Calendar for September 17

Arts & Exhibits

TODAY, Sept. 17

RETURN OF ‘ALALA: RESTORING THE VOICE OF HAWAII’S NATIVE FORESTS

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: Regular gallery hours through Oct. 9

Details: A multimedia, juried art contest in conjunction with the long-anticipated release of the ‘alala, Hawaii’s native crow, back into the wild. Exhibition will provide extensive education featuring the ‘alala as an important bird in Hawaii’s ecology and native culture and double as a fundraising effort to support this month’s release. Exhibit also will feature a fundraising gala to raise additional support and funds for this important conservation effort. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Emily Catey-Weiss, 967-7565, gallery@volcanoartcenter.org

COMING

ART AUCTION FUNDRAISER

Where: Hawaiian Paradise Park

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 1

Details: Hosted by Malamalama Waldorf School. Items from local artists and establishments. An elegant, artistic evening with pupus, wine and music. Tickets are $40 if purchased at the school or $50 if purchased at Basically Books in Hilo or at the door. Contact the school for more information.

Contact: 982-7701, info@hawaiiwaldorf.org

PAINTING WORKSHOP WITH ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE AND PAINTER NOREEN NAUGHTON

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, lobby of the Ohia Wing

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 8 and 12

Details: Naughton will talk about her process of discovering the subject and how she arrives at abstraction while painting in the park. She also will discuss the creative process and how it works for her. Free, but registration is required.

Contact to register: Laura Schuster, 985-6130, laura_c_schuster@nps.gov

“COLOR LITERACY”

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 13

Details: Join Dick Nelson for this presentation about the grammar of color. He will discuss color terminology, color deception and interaction, color transformation and give an introduction of the true primary colors. Program part of Thursday Nights at the Center, an evening series focusing on art, Hawaiian culture and the environment. Free, but a $5 donation is greatly appreciated.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

Classes

TODAY, Sept. 17

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 15

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

THE HILO HEP CATS JOIN WITH THE JAZZTONES QUARTET

Where: Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. today

Details: Regular dance lesson and swing dance program. All ages and dance levels are invited to this fun nonjudgmental evening of swing music.

Contact: JP Thoma, 345-9532, JPThomaHI@gmail.com

SUNDAY, Sept. 18

FREE VA HOME LOAN SEMINAR

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Details: Attention all veterans and active duty personnel, reservists and National Guardsmen. Come learn about your VA Home Loan benefit. Hosted by Veterans United Home Loans of Hawaii. Free. Seating is limited; register today. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

Contact: Vivek Mathur, 436-5791, vmathur@vu.com

HAVE YOU HEARD THE CALL OF SOUL?

Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Details: Join spiritually minded people for a free and exciting interactive workshop that will include exercises and tools to discover your true potential. Free book and CD for participants.

Contact: Evangeline, 498-4455, 333evangeline@gmail.com

MONDAY, Sept. 19

SELF-DEFENSE FITNESS CLASS

Where: Kohala Village Hub, 55-514 Hawi Road, Hawi

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Geared toward street-oriented self-defense and rooted in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Students will learn stance, footwork, striking techniques, defense and much more. For class schedule, visit www.kohalavillagehub.com.

Contact: Kohala Village Hub, 889-0404, info@kohalavillagehub.com

IPAD 1 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, Portable Building 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday

Details: Learn the basic functions of your iPad, how to surf the internet, how to read and send emails with photos attached. Provide your own iPad, bring Apple ID and password. Cost is $42 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit four students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

ZUMBA GOLD CHAIR

Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Details: Seated Zumba workout. Strengthen your core, increase your range of motion and stamina with this low-impact fitness class that offers the same benefits of Zumba Gold. All welcome.

Contact: Harriet Rocha, 640-3876, har_c1@yahoo.com

“PAINTING WITH PEGGY”

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: Noon on Mondays beginning Sept. 19

Details: Margaret “Peggy” Stanton leads an ongoing series of acrylic painting workshops for artists of all levels. Each three-hour class is a hands-on painting session where participants learn to approach their painting process with a new awareness and understanding of color dynamics and composition. Cost for each session is $20 or $15 for VAC members. Student supply list is available online at www.volcanoartcenter.org or by calling VAC.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

BASIC WORD PROCESSING FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, Portable Building 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Details: This is not a typing class. Learn how to use Microsoft Word 2010 to edit and format documents. Cost is $60 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit eight students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 2

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Details: Workshop focuses on useful tools and applications such as erasing people, cutting and pasting people into different places, combining multiple pictures for the perfect group shots and much more. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND TOOLS FOR 21ST CENTURY JOB SEEKERS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 102, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 19-23, 26-27

Details: Course will help you locate jobs that fit your skill sets, apply for those positions online and prepare for future interviews. Cost is $95.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

TRADITIONAL WADO KARATE TRAINING

Where: Sangha Hall, 424 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Beginners class, 5-6 p.m.; advanced class, 6-7 p.m. Visitors welcome to observe and participate.

Contact: Craig, 987-1465

TUESDAY, Sept. 20

DANCE IMAGINED

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 4

Details: Explore basic dance technique combined with the pure exhilaration of movement. Smooth, spiky, graceful, flailing, focused, indirect — whatever can be imagined within provides the source for movement without. Cost is $20 or $15 for VAC members per session. No dance experience necessary.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

PAHOA SENIOR CLASSES

Where: Pahoa Senior Center, 15-3016 Kauhala St., Pahoa

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: The Department of Parks and Recreation, Elderly Recreation Program, announces its summer senior classes featuring hand-building ceramics, beginner and intermediate ukulele, hula and feather lei making through Sept. 9. Participants must be 55 years and older.

Contact: Margaret Yafuso, 966-5801, myafuso@hawaiicounty.gov, or 965-2705

HULA ‘AUANA CLASSES

Where: Hilo YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

Details: All levels welcome. Join the fellowship and exercise for health, fun and the love of hula. Call for registration information.

Contact: Danielle Johnson, 935-3721, daniellej@islandofhawaiiymca.com

ADULT ADVANCED HULA

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

INTRODUCTION TO AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER

Where: UH-Hilo, STB 225, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 18

Details: Cost is $75. Overview of diagnosis, prevalence and etiology of ASD as well as an introduction to interventions. Will include information about behavioral assessments and programs, assistive technology and advocacy for services. Open to anyone interested in learning more about ASD, including parents, teachers and practitioners.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

GUITAR FUNDAMENTALS, LEVEL 1: GETTING STARTED

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 103, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 6

Details: Cost is $80. Learn the parts of the instrument, holding techniques, each string and how they work individually as well as with one another. Learn the open position, each note for each fret, the C major scale and all chords that fall within it, as well as additional open position chords. Required: Acoustic guitar (nylon or steel string).

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTERMEDIATE HULA

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ZUMBA FITNESS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Free class. Feel stronger, younger and healthier. Safe, easy-to-follow cardio dancing to Latin-inspired and contemporary hits.

Contact: Dee Torres, 938-9101, dtorres@hawaiiantel.net

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

HULA HOOP FITNESS AND FUN

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Nov. 9

Details: Cost is $80. Classes will include constructing hoops, stretching and cardio exercises, instruction on basic hooping techniques and lots of practice. No experience necessary. Students will get to keep their own personalized, handmade hoop.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THURSDAY, Sept. 22

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 12

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL I

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4 p.m. Thursdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL II

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

AUTUMN EQUINOX: DEEP GONG BATH, KUNDALINI ACTIVATION AND MEDITATION

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Details: Cost is $20 for drop-ins. Bliss out with gentle Kundalini activation, transformative meditation and a symphony of gong, singing bowls and more.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 23

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Fridays

Details: Cost is $10 per session. Must be 55 or older.

Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE

Where: Keaau Community Center, behind the Keaau Police Station

When: 6:30 p.m. Fridays

Details: Cost is $10 for each session. Must be 55 or older.

Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147

COMING

SOFT PASTEL STILL LIFE WORKSHOP WITH PATTI PEASE JOHNSON

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24

Details: Learn about the different types of pastels, different papers, fixing and mounting paper, and backing. Then, use newsprint to get the flow of arm movements to keep loose. Next, you’ll begin forming shapes and move into colors on pastel paper. Students will complete a 10-by-12-inch project. Cost is $50 or $45 for VAC members plus a $10 supply fee per person. Beginner and intermediate artists welcome.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

STAINED-GLASS WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9

Details: All the basic techniques will be covered, from glass cutting, foiling, soldering and completing with patina and polishing compound. Glass artists Claudia McCall and Lois Pollock will share their expertise and knowledge, teaching students the skills involved in working safely with stained glass and creating a beautiful, sturdy piece of art. Cost for the six-session workshop is $150 or $135 for VAC members. This workshop is open to beginners and experienced students.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

WASHI CHIGIRI-E JAPANESE ART CLASS

Where: Culture and Arts Department, 28 Shipman Street, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Nov. 19, Jan. 14, March 18 and May 13 (subject to change)

Details: Learn hakubi washi chigiri-e, a Japanese art form of tearing special hand-dyed handmade washi paper from Japan to create art. Bring your own lunch. Call or email for additional details.

Contact: Janice Higashi, 961-6848, jcahawaii@yahoo.com

BEGINNER’S SERIES WITH AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 22

Details: Cost is $15 per class or $60 for series. Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. Build strength, increase flexibility and gain confidence in your practice.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

ECKANKAR COMMUNITY HU CHANT

Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25

Details: Do you have an insistent spiritual longing to develop a personal and deep communication with your higher self? Do you have the spiritual tools you need to make it through the tumblings of your daily life? Join spiritually minded people to discover your true potential. Free.

Contact: Evangeline, 498-4455, 333evangeline@gmail.com

MICROSOFT OFFICE ESSENTIALS COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30

Details: This professional development program is designed for working professionals seeking to improve their Microsoft Office skills. Hands-on training in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PHOTOGRAPHY PART 1 — INTRODUCTION TO DSLR CAMERAS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30

Details: Course will introduce essential concepts and photographic techniques necessary to properly operate a DSLR camera. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADVANCE HEALTH CARE DIRECTIVES: DO YOU HAVE ONE?

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., No. 101, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 27

Details: Learn how to complete the free advance health care directive form and receive copies of forms and other resources. Free. Call or email to register.

Contact: Tony Kent, 675-2752, akent@ponocorp.com

FALL SENIOR LECTURE SERIES

Where: Institute for Astronomy Building, 640 N. Aohoku Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 29

Details: Series includes lectures on a wide variety of topics, a field trip to the local TV station and a Christmas lunch in December. The first presentation is “Astronomy Outreach for the Big Island” presented by Carolyn Kaichi, who will speak about various outreach events of the Institute for Astronomy for the general public. On Oct. 6, the series takes a field trip to the studios at Na Leo TV.

Contact: Carol Lafond, 339-7270, lafond1584@gmail.com

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 3-6

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PHOTOGRAPHY PART 2 — TECHNIQUES AND COMPOSITION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct 3-6

Details: Designed to provide students with an expansion of the fundamentals of digital photography. This will include camera equipment, procedures and picture-taking techniques. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WIX.COM PART 1: BUILDING CODELESS WEBSITES, INTRODUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 5 and 7

Details: Creating websites without code will show you how to create a fully operational website with “drag and drop tools” to promote a business, department or simply create a customized website. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

“FENG SHUI FOR LOVE AND MONEY”

Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3

Details: Clear Englebert will focus on his new book and explain various aspects of feng shui concerned with harmony and prosperity. There will be time for questions and comments. This and Englebert’s previous books will be available for sale, with profits going to the Friends of the Library. Free.

Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655

BIG ISLAND BALLROOM DANCE CLUB FALL CLASSES

Where: Church of the Holy Cross Multipurpose Building, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 (registration)

Details: Singles and couples welcome. Classes include hustle, waltz I and salsa II. Cost is $6 per class for the whole session and the final quarter membership fee is $7.50. Call for class schedule.

Contact: Judy, 935-1433

COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING (CERT)

Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St.

When: 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29

Details: Free and open to the public. In-depth emergency response training course fully funded by FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security as a means of empowering individuals and communities alike to learn and know how to properly respond in an emergency or disaster.

Contact: Patti Pinto, 935-0031, hawaiicert@gmail.com

AHA PUHALA O PUNA LAUHALA WEAVING WORKSHOP

Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St., Keaau

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: Projects will include bracelet, slipper, 3-D star, fan or coaster. Bring scissors, a small spray bottle, bag lunch and $5 to $10 for materials. Call or email for more information or to pre-register. Space is limited.

Contact: Aha Puhala o Puna, 238-2554, ahapuhala@gmail.com

WRITING ON THE WILD SIDE

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: Hone your writing skills, explore your creative mind and discover your unique voice in a new writing workshop with popular Big Island writing teacher and award-winning novelist Tom Peek. Social media correspondents, bloggers, storytellers, journal writers and poets will find Peek’s stimulating techniques and exercises empowering. Cost is $75 or $65 for VAC members. Open to all levels and genres. No writing experience is necessary.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 10-13

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WIX.COM PART 2: MULTIPAGE BUSINESS WEBSITE CONSTRUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 12 and 14

Details: Learn how to properly design and build your business website. Students will use the latest business and marketing website designs, incorporating forms, animation and multimedia elements. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

APPLE MAC IMOVIE: MAKING HOME MOVIES

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11-14

Details: Learn how to create home videos by using iMovie video editing software to edit videos from a digital camera or phone by clipping, cropping, captioning and authoring your video. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

“ORCHIDS AROUND THE WORLD”

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 15

Details: Discover where orchids come from and where they will thrive. Learn how to divide and repot your orchid. Cost is $25 or $20 for VAC members. Pre-registration required. Call or email for additional details or to register.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

ZENTANGLE®: “ALTERED BOOKS”

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 15 October 15, 2016

Details: Learn fun and creative strategies to “re-create” a book as a personal art journal with Zentangle. Students will be guided through a few simple techniques to assist them in “getting over” the thought of never writing or drawing in a book. Cost is $35 or $30 for VAC members, plus a $10 supply fee. Participants are welcome to bring their own reclaimed book or journal. No artistic experience required.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

EXPERIMENTAL WATERCOLORS WITH PATTI PEASE JOHNSON

Where: Volcao Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: Noon on Oct. 15

Details: Cost is $50 or $45 for VAC members, plus a $10 supply fee. Beginner and intermediate artists welcome. Call or email to inquire about registration.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

MICROSOFT OFFICE INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21

Details: Topics will include advance formatting, forms, PDF creation, formulas, creation of templates, linking web pages, using objects and much more. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

APPLE GARAGEBAND

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 17-19

Details: Apple’s Garageband is a powerful digital audio workstation software. It’s an easy-to-use program used to make music at home. Bundled with Apple’s OS X, Garageband is included with all Macs. Cost is $195.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

GARAGEBAND FOR BEGINNERS — RECORD AND MIX MUSIC AT HOME

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 17-19

Details: Produce, record and mix music at home. Apple’s Garageband is a powerful digital audio workstation included with all Macs. Cost is $195, which includes textbook and keyboard MIDI controller.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BOTANICAL ART WORKSHOPS WITH LINDA VOROBIK

Where: Society for Kona’s Education & Art, 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway, Honaunau

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 22-23, 6 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 11 a.m. Oct. 29-30

Details: Three workshops: Basic Botanical Drawing, Advanced Botanical Watercolor, Beginning Botanical Watercolor, respectively. Call SKEA for more information or to register.

Contact: Donna Stiles, 328-9392, skea@hawaii.rr.com

WINDOWS 10 DEMYSTIFIED

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 24-26

Details: Designed for current Microsoft Windows users transitioning to Windows 10. Learn how to personalize user settings, menus, browser options, applications and security features. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ARCGIS — GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS REFRESHER COURSE

Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 1-3

Details: This 12-hour tutorial/refresher training is composed of sequential tutorial exercises that provide students with a basic review of ArcGIS. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125 (Mac) or PB-7 (PC), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 2, 4, 7 and 9

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

IS IT A SERVICE ANIMAL?

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 10

Details: Workshop explaining Health Department rules, what is a service animal, verification by business owner and internal policy. Light refreshments. Must RSVP; limited seating and no walk-ins. Call or email for additional details or to register.

Contact: Stafford Oyama, 937-9744, stafford.oyama@gmail.com

LIVE YOUR YOGA: KOHALA YOGA RETREAT WITH MOLLY MASAOKA AND AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Hawaii Island Retreat Center, 250 Lokahi Road, Kapaau

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 10-13

Details: Yoga, meditation, nature, journaling, Ayurveda discussions, self-care practices, community development. Receive 25 hours of continuing education credit recognized by Yoga Alliance from ERYT. Prices vary by date of registration and what accommodations you seek. Call, email or visit Yoga Centered’s website (yogacentered.com) for more information.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

NIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY — FIELD COURSE

Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12

Details: Learn how to manipulate your DSLR to take better and more captivating night photos. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADOBE INDESIGN — INTRODUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16

Details: Learn how to use this popular page layout software to design and create professional quality letterhead, business cards, brochures, PDF files that play movies and more. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

Clubs

TODAY, Sept. 17

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Where: West Hawaii Civic Center, Building A, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 9:45 a.m. today

Details: Three awards will be presented during this DAR meeting. Program speaker will be Deb Wickham from Ke Kai Ola, the Marine Mammal Center. She also is the Hawaiian Monk Seal Hospital operations manager. Lunch after the business meeting at the Harbor House Restaurant at Honokohau Harbor.

Contact: Mary Ellen C. Smith, 322-6870, mellencs@aol.com

NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK ON THE BIG ISLAND — HILO

Where: Parking lot north of the KWXX Radio Station and WikiFresh, 1145 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. today

Details: Electric car show hosted by the Big Island Electric Vehicle Association. Come and see the latest electric cars and learn about ownership experiences from owners and dealer. Free. Open to all.

Contact: Noel Morin, 987-7428, nmorin99@yahoo.com

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES (NARFE) MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Kamana Senior Center, Room 2, Hilo

When: 1 p.m. today

Details: Third Saturday of each month. Come and enjoy the fellowship and see what we can do to protect our earn benefits. Come with the brown bag lunch at noon and enjoy fellowship before the meeting.

Contact: Bob Arthurs, 966-6141, bobarthurs@earthlink.net

SUNDAY, Sept. 18

FILM CLUB GET-TOGETHER

Where: No. 1 Chinese BBQ Restaurant, 200 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo

When: Noon on Sunday

Details: Inviting all former FILM (Fellowship, Interest, Learning, Motivation) Club members who were students of Larry Kadooka’s School of Photography. Some scrapbooks from 1978-93 will be available for viewing; bring any photos and memories you want to share. Optional: Bring an unwrapped garage sale item for exchange and a dessert to share. RSVP at the contact information below.

Contact: Lynn Shirai Tanimoto, 932-7307, tanilst@yahoo.com; June, 987-5190 (text only)

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 12:30 p.m. Sundays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

AFTERNOON OF ALOHA

Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Details: Featuring Harmony on Tap, a hula performance plus fun, food and more. A Life Membership award will be presented to honoree and immediate past president Beverly Heikes for distinguished service in many club and community projects.

Contact: Hilo Woman’s Club, 935-9838

HAWAII ISLAND WEDDING ASSOCIATION MIXER

Where: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse at the Shops at Mauna Lani, 68-1330 Mauna Lani Drive, Kohala Coast

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Details: Networking with wedding professionals, food and tour of the steakhouse’s event spaces. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Contact: Jason Takeya, 936-3552, jase@hiweddingassociation.com

TUESDAY, Sept. 20

HILO SUNRISE CHAPTER — BNI NETWORKING MEETING

Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: For local business professionals who value word-of-mouth marketing and are seeking to network, refer business to each other and build a better business community.

Contact: Sharla Sare, 430-1787

HILO TOASTMASTERS

Where: 614 Kilauea St., Hilo

When: 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Enhance your leadership potential and improve your public-speaking skills. Every Tuesday.

Contact: Chandra Fulton, 938-9148, chandrafulton9@gmail.com

BIG ISLAND WATER GARDEN CLUB

Where: Keaau Community Center

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Details: Guest speaker will be Patricia Goodwin, who will speak about the art of bonsai. Public welcome. Mini auction concludes club business.

Contact: Karen, 935-5357 (leave message)

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21

HGEA RETIREES HAWAII CHAPTER GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING

Where: HGEA Multipurpose Room, 495 Manono St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Details: Guest speakers from HMSA, Kaiser and American Income Life will present information about their latest programs. General election endorsed candidates will be introduced. Bingo games.

Contact: Evelyn Togashi, 959-6727, etogashi@hawaii.rr.com

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 11 a.m. Wednesdays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 23

MOUNTAIN VIEW SENIOR GAMES

Where: Mountain View Senior Center, 18-1345A New Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: 10 a.m. Fridays

Details: Mountain View seniors meet to get acquainted and play bingo, mahjong, Shanghai rummy, Sequence and other card and board games. Bring a can of food for prizes. Area residents 55 and older invited.

Contact: June Van Pelt, 967-7417, junvp@juno.com

COMING

SIERRA CLUB MEETING

Where: Keaau Community Center

When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28

Details: Talk story about local environment issues. Potluck at 5:30 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m.

Contact: Cory Harden, 959-7747

2016 EAST HAWAII DISABILITY LEGISLATIVE FORUM

Where: Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale, 799 Piilani St., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Oct. 6

Details: Free. Features a forum with policymakers answering questions about disability-related issues. Provider agencies have prepared booths with information about many available services and supports.

Contact: Jesse Floyd , 936-4061, jesse.floyd@doh.hawaii.gov

HILO MEDICAL CENTER RETIREES CLUB

Where: ILWU Hall, 100 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 13

Details: Quarterly luncheon meeting and “Mosquito-Borne Illnessess & Hepatitis A” presentation. Bento lunch is $6. Pre-order your lunch with contact caller; pay when you come to the meeting. Caller groups 16, 17 and 18 for desserts.

Contact: Yoli Macadangdang-Nakamura, 896-0265, yolin@hawaii.rr.com

Health

TODAY, Sept. 17

SENIOR FARMERS MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM 2016 — SENIOR PRODUCE

Where: Various sites

When: Registration ongoing

Details: Applications available online; application assistance available 1-3 p.m. at 40 Holomua St. in Hilo. Applications and assistance also available at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, from 10 a.m.-noon at 127 Kamana St., Room 5. First come, first served as spaces are limited.

Contact: Claudia Wilcox-Boucher, 933-6030, claudiab@hawaii.edu

HILO WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Where: Liliuokalani Gardens and Park, 191 Lihiwai St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. (registration), 8 a.m. (walk begins) today

Details: Hundreds of Hilo residents will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions. In 2015, the Hilo event contributed to more than $77 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

Contact: Ashley Studerus, 591-2771, arstuderus@alz.org

BIG ISLAND OSTOMY GROUP

Where: Hilo Medical Center cafeteria, 1190 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11:30 a.m. today

Details: Meet new friends, share experiences and provide mutual support in an environment that’s friendly and safe. Meets the third Saturday of every month.

Contact: Sandy Wright, 339-7640, OstomyGroup@yahoo.com

MONDAY, Sept. 19

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Serenity House, 15-2579 Pahoa-Keaau Road, Pahoa

When: Noon on Mondays

Details: If willpower is not working, turn to Overeaters Anonymous. This is not a diet or calories club. No dues or fees. Newcomers are welcome.

Contact: 345-2753, viviansuet@hotmail.com

FOOD AS MEDICINE

Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Details: Naturopathic physician Richard Liebmann will present information about growing medicinal foods and herbs. Liebmann is owner of the Lokahi Garden Sanctuary. Contact the library in advance if a sign language interpreter or other special accommodation is required.

Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655

TUESDAY, Sept. 20

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

THURSDAY, Sept. 22

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Puna Congregational Church, 16-647 Old Volcano Road, Room 6, Keaau

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

FRIDAY, Sept. 23

SQUARE DANCING FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS

Where: Clem Akina Park, 159 Wainaku St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Details: Meet new people for fun, fellowship and friendship put to music. Led by Bill Yoeman, ACA certified square dance caller and instructor.

Contact: Bill Yoeman, 968-6091

COMING

INFORMATIONAL SESSION FOR APPLYING FOR MEDICAID FOR LONG-TERM CARE

Where: NHERC Pavilion, 45-539 Plumeria St., Honokaa

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 27

Details: Help for families who want to apply for Medicaid for their loved one’s long-term care at Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua. Light refreshments will be served. Meet with Cassandra Stewart, executive director of Cardon Outreach.

Contact: Kerry Pitcher, 932-4102, kpitcher@hhsc.org

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Oki Conference Room, 688 Kinoole St., Suite 115A, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30

Details: Helps people gain understanding and empathy for loved ones living with and recovering from mental illness. Join to learn more, connect with others and feel empowered

Contact: Carolyn Oki, 935-3518

PUBLIC MEETING ABOUT PET BLINDNESS EPIDEMIC

Where: Pahoa Community Center, 15-2910 Puna Road

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 5

Details: An epidemic of eye disease is affecting thousands of animals in East Hawaii, where more than 50 percent of the cats and dogs are developing mysterious white spots and cloudiness in their eyes. Find out the latest information and what you can do to protect your pet’s eyes. Free.

Contact: Sydney Ross Singer, 640-3836, FireAntEye@gmail.com

Just for Keiki

TODAY, Sept. 17

KEIKI PLANETARIUM SHOW: SECRET OF THE CARDBOARD ROCKET

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. every Saturday in September

Details: Climb aboard a magical cardboard rocket with two young adventurers and experience a breathtaking, up-close look at each of our solar system’s planets with guidance from a wise Astronomy Book. Great for young children ages 5-10 and their families.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

COMING

YOUTH ARTS SERIES: FALL BREAK 2016

Where: East Hawaii Cultural Center, 141 Kalakaua St., Hilo

When: 8 a.m. Oct. 10-14

Details: Cost is $40 for the entire series. Immersion program for keiki to explore, learn and create with a variety of passionate local artists. Open to students ages 10-17. Students should bring their own nonperishable lunches. Program will conclude with a student showcase at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14; open to the public.

Contact: East Hawaii Cultural Center, 961-5711, yas@ehcc.org

LCPCS SECOND ANNUAL SLAM JAM FAMILY DAY

Where: Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School, 35-2065 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Laupahoehoe

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 19

Details: Enjoy a day with tons of things to do, including a 3-point shootout, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, food, games and more.

Contact: Shantell Urbanozo, 962-2200, shantell.urbanozo@lcpcs.org

Outdoors

SUNDAY, Sept. 18

PALM GARDEN TOUR

Where: Hawaiian Acres, A Road, Keaau

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

Details: Hawaii Island Palm Society’s final summer guided garden tour. This mature palm garden and nursery is a private garden rarely open for tours. Open to nonmembers but spaces for nonmembers to attend are limited. Nonmembers must RSVP by Sept. 12 by calling the number below; subject to availability.

Contact: Tim Brian, 333-5626, begteb@hawaii.rr.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

HILO SNORKEL DAY FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Where: Richardson Ocean Park, 2349 Kalanianaole Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Friday

Details: Free event for people with disabilities and their ohana. Bring a potluck dish to share for lunch and meet some new and old friends.

Contact: Hannah Merrill, 907-414-0753

COMING

BIG ISLAND ROCK RACE

Where: Kings Landing, Lehia Park, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 25

Details: First in a series of 1:10 scale radio control crawler races open to all experience levels and ages. Prizes will be awarded plus a free raffle will be open to all drivers and spectators.

Contact: Mike Becher, 989-5465, mikebecher@gmail.com

CENTENNIAL HIKE: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION — LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA

Where: Meet at Kilauea Overlook, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Join park ranger Jay Robinson on an easy hourlong hike among the abandoned adze quarry at Kilauea Overlook. Most visitors don’t know this area was showered by large basalt rocks from summit eruptions of 1790, or that Hawaiians coveted the rocks for stone tools. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

HAWAI‘I NEI ART ADVENTURE: PALM TRAIL HIKE

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kahuku Unit

When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: The featured category for this year’s contest is to celebrate the centennial of the National Park Service. Get inspired during this event. This ranger-led hike across the 1868 lava flow reveals the pioneer plants that thrive on new flows and more diverse and established flora in areas with deeper soil. The hike is moderately difficult, 2.5 miles roundtrip. Carpooling is encouraged. Space is limited; register by Oct. 5. Free.

Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

CENTENNIAL HIKE: LIDAR SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON HIDDEN GEMS

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Meet at the Ka‘u Desert Trailhead

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 29

Details: Join park rangers on a moderate, 2.5-mile roundtrip hike into the Ka‘u Desert and learn how LiDAR has helped rescript the history surrounding the ancient footprints embedded in this landscape. Sturdy footwear, water, raingear, sun protection and a snack are recommended.

Contact: Park Information, (808) 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

Pau Hana

SUNDAY, Sept. 18

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

Where: VFW Post 3830, 15-775 Maluhia Road, Nanawale Estates

When: 9 a.m. Sunday

Details: French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, hash browns, fruit cocktail, coffee or tea. Donation of $8; children ages 7-12 are $5; children 6 and younger are free. All welcome.

Contact: Freda Hart, 965-7032

THURSDAY, Sept. 22

WINE AT 5

Where: Cafe Il Mondo, 3580 Mamane St., Honokaa

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Details: A Blue Zones presentation and sampling of Cannonau Di Sardegna wine from Sardinia, Italy. Even if it’s just an hour, it’s important to set aside time to slow down and connect with friends and loved ones over a glass of wine (or beverage of your choice). Free.

Contact: Cafe Il Mondo, 775-7711, info@peacedayparade.org

COMING

STARGAZING LIVE

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30

Details: View the cold, clear Mauna Kea night sky from the comfort of the ‘Imiloa planetarium. Take a journey to explore the stars and celestial objects from the 9,000-foot level in real time. Cost is $10 general admission; $8 for members.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

Performances

TODAY, Sept. 17

THE GONE COUNTRY BAND

Where: Eagles, Opukahaia Street, Keaau

When: 7 p.m. today

Details: Country, western, swing and blues. Dinner plates available; all ages welcome. Cover of $5 at the door.

Contact: Lou Ann Gurney, 982-6012

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21

HULA PERFORMANCE BY HALAU HULA ULUMAMO O HILO PALIKU

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Kumu hula Mamo Brown, a lifelong resident of Hilo, was formally trained by Nalani Kanaka‘ole and Pualani Kanaka‘ole Kanahele of Halau Kekuhi in the ‘ai ha‘a (low bombastic style) of kahiko (traditional) hula. Part of HVNP’s ongoing Na Leo Manu (Heavenly Voices) presentations. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

TRADITIONAL DANCE FROM OKINAWA

Where: UH-Hilo Performing Arts Center, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Program showcases the performing arts of Japan’s southwestern islands with dancers and musicians from the Okinawa Prefectural University of Arts. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for seniors 55 and older, $10 students and can be purchased at the PAC box office, by calling 932-7490 or by visiting artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu. Tickets are an additional $5 at the door.

Contact: Tom Geballe, 959-4064, tgeballe@gmail.com

THURSDAY, Sept. 22

THE “GUITAR SLINGERS” SHOWCASE

Where: Hilo Town Tavern, 168 Keawe St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Details: Two of the Big Island’s hottest names in rock guitar will join forces on stage. Wesley Matsuda and Larry Dupio will share the stage for a full evening of your favorite high-energy classic rock backed by the all-star rhythm section of Gonzo on bass and Sean Kenny on drums. A veritable “who’s who” of Hilo talent also will appear as several guest vocalists join them along with some very special surprise appearances you won’t want to miss. Show open to all ages. Cost is $10 or $8 with the donation of one or more canned food items for The Food Basket.

Contact: Gonzo, 968-0776, GonzoBass@aol.com

COMING

10th ANNUAL PEACE DAY PARADE AND FESTIVAL

Where: Mamane Street, Honokaa

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 24

Details: Colorful and entertaining celebration with taiko drumming, hula and all kinds of music. Followed with food booths, great music, bon dance, silent auction and more. Special hooponopono-centered activity for young people will be presented by West Hawaii Mediation and the Hamakua Youth Center.

Contact: Miles Okumura, 640-4602, info@peacedayparade.org

MUSIC ON THE LAWN

Where: The Society for Kona’s Education and Art, 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway, Honaunau

When: 2 p.m. Sept. 25

Details: Enjoy an afternoon of live music — country, barbershop quartet, rock, The Beatles and Hawaiian. Food and beverages available. All welcome to join the Kona Kanikapila at 5 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, children 12 and younger free.

Contact: Donna Stiles, 328-9392, skea@hawaii.rr.com

“INEQUALITY FOR ALL”

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 100 , 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 29

Details: University of California Berkeley professor and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich discusses the grave economic and social consequences that could result if the gulf between rich and poor continues to widen. Discussion follows the free video. Free parking.

Contact: Keith Larsen, 319-7506, keithal@hawaii.edu

THE HILO HEP CATS PRESENT THE JAZZ MELE BAND

Where: Hilo Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 1

Details: Swing dance lesson followed by live music. All ages and dance levels welcome. Admission on a sliding scale at the door; $5-$20.

Contact: Lou Ann Gurney, 982-6012, lagsings@mac.com

“LILI‘UOKALANI AT WASHINGTON PLACE”

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 4

Details: Jackie Pualani Johnson performs an amazing, one-woman show. Johnson’s performance is taken directly from the writings of Queen Lili‘uokalani, the queen’s family and other historical sources. Part of the ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

MUSICAL NOSTALGIA

Where: Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale, 799 Piilani St., Hilo

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 8

Details: Some of the Big Island’s top karaoke singers will perform popular Japanese, English and Hawaiian songs during this year’s 14th annual concert. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Tickets available at the Hawaii Japanese Center, Kamana Senior Center, KTA Superstores, Hilo Hongwanji, Hilo Daijingu,and Asami’s Kitchen. Proceeds benefit the Hawaii Japanese Center.

Contact: Hiroshi Suga, 934-9611, contact@hawaiijapanesecenter.com

HULA KAHIKO WITH KUMU HULA MICAH KAMOHOALI‘I WITH HALAU NA KIPU‘UPU‘U

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15

Details: Performance in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting at the kahua hula (platform). Presented authentically in a natural setting, rain or shine, without electronic amplification. Audience members encouraged to bring sun/rain gear and sitting mats. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Desiree Cruz, 987-7288, volcanohula@gmail.com

BERT NAIHE IN CONCERT

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Details: Naihe will perform songs from his CD “You’re the One” and catchy versions of other favorite tunes. Part of the ongoing Na Leo Manu “Heavenly Voices” presentations. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

SEVENTH ANNUAL KTA HAUNTED HOUSE

Where: KTA Super Stores, 50 E. Puainako St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 28-31; 7 p.m. costume contest Oct. 31 (Halloween)

Details: Free to the public. Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted at the entrance. Costumes in the contest must be homemade; prizes will be awarded for first through sixth place.

Contact: Tony Armstrong, 959-9111, tonic7722@yahoo.com

KONA ROCKTOBERFEST 2016

Where: King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel Luau Grounds, 75-5660 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 29

Details: Big Island’s best rock bands perform live. Also featuring dancing, improv comedy, Pau Maui vodka tasting, costume contests, chicken dance and fun games for cash and liquid prizes under the stars.

Contact: Douglas Mallardi, 333-4341, douglas.mallardi@gmail.com

All Kine Stuffs

TODAY, Sept. 17

SLEEP TRAIN’S SHOE DRIVE FOR FOSTER KIDS

Where: Sleep Train, 708 Kanoelehua Boulevard, Hilo

When: Regular store hours through Oct. 30

Details: Help ensure local foster children have shoes for school and play. Donate new shoes in all sizes.

Contact: Sleep Train, (877) 889-3452, philanthropy@sleeptrain.com

MANONO STREET MARKETPLACE ONE-DAY ALOHA WEEK CRAFT FAIR

Where: Manono Street Marketplace, 681 Manono Street, 108, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. today

Details: Fun-filled day full of interesting crafters with one-of-a-kind creations celebrating Aloha Week and specials from regular tenants. Free to attend.

Contact: Gina Hara Chun, 936-3297, gina@realtyhc.com

CINDER SALE

Where: Puna Hongwanji Mission, 16-492 Old Volcano Road, Keaau

When: 9 a.m. today

Details: Cost is $4 per bag. Loading assistance available.

Contact: Sam Horiuchi, 966-9981, punahongwanji1937@yahoo.com

“BUS’ A MOVE” BUS PULL

Where: Kona Commons Shopping Center, 74-5450 Makala Blvd., Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. today

Details: Special Olympics West Hawaii fundraising event. Teams of 10 pull a Roberts Hawaii charter bus. Registration at 8:30 a.m.

Contact: Denise Lindsey, 345-0433 , sowhdenise@gmail.com

MOON FESTIVAL DINNER

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. today

Details: Sponsored by the Chinese Civic Association of Hawaii, the annual Moon Festival dinner includes a five-course buffet, moon cakes and live entertainment. Reservations must be made by Sept. 15.

Contact: Dennis Lin, 961-0406

SUNDAY, Sept. 18

FARMERS MARKET AT HAMAKUA HARVEST

Where: Intersection of Mamane Street and Highway 19, Honokaa

When: 9 a.m. Sundays

Details: Features local farmers, fresh produce, artisanal products and ono food. Weekly entertainment, workshops, informational booths and youth-focused activities. SNAP/EBT purchases welcomed.

Contact: Lori Beach, 896-2151, info@hamakuaharvest.org

TUESDAY, Sept. 20

MCDONALD’S THANKS TEACHERS

Where: All participating McDonald’s restaurants

When: Tuesdays through September

Details: Teachers get a free medium cup of hot or iced McCafe Royal Kona Blend. No purchase necessary. Teachers must present their valid 2016 school ID upon ordering. Limit one free cup per person, per visit.

Contact: Sherri Rigg, 782-5180, srigg@commpac.com

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21

MAYOR’S COMMITTEE ON PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES MEETING

Where: ADRC Training Room, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Details: Open to the public. Agenda will be posted on the County’s website.

Contact: Kalen Koga, 808-961-8600, kalen.koga@hawaiicounty.gov

PEACE DAY MOVIE: “STAR WARS, THE FORCE AWAKENS”

Where: Honokaa People’s Theatre, 45-3574 Mamane St., Honokaa

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Details: In celebration of Peace Week, this epic chapter of the “Star Wars” saga shares unique messages of mindfulness and Buddhistic themes. Presentation by educator, costume contest and more. Free (donations appreciated).

Contact: Miles Okumura, 640-4602, info@peacedayparade.org

THURSDAY, Sept. 22

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS

Where: Center for Spiritual Living, Hawaiian Paradise Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: A new group for people who have a desire to stop gambling. Every Thursday.

Contact: Lucinda, 509-930-6329, 1lukiluci@gmail.com

COMING

NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24

Details: Park entrance will be free, and volunteers on this day will receive a pass to return and enjoy the park fee-free on another day of their choosing.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

STARS REMEMBRANCE LUNCHEON

Where: Aupuni Conference Center, 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1, Hilo

When: Noon on Sept. 24

Details: A time of tribute to victims of homicide and allows families, friends and others to come together with those who suffered similar tragedies. It is important people know these victims are not forgotten. RSVP to the number/email below.

Contact: Tim Hansen, 961-0466, timothy.hansen@hawaiicounty.gov

READ FOR PEACE

Where: Honokaa Library, 45-3380 Mamane St., Honokaa

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 26

Details: Free. This year’s book selection is “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. The book tells the story of a blind French girl and a German boy whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II. Call the library as soon as possible if a sign language interpreter or other special accommodation is needed.

Contact: Library, 775-8881, info@peacedayparade.org

CENTENNIAL SERIES AFTER DARK IN THE PARK: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION AND LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Details: Park archaeologist Caleb Houck shares his knowledge. Learn how Hawaiians crafted fine-grained basalt rock into tools after the 1790 summit eruptions, why Hawaiians prized these rocks and how archaeologists rediscovered the quarries centuries later.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

MAKE A HAWAIIAN BROOM

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 28

Details: Learn to make a pulumi ni‘au alongside park rangers. Fashioned from coconut leaf midribs. Free. Part of HVNP’s ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

STEWARDSHIP AT THE SUMMIT

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 30

Details: Volunteer to protect the Hawaiian rain forest. Remove invasive, non-native plants that prevent native species from growing. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks, water. Gloves/tools provided. No advance registration required. Free, but park fees apply. Call or email for additional information.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

WAIAKEA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1981 GARAGE SALE/BENEFIT

Where: 785 Hoolala Place, Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Items to please all ages. Books, clothes, household items, kitchenware, toys and more.

Contact: Claire (Aburamen) Isemoto, 339-5769, cracka63@hotmail.com

PAPAIKOU HONGWANJI FALL RUMMAGE SALE

Where: YBA Hall, 27-376 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Papaikou

When: 7 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Items will include clothing, kitchenware, household items, books, records, small electronics, fabric, toys, etc. Money raised will support temple repairs and projects.

Contact: May Navarro, 936-6283, grelama1@msn.com

A DAY OF MINDFULNESS

Where: Honokaa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 45-516 Lehua St., Honokaa

When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Experience guided sitting and walking meditation, a Dharma discussion with Q&A and a mindful, silent meal. RSVP to phone number or email below. Free (donations gratefully accepted).

Contact: Fred Burian, 775-1064, fredburian@msn.com

UKULELE: A BRIEF HISTORY AND A SAMPLING OF PLAYING STYLES

Where: Kilauea Theater, Kilauea Military Camp, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Byron Yasui shares the various ukulele styles he grew up with as a living history interpretation of the instrument’s varied history. For ukulele players of moderate to advanced level. Free, but park fees apply and registration is required. Call or email to register.

Contact: Laura Schuster, 985-6130, laura_c_schuster@nps.gov

NA PA‘AHANA HULA (TOOLS OF HULA)

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 5

Details: Learn about the beautiful implements that accompany traditional hula and ‘oli (chant). Part of ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 7

Details: Volcano-area musician Wes Awana shares his love of ukulele and Hawaiian music by giving family friendly lessons. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

HAWAII COMMUNITY COLLEGE ALUMNI AND FRIENDS FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST AND COUNTRY STORE

Where: Manono Campus cafeteria, 1175 Manono St., Hilo

When: 6:30 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at the event or by calling Anne Chung at 934-2547 or email archung@hawaii.edu. Proceeds go toward the HCC Alumni and Friends Endowment, which supports student scholarships.

Contact: Bobby Yamane, 934-2553, yamaner@hawaii.edu

KAUMANA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ANNUAL PTSA SPONSORED RUMMAGE SALE

Where: Kaumana Elementary School cafeteria, 1710 Kaumana Drive, Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: Hoping to offer some plants this year. Sorry, no vegetables, fruits or flowers. Variety of items donated by community and school ohana. Prices are reasonable. Benefits Kaumana Elementary students. Donations will be accepted 2:30-5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 2:30-6 p.m. Oct. 7. If possible, donations on Friday preferred. Tax deductible receipts will be given upon request for donations. Not accepting TV’s, monitors, CPUs and other large computer items.

Contact: Noelani Spencer, 974-4190, noelani_spencer@notes.k12.hi.us

ST. JOSEPH SCHOOL 29TH ANNUAL COUNTRY FAIR

Where: St. Joseph School, 1000 Ululani St., Hilo

When: 8 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: This fundraiser will include carnival-style games, keiki express train, bounce houses, live entertainment and more. Ono island-style food, great values on plants and produce, cinder, baked goods, homemade pickles and preserves plus prize giveaways throughout the day.

Contact: Fayth Paekukui, 933-1459, fpaekukui@sjshilo.org

“PICTURE BRIDE” BY MIKE MALAGHAN

Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 8

Details: Follows Haru from the shrines of Kyushu, Japan, to the shores of Hawaii in the early 1900s and tells the story of Japanese immigrants who survived and thrived against great odds in a new homeland.

Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net

DISCOVERERS’ DAY CELEBRATION

Where: Akebono Theater, Pahoa

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 10

Details: Benefit supports operations of Puna Community Medical Center. Features the Kalapana ‘Awa Band and hula performances, silent and live auctions, no-host bar and light refreshments, door prizes and book-signing. No advance tickets; $10 suggested donation.

Contact: Rene Siracusa, 965-2000, renesiracusa@hotmail.com

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 14

Details: Master lei maker Randy Lee uses a variety of natural materials to fashion gorgeous lei from the freshest fern, leaves and flowers he gathers from the rain forests of Panaewa. Enjoy the skill and wonderful stories this well-respected practitioner has to offer. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

UKULELE KANI KA PILA WITH BYRON YASUI

Where: Kilauea Theater, Kilauea Military Camp, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 15

Details: Bring your ukulele to this workshop for players of all skill levels. The objective is to have fun and learn easy-to-finger chords as an accompaniment to singing simple songs. Free, but par fees apply and registration is required. Call or email to register.

Contact: Laura Schuster, 985-6130, laura_c_schuster@nps.gov

NA MEA HULA WITH KUMU AB VALENCIA AND HALAU HULA KALEHUAKI‘EKI‘EIKA‘IU

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 15

Details: In conjunction with hula kahiko performances. Learn a hula, use various hula implements and try your hand at lei making. Experience the different aspects that play an integral role in the life of the hula dancer. This cultural demonstration is hands-on and family friendly. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Desiree Cruz, 987-7288, volcanohula@gmail.com

18TH ANNUAL TASTE OF HILO

Where: Sangha Hall, 398 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 16

Details: Featuring culinary delights of more than 35 chefs, restaurants, patisseries and beverage distributors. Sponsored by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, a portion of proceeds goes to support Hawaii Community College. Tickets are $50 presale, $65 at the door, subject to availability.

Contact: Lei Fujiyama-Pillars, 934-0177, jccih@jccih.org

“ASTRONOMY’S LIMITLESS JOURNEY”

Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17

Details: Astrophysicist and UH-Manoa Institute for Astronomy director Günther Hasinger takes readers on a journey to the far reaches of the universe. Followed by an outreach discussion by Carolyn Kaichi.

Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net

AFTER DARK IN THE PARK WITH ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE BYRON YASUI AND NOREEN NAUGHTON

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 18

Details: The artists will speak about the creative process and how Hawaii informs and inspires their different art forms. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 21

Details: Kumu hula of Halau Ke Ola o Ka Lani, Moses Kaho‘okele Crabbe, will share his extensive knowledge to teach the basics of hula, language and chant. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

AFTER DARK IN THE PARK: LIDAR SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON HIDDEN GEMS

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 25-26

Details: LiDAR (light detection and ranging) technology is used to digitize archeological resources including ancient footprints, petroglyph fields and agricultural systems. Join park archeologist Dusten Robbins to learn how the park uses LiDAR in managing cultural resources and about future uses of this exciting technology.

Contact: Park Information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

ULANA NIU (COCONUT LEAF PLAITING)

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 26

Details: Learn to make fun and creative trinkets out of coconut leaves to take home. Park rangers and staff from the Hawaii Pacific Parks Association will share their knowledge of this beloved Polynesian tradition. Part of the ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Park Information, (808) 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 28

Details: Tropical agriculture farmer Kaipo AhChong will share his expert lei-making skills. As a member of Halau Na Kamalei, his unique experience marries the science of agriculture with Hawaiian lei and hula traditions. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

SERVICE AND THERAPY DOG CERTIFICATION

Where: Varies depending on the training for the day, Hilo

When: 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 5

Details: Class lasts 10 weeks and includes holiday activities and visits to local health and retirement facilities, stores and community events. Cost is $250, which is refundable at the end of training upon successful completion of the course. Payment and registration due by Oct. 14. Registration is limited to 10 dog-and-handler teams.

Contact: East Hawaii Dog Psychology Center, 933-9763, easthawaiidogpsychologycenter@yahoo.com

ONGOING

AL-ANON EAST HAWAII

Where: Various locations

When: Various times

Details: Are you troubled by someone’s drinking? Call for free support, meeting places and times. For more information, visit www.afghawaii.org.

Contact: Dana C., 430-6653, dr.easthawaii@gmail.com

LIBRARY BENEFIT BOOKSTORE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: All proceeds go to benefit the Hilo Public Library. Hardbacks for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents.

Contact: Dale R. Huber, 966-4386, dalerhuber@gmail.com

HILO VETERANS CENTER

Where: 70 Lanihuli St., Suite No. 2, Hilo

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Details: Hilo Veterans Center has new office hours. A benefits briefing is hosted the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon, with several other opportunities for veterans and their family members. Contact the center for more information. Also available are: shore fishing group, kanakapila group, art therapy group, stand-up paddling group, various golf activities, yoga, tai chi and a book club.

Contact: Maricar Souza, 969-3833