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: Enhance your leadership potential and improve your public-speaking skills. Every Tuesday.
Contact: Chandra Fulton, 938-9148, chandrafulton9@gmail.com
BIG ISLAND WATER GARDEN CLUB
Where: Keaau Community Center
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Details: Guest speaker will be Patricia Goodwin, who will speak about the art of bonsai. Public welcome. Mini auction concludes club business.
Contact: Karen, 935-5357 (leave message)
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21
HGEA RETIREES HAWAII CHAPTER GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING
Where: HGEA Multipurpose Room, 495 Manono St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Details: Guest speakers from HMSA, Kaiser and American Income Life will present information about their latest programs. General election endorsed candidates will be introduced. Bingo games.
Contact: Evelyn Togashi, 959-6727, etogashi@hawaii.rr.com
HILO BRIDGE CLUB
Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau
When: 11 a.m. Wednesdays
Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.
Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
MOUNTAIN VIEW SENIOR GAMES
Where: Mountain View Senior Center, 18-1345A New Volcano Road, Mountain View
When: 10 a.m. Fridays
Details: Mountain View seniors meet to get acquainted and play bingo, mahjong, Shanghai rummy, Sequence and other card and board games. Bring a can of food for prizes. Area residents 55 and older invited.
Contact: June Van Pelt, 967-7417, junvp@juno.com
COMING
SIERRA CLUB MEETING
Where: Keaau Community Center
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28
Details: Talk story about local environment issues. Potluck at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m.
Contact: Cory Harden, 959-7747
2016 EAST HAWAII DISABILITY LEGISLATIVE FORUM
Where: Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale, 799 Piilani St., Hilo
When: 3 p.m. Oct. 6
Details: Free. Features a forum with policymakers answering questions about disability-related issues. Provider agencies have prepared booths with information about many available services and supports.
Contact: Jesse Floyd , 936-4061, jesse.floyd@doh.hawaii.gov
HILO MEDICAL CENTER RETIREES CLUB
Where: ILWU Hall, 100 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: 9 a.m. Oct. 13
Details: Quarterly luncheon meeting and “Mosquito-Borne Illnessess & Hepatitis A” presentation. Bento lunch is $6. Pre-order your lunch with contact caller; pay when you come to the meeting. Caller groups 16, 17 and 18 for desserts.
Contact: Yoli Macadangdang-Nakamura, 896-0265, yolin@hawaii.rr.com
Health
TODAY, Sept. 17
SENIOR FARMERS MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM 2016 — SENIOR PRODUCE
Where: Various sites
When: Registration ongoing
Details: Applications available online; application assistance available 1-3 p.m. at 40 Holomua St. in Hilo. Applications and assistance also available at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, from 10 a.m.-noon at 127 Kamana St., Room 5. First come, first served as spaces are limited.
Contact: Claudia Wilcox-Boucher, 933-6030, claudiab@hawaii.edu
HILO WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S
Where: Liliuokalani Gardens and Park, 191 Lihiwai St., Hilo
When: 7 a.m. (registration), 8 a.m. (walk begins) today
Details: Hundreds of Hilo residents will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions. In 2015, the Hilo event contributed to more than $77 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.
Contact: Ashley Studerus, 591-2771, arstuderus@alz.org
BIG ISLAND OSTOMY GROUP
Where: Hilo Medical Center cafeteria, 1190 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 11:30 a.m. today
Details: Meet new friends, share experiences and provide mutual support in an environment that’s friendly and safe. Meets the third Saturday of every month.
Contact: Sandy Wright, 339-7640, OstomyGroup@yahoo.com
MONDAY, Sept. 19
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS
Where: Serenity House, 15-2579 Pahoa-Keaau Road, Pahoa
When: Noon on Mondays
Details: If willpower is not working, turn to Overeaters Anonymous. This is not a diet or calories club. No dues or fees. Newcomers are welcome.
Contact: 345-2753, viviansuet@hotmail.com
FOOD AS MEDICINE
Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Details: Naturopathic physician Richard Liebmann will present information about growing medicinal foods and herbs. Liebmann is owner of the Lokahi Garden Sanctuary. Contact the library in advance if a sign language interpreter or other special accommodation is required.
Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655
TUESDAY, Sept. 20
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS
Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.
Contact: OA contact, 345-2753
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS
Where: Puna Congregational Church, 16-647 Old Volcano Road, Room 6, Keaau
When: 5 p.m. Thursdays
Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.
Contact: OA contact, 345-2753
FRIDAY, Sept. 23
SQUARE DANCING FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS
Where: Clem Akina Park, 159 Wainaku St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Fridays
Details: Meet new people for fun, fellowship and friendship put to music. Led by Bill Yoeman, ACA certified square dance caller and instructor.
Contact: Bill Yoeman, 968-6091
COMING
INFORMATIONAL SESSION FOR APPLYING FOR MEDICAID FOR LONG-TERM CARE
Where: NHERC Pavilion, 45-539 Plumeria St., Honokaa
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 27
Details: Help for families who want to apply for Medicaid for their loved one’s long-term care at Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua. Light refreshments will be served. Meet with Cassandra Stewart, executive director of Cardon Outreach.
Contact: Kerry Pitcher, 932-4102, kpitcher@hhsc.org
NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP
Where: Oki Conference Room, 688 Kinoole St., Suite 115A, Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30
Details: Helps people gain understanding and empathy for loved ones living with and recovering from mental illness. Join to learn more, connect with others and feel empowered
Contact: Carolyn Oki, 935-3518
PUBLIC MEETING ABOUT PET BLINDNESS EPIDEMIC
Where: Pahoa Community Center, 15-2910 Puna Road
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 5
Details: An epidemic of eye disease is affecting thousands of animals in East Hawaii, where more than 50 percent of the cats and dogs are developing mysterious white spots and cloudiness in their eyes. Find out the latest information and what you can do to protect your pet’s eyes. Free.
Contact: Sydney Ross Singer, 640-3836, FireAntEye@gmail.com
Just for Keiki
TODAY, Sept. 17
KEIKI PLANETARIUM SHOW: SECRET OF THE CARDBOARD ROCKET
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo
When: 10 a.m. every Saturday in September
Details: Climb aboard a magical cardboard rocket with two young adventurers and experience a breathtaking, up-close look at each of our solar system’s planets with guidance from a wise Astronomy Book. Great for young children ages 5-10 and their families.
Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org
COMING
YOUTH ARTS SERIES: FALL BREAK 2016
Where: East Hawaii Cultural Center, 141 Kalakaua St., Hilo
When: 8 a.m. Oct. 10-14
Details: Cost is $40 for the entire series. Immersion program for keiki to explore, learn and create with a variety of passionate local artists. Open to students ages 10-17. Students should bring their own nonperishable lunches. Program will conclude with a student showcase at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14; open to the public.
Contact: East Hawaii Cultural Center, 961-5711, yas@ehcc.org
LCPCS SECOND ANNUAL SLAM JAM FAMILY DAY
Where: Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School, 35-2065 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Laupahoehoe
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 19
Details: Enjoy a day with tons of things to do, including a 3-point shootout, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, food, games and more.
Contact: Shantell Urbanozo, 962-2200, shantell.urbanozo@lcpcs.org
Outdoors
SUNDAY, Sept. 18
PALM GARDEN TOUR
Where: Hawaiian Acres, A Road, Keaau
When: 1 p.m. Sunday
Details: Hawaii Island Palm Society’s final summer guided garden tour. This mature palm garden and nursery is a private garden rarely open for tours. Open to nonmembers but spaces for nonmembers to attend are limited. Nonmembers must RSVP by Sept. 12 by calling the number below; subject to availability.
Contact: Tim Brian, 333-5626, begteb@hawaii.rr.com
FRIDAY, Sept. 16
HILO SNORKEL DAY FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
Where: Richardson Ocean Park, 2349 Kalanianaole Ave., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Friday
Details: Free event for people with disabilities and their ohana. Bring a potluck dish to share for lunch and meet some new and old friends.
Contact: Hannah Merrill, 907-414-0753
COMING
BIG ISLAND ROCK RACE
Where: Kings Landing, Lehia Park, Hilo
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 25
Details: First in a series of 1:10 scale radio control crawler races open to all experience levels and ages. Prizes will be awarded plus a free raffle will be open to all drivers and spectators.
Contact: Mike Becher, 989-5465, mikebecher@gmail.com
CENTENNIAL HIKE: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION — LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA
Where: Meet at Kilauea Overlook, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 1
Details: Join park ranger Jay Robinson on an easy hourlong hike among the abandoned adze quarry at Kilauea Overlook. Most visitors don’t know this area was showered by large basalt rocks from summit eruptions of 1790, or that Hawaiians coveted the rocks for stone tools. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
HAWAI‘I NEI ART ADVENTURE: PALM TRAIL HIKE
Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kahuku Unit
When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8
Details: The featured category for this year’s contest is to celebrate the centennial of the National Park Service. Get inspired during this event. This ranger-led hike across the 1868 lava flow reveals the pioneer plants that thrive on new flows and more diverse and established flora in areas with deeper soil. The hike is moderately difficult, 2.5 miles roundtrip. Carpooling is encouraged. Space is limited; register by Oct. 5. Free.
Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
CENTENNIAL HIKE: LIDAR SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON HIDDEN GEMS
Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Meet at the Ka‘u Desert Trailhead
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 29
Details: Join park rangers on a moderate, 2.5-mile roundtrip hike into the Ka‘u Desert and learn how LiDAR has helped rescript the history surrounding the ancient footprints embedded in this landscape. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection and a snack are recommended.
Contact: Park Information, (808) 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
Pau Hana
SUNDAY, Sept. 18
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Where: VFW Post 3830, 15-775 Maluhia Road, Nanawale Estates
When: 9 a.m. Sunday
Details: French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, hash browns, fruit cocktail, coffee or tea. Donation of $8; children ages 7-12 are $5; children 6 and younger are free. All welcome.
Contact: Freda Hart, 965-7032
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
WINE AT 5
Where: Cafe Il Mondo, 3580 Mamane St., Honokaa
When: 5 p.m. Thursday
Details: A Blue Zones presentation and sampling of Cannonau Di Sardegna wine from Sardinia, Italy. Even if it’s just an hour, it’s important to set aside time to slow down and connect with friends and loved ones over a glass of wine (or beverage of your choice). Free.
Contact: Cafe Il Mondo, 775-7711, info@peacedayparade.org
COMING
STARGAZING LIVE
Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30
Details: View the cold, clear Mauna Kea night sky from the comfort of the ‘Imiloa planetarium. Take a journey to explore the stars and celestial objects from the 9,000-foot level in real time. Cost is $10 general admission; $8 for members.
Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org
Performances
TODAY, Sept. 17
THE GONE COUNTRY BAND
Where: Eagles, Opukahaia Street, Keaau
When: 7 p.m. today
Details: Country, western, swing and blues. Dinner plates available; all ages welcome. Cover of $5 at the door.
Contact: Lou Ann Gurney, 982-6012
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21
HULA PERFORMANCE BY HALAU HULA ULUMAMO O HILO PALIKU
Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Details: Kumu hula Mamo Brown, a lifelong resident of Hilo, was formally trained by Nalani Kanaka‘ole and Pualani Kanaka‘ole Kanahele of Halau Kekuhi in the ‘ai ha‘a (low bombastic style) of kahiko (traditional) hula. Part of HVNP’s ongoing Na Leo Manu (Heavenly Voices) presentations. Free, but park entrance fees apply.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
TRADITIONAL DANCE FROM OKINAWA
Where: UH-Hilo Performing Arts Center, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Details: Program showcases the performing arts of Japan’s southwestern islands with dancers and musicians from the Okinawa Prefectural University of Arts. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for seniors 55 and older, $10 students and can be purchased at the PAC box office, by calling 932-7490 or by visiting artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu. Tickets are an additional $5 at the door.
Contact: Tom Geballe, 959-4064, tgeballe@gmail.com
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
THE “GUITAR SLINGERS” SHOWCASE
Where: Hilo Town Tavern, 168 Keawe St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Details: Two of the Big Island’s hottest names in rock guitar will join forces on stage. Wesley Matsuda and Larry Dupio will share the stage for a full evening of your favorite high-energy classic rock backed by the all-star rhythm section of Gonzo on bass and Sean Kenny on drums. A veritable “who’s who” of Hilo talent also will appear as several guest vocalists join them along with some very special surprise appearances you won’t want to miss. Show open to all ages. Cost is $10 or $8 with the donation of one or more canned food items for The Food Basket.
Contact: Gonzo, 968-0776, GonzoBass@aol.com
COMING
10th ANNUAL PEACE DAY PARADE AND FESTIVAL
Where: Mamane Street, Honokaa
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 24
Details: Colorful and entertaining celebration with taiko drumming, hula and all kinds of music. Followed with food booths, great music, bon dance, silent auction and more. Special hooponopono-centered activity for young people will be presented by West Hawaii Mediation and the Hamakua Youth Center.
Contact: Miles Okumura, 640-4602, info@peacedayparade.org
MUSIC ON THE LAWN
Where: The Society for Kona’s Education and Art, 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway, Honaunau
When: 2 p.m. Sept. 25
Details: Enjoy an afternoon of live music — country, barbershop quartet, rock, The Beatles and Hawaiian. Food and beverages available. All welcome to join the Kona Kanikapila at 5 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, children 12 and younger free.
Contact: Donna Stiles, 328-9392, skea@hawaii.rr.com
“INEQUALITY FOR ALL”
Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 100 , 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 29
Details: University of California Berkeley professor and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich discusses the grave economic and social consequences that could result if the gulf between rich and poor continues to widen. Discussion follows the free video. Free parking.
Contact: Keith Larsen, 319-7506, keithal@hawaii.edu
THE HILO HEP CATS PRESENT THE JAZZ MELE BAND
Where: Hilo Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St., Hilo
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 1
Details: Swing dance lesson followed by live music. All ages and dance levels welcome. Admission on a sliding scale at the door; $5-$20.
Contact: Lou Ann Gurney, 982-6012, lagsings@mac.com
“LILI‘UOKALANI AT WASHINGTON PLACE”
Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 4
Details: Jackie Pualani Johnson performs an amazing, one-woman show. Johnson’s performance is taken directly from the writings of Queen Lili‘uokalani, the queen’s family and other historical sources. Part of the ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
MUSICAL NOSTALGIA
Where: Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale, 799 Piilani St., Hilo
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 8
Details: Some of the Big Island’s top karaoke singers will perform popular Japanese, English and Hawaiian songs during this year’s 14th annual concert. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Tickets available at the Hawaii Japanese Center, Kamana Senior Center, KTA Superstores, Hilo Hongwanji, Hilo Daijingu,and Asami’s Kitchen. Proceeds benefit the Hawaii Japanese Center.
Contact: Hiroshi Suga, 934-9611, contact@hawaiijapanesecenter.com
HULA KAHIKO WITH KUMU HULA MICAH KAMOHOALI‘I WITH HALAU NA KIPU‘UPU‘U
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15
Details: Performance in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting at the kahua hula (platform). Presented authentically in a natural setting, rain or shine, without electronic amplification. Audience members encouraged to bring sun/rain gear and sitting mats. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Desiree Cruz, 987-7288, volcanohula@gmail.com
BERT NAIHE IN CONCERT
Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Details: Naihe will perform songs from his CD “You’re the One” and catchy versions of other favorite tunes. Part of the ongoing Na Leo Manu “Heavenly Voices” presentations. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
SEVENTH ANNUAL KTA HAUNTED HOUSE
Where: KTA Super Stores, 50 E. Puainako St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 28-31; 7 p.m. costume contest Oct. 31 (Halloween)
Details: Free to the public. Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted at the entrance. Costumes in the contest must be homemade; prizes will be awarded for first through sixth place.
Contact: Tony Armstrong, 959-9111, tonic7722@yahoo.com
KONA ROCKTOBERFEST 2016
Where: King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel Luau Grounds, 75-5660 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona
When: 5 p.m. Oct. 29
Details: Big Island’s best rock bands perform live. Also featuring dancing, improv comedy, Pau Maui vodka tasting, costume contests, chicken dance and fun games for cash and liquid prizes under the stars.
Contact: Douglas Mallardi, 333-4341, douglas.mallardi@gmail.com
All Kine Stuffs
TODAY, Sept. 17
SLEEP TRAIN’S SHOE DRIVE FOR FOSTER KIDS
Where: Sleep Train, 708 Kanoelehua Boulevard, Hilo
When: Regular store hours through Oct. 30
Details: Help ensure local foster children have shoes for school and play. Donate new shoes in all sizes.
Contact: Sleep Train, (877) 889-3452, philanthropy@sleeptrain.com
MANONO STREET MARKETPLACE ONE-DAY ALOHA WEEK CRAFT FAIR
Where: Manono Street Marketplace, 681 Manono Street, 108, Hilo
When: 9 a.m. today
Details: Fun-filled day full of interesting crafters with one-of-a-kind creations celebrating Aloha Week and specials from regular tenants. Free to attend.
Contact: Gina Hara Chun, 936-3297, gina@realtyhc.com
CINDER SALE
Where: Puna Hongwanji Mission, 16-492 Old Volcano Road, Keaau
When: 9 a.m. today
Details: Cost is $4 per bag. Loading assistance available.
Contact: Sam Horiuchi, 966-9981, punahongwanji1937@yahoo.com
“BUS’ A MOVE” BUS PULL
Where: Kona Commons Shopping Center, 74-5450 Makala Blvd., Kailua-Kona
When: 10 a.m. today
Details: Special Olympics West Hawaii fundraising event. Teams of 10 pull a Roberts Hawaii charter bus. Registration at 8:30 a.m.
Contact: Denise Lindsey, 345-0433 , sowhdenise@gmail.com
MOON FESTIVAL DINNER
Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo
When: 5 p.m. today
Details: Sponsored by the Chinese Civic Association of Hawaii, the annual Moon Festival dinner includes a five-course buffet, moon cakes and live entertainment. Reservations must be made by Sept. 15.
Contact: Dennis Lin, 961-0406
SUNDAY, Sept. 18
FARMERS MARKET AT HAMAKUA HARVEST
Where: Intersection of Mamane Street and Highway 19, Honokaa
When: 9 a.m. Sundays
Details: Features local farmers, fresh produce, artisanal products and ono food. Weekly entertainment, workshops, informational booths and youth-focused activities. SNAP/EBT purchases welcomed.
Contact: Lori Beach, 896-2151, info@hamakuaharvest.org
TUESDAY, Sept. 20
MCDONALD’S THANKS TEACHERS
Where: All participating McDonald’s restaurants
When: Tuesdays through September
Details: Teachers get a free medium cup of hot or iced McCafe Royal Kona Blend. No purchase necessary. Teachers must present their valid 2016 school ID upon ordering. Limit one free cup per person, per visit.
Contact: Sherri Rigg, 782-5180, srigg@commpac.com
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21
MAYOR’S COMMITTEE ON PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES MEETING
Where: ADRC Training Room, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo
When: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Details: Open to the public. Agenda will be posted on the County’s website.
Contact: Kalen Koga, 808-961-8600, kalen.koga@hawaiicounty.gov
PEACE DAY MOVIE: “STAR WARS, THE FORCE AWAKENS”
Where: Honokaa People’s Theatre, 45-3574 Mamane St., Honokaa
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Details: In celebration of Peace Week, this epic chapter of the “Star Wars” saga shares unique messages of mindfulness and Buddhistic themes. Presentation by educator, costume contest and more. Free (donations appreciated).
Contact: Miles Okumura, 640-4602, info@peacedayparade.org
THURSDAY, Sept. 22
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS
Where: Center for Spiritual Living, Hawaiian Paradise Park
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays
Details: A new group for people who have a desire to stop gambling. Every Thursday.
Contact: Lucinda, 509-930-6329, 1lukiluci@gmail.com
COMING
NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY
Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24
Details: Park entrance will be free, and volunteers on this day will receive a pass to return and enjoy the park fee-free on another day of their choosing.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
STARS REMEMBRANCE LUNCHEON
Where: Aupuni Conference Center, 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1, Hilo
When: Noon on Sept. 24
Details: A time of tribute to victims of homicide and allows families, friends and others to come together with those who suffered similar tragedies. It is important people know these victims are not forgotten. RSVP to the number/email below.
Contact: Tim Hansen, 961-0466, timothy.hansen@hawaiicounty.gov
READ FOR PEACE
Where: Honokaa Library, 45-3380 Mamane St., Honokaa
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 26
Details: Free. This year’s book selection is “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. The book tells the story of a blind French girl and a German boy whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II. Call the library as soon as possible if a sign language interpreter or other special accommodation is needed.
Contact: Library, 775-8881, info@peacedayparade.org
CENTENNIAL SERIES AFTER DARK IN THE PARK: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION AND LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA
Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Details: Park archaeologist Caleb Houck shares his knowledge. Learn how Hawaiians crafted fine-grained basalt rock into tools after the 1790 summit eruptions, why Hawaiians prized these rocks and how archaeologists rediscovered the quarries centuries later.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
MAKE A HAWAIIAN BROOM
Where: Kilauea Visitors Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 28
Details: Learn to make a pulumi ni‘au alongside park rangers. Fashioned from coconut leaf midribs. Free. Part of HVNP’s ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
STEWARDSHIP AT THE SUMMIT
Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 30
Details: Volunteer to protect the Hawaiian rain forest. Remove invasive, non-native plants that prevent native species from growing. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks, water. Gloves/tools provided. No advance registration required. Free, but park fees apply. Call or email for additional information.
Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
WAIAKEA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1981 GARAGE SALE/BENEFIT
Where: 785 Hoolala Place, Hilo
When: 7 a.m. Oct. 1
Details: Items to please all ages. Books, clothes, household items, kitchenware, toys and more.
Contact: Claire (Aburamen) Isemoto, 339-5769, cracka63@hotmail.com
PAPAIKOU HONGWANJI FALL RUMMAGE SALE
Where: YBA Hall, 27-376 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Papaikou
When: 7 a.m. Oct. 1
Details: Items will include clothing, kitchenware, household items, books, records, small electronics, fabric, toys, etc. Money raised will support temple repairs and projects.
Contact: May Navarro, 936-6283, grelama1@msn.com
A DAY OF MINDFULNESS
Where: Honokaa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 45-516 Lehua St., Honokaa
When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1
Details: Experience guided sitting and walking meditation, a Dharma discussion with Q&A and a mindful, silent meal. RSVP to phone number or email below. Free (donations gratefully accepted).
Contact: Fred Burian, 775-1064, fredburian@msn.com
UKULELE: A BRIEF HISTORY AND A SAMPLING OF PLAYING STYLES
Where: Kilauea Theater, Kilauea Military Camp, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 1
Details: Byron Yasui shares the various ukulele styles he grew up with as a living history interpretation of the instrument’s varied history. For ukulele players of moderate to advanced level. Free, but park fees apply and registration is required. Call or email to register.
Contact: Laura Schuster, 985-6130, laura_c_schuster@nps.gov
NA PA‘AHANA HULA (TOOLS OF HULA)
Where: Kilauea Visitor Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 5
Details: Learn about the beautiful implements that accompany traditional hula and ‘oli (chant). Part of ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 7
Details: Volcano-area musician Wes Awana shares his love of ukulele and Hawaiian music by giving family friendly lessons. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org
HAWAII COMMUNITY COLLEGE ALUMNI AND FRIENDS FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST AND COUNTRY STORE
Where: Manono Campus cafeteria, 1175 Manono St., Hilo
When: 6:30 a.m. Oct. 8
Details: Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the event or by calling Anne Chung at 934-2547 or email archung@hawaii.edu. Proceeds go toward the HCC Alumni and Friends Endowment, which supports student scholarships.
Contact: Bobby Yamane, 934-2553, yamaner@hawaii.edu
KAUMANA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ANNUAL PTSA SPONSORED RUMMAGE SALE
Where: Kaumana Elementary School cafeteria, 1710 Kaumana Drive, Hilo
When: 7 a.m. Oct. 8
Details: Hoping to offer some plants this year. Sorry, no vegetables, fruits or flowers. Variety of items donated by community and school ohana. Prices are reasonable. Benefits Kaumana Elementary students. Donations will be accepted 2:30-5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 2:30-6 p.m. Oct. 7. If possible, donations on Friday preferred. Tax deductible receipts will be given upon request for donations. Not accepting TV’s, monitors, CPUs and other large computer items.
Contact: Noelani Spencer, 974-4190, noelani_spencer@notes.k12.hi.us
ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL 29TH ANNUAL COUNTRY FAIR
Where: St. Joseph School, 1000 Ululani St., Hilo
When: 8 a.m. Oct. 8
Details: This fundraiser will include carnival-style games, keiki express train, bounce houses, live entertainment and more. Ono island-style food, great values on plants and produce, cinder, baked goods, homemade pickles and preserves plus prize giveaways throughout the day.
Contact: Fayth Paekukui, 933-1459, fpaekukui@sjshilo.org
“PICTURE BRIDE” BY MIKE MALAGHAN
Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 8
Details: Follows Haru from the shrines of Kyushu, Japan, to the shores of Hawaii in the early 1900s and tells the story of Japanese immigrants who survived and thrived against great odds in a new homeland.
Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net
DISCOVERERS’ DAY CELEBRATION
Where: Akebono Theater, Pahoa
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 10
Details: Benefit supports operations of Puna Community Medical Center. Features the Kalapana ‘Awa Band and hula performances, silent and live auctions, no-host bar and light refreshments, door prizes and book-signing. No advance tickets; $10 suggested donation.
Contact: Rene Siracusa, 965-2000, renesiracusa@hotmail.com
ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 14
Details: Master lei maker Randy Lee uses a variety of natural materials to fashion gorgeous lei from the freshest fern, leaves and flowers he gathers from the rain forests of Panaewa. Enjoy the skill and wonderful stories this well-respected practitioner has to offer. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org
UKULELE KANI KA PILA WITH BYRON YASUI
Where: Kilauea Theater, Kilauea Military Camp, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 15
Details: Bring your ukulele to this workshop for players of all skill levels. The objective is to have fun and learn easy-to-finger chords as an accompaniment to singing simple songs. Free, but par fees apply and registration is required. Call or email to register.
Contact: Laura Schuster, 985-6130, laura_c_schuster@nps.gov
NA MEA HULA WITH KUMU AB VALENCIA AND HALAU HULA KALEHUAKI‘EKI‘EIKA‘IU
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 15
Details: In conjunction with hula kahiko performances. Learn a hula, use various hula implements and try your hand at lei making. Experience the different aspects that play an integral role in the life of the hula dancer. This cultural demonstration is hands-on and family friendly. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Desiree Cruz, 987-7288, volcanohula@gmail.com
18TH ANNUAL TASTE OF HILO
Where: Sangha Hall, 398 Kilauea Ave., Hilo
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 16
Details: Featuring culinary delights of more than 35 chefs, restaurants, patisseries and beverage distributors. Sponsored by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, a portion of proceeds goes to support Hawaii Community College. Tickets are $50 presale, $65 at the door, subject to availability.
Contact: Lei Fujiyama-Pillars, 934-0177, jccih@jccih.org
“ASTRONOMY’S LIMITLESS JOURNEY”
Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Details: Astrophysicist and UH-Manoa Institute for Astronomy director Günther Hasinger takes readers on a journey to the far reaches of the universe. Followed by an outreach discussion by Carolyn Kaichi.
Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net
AFTER DARK IN THE PARK WITH ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE BYRON YASUI AND NOREEN NAUGHTON
Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 18
Details: The artists will speak about the creative process and how Hawaii informs and inspires their different art forms. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 21
Details: Kumu hula of Halau Ke Ola o Ka Lani, Moses Kaho‘okele Crabbe, will share his extensive knowledge to teach the basics of hula, language and chant. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org
AFTER DARK IN THE PARK: LIDAR SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON HIDDEN GEMS
Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26
Details: LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology is used to digitize archeological resources including ancient footprints, petroglyph fields and agricultural systems. Join park archeologist Dusten Robbins to learn how the park uses LiDAR in managing cultural resources and about future uses of this exciting technology.
Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
ULANA NIU (COCONUT LEAF PLAITING)
Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 10 a.m. Oct. 26
Details: Learn to make fun and creative trinkets out of coconut leaves to take home. Park rangers and staff from the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association will share their knowledge of this beloved Polynesian tradition. Part of the ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Park Information, (808) 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov
ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH
Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 28
Details: Tropical agriculture farmer Kaipo AhChong will share his expert lei-making skills. As a member of Halau Na Kamalei, his unique experience marries the science of agriculture with Hawaiian lei and hula traditions. Free, but park fees apply.
Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org
SERVICE AND THERAPY DOG CERTIFICATION
Where: Varies depending on the training for the day, Hilo
When: 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 5
Details: Class lasts 10 weeks and includes holiday activities and visits to local health and retirement facilities, stores and community events. Cost is $250, which is refundable at the end of training upon successful completion of the course. Payment and registration due by Oct. 14. Registration is limited to 10 dog-and-handler teams.
Contact: East Hawaii Dog Psychology Center, 933-9763, easthawaiidogpsychologycenter@yahoo.com
ONGOING
AL-ANON EAST HAWAII
Where: Various locations
When: Various times
Details: Are you troubled by someone’s drinking? Call for free support, meeting places and times. For more information, visit www.afghawaii.org.
Contact: Dana C., 430-6653, dr.easthawaii@gmail.com
LIBRARY BENEFIT BOOKSTORE
Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays
Details: All proceeds go to benefit the Hilo Public Library. Hardbacks for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents.
Contact: Dale R. Huber, 966-4386, dalerhuber@gmail.com
HILO VETERANS CENTER
Where: 70 Lanihuli St., Suite No. 2, Hilo
When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays
Details: Hilo Veterans Center has new office hours. A benefits briefing is hosted the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon, with several other opportunities for veterans and their family members. Contact the center for more information. Also available are: shore fishing group, kanakapila group, art therapy group, stand-up paddling group, various golf activities, yoga, tai chi and a book club.
Contact: Maricar Souza, 969-3833
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.