Calendar for September 10

TODAY, Sept. 10

RETURN OF ‘ALALA: RESTORING THE VOICE OF HAWAII’S NATIVE FORESTS

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: Regular gallery hours through Oct. 9

Details: A multimedia, juried art contest in conjunction with the long-anticipated release of the ‘alala, Hawaii’s native crow, back into the wild. Exhibition will provide extensive education featuring the ‘alala as an important bird in Hawaii’s ecology and native culture and double as a fundraising effort to support this month’s release. Exhibit also will feature a fundraising gala to raise additional support and funds for this important conservation effort. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Emily Catey-Weiss, 967-7565, gallery@volcanoartcenter.org

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14

HAWAIIAN UKULELE DEMONSTRATION

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Details: Oral Abihai shares his passion for hand-making ukulele from discarded or naturally fallen pieces of wood. Part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

COMING

ART AUCTION FUNDRAISER

Where: Hawaiian Paradise Park

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 1

Details: Hosted by Malamalama Waldorf School. Items from local artists and establishments. An elegant, artistic evening with pupus, wine and music. Tickets are $40 if purchased at the school or $50 if purchased at Basically Books in Hilo or at the door. Contact the school for more information.

Contact: 982-7701, info@hawaiiwaldorf.org

TODAY, Sept. 10

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 15

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

MONDAY, Sept. 12

SELF-DEFENSE FITNESS CLASS

Where: Kohala Village Hub, 55-514 Hawi Road, Hawi

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Geared toward street-oriented self-defense and rooted in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Students will learn stance, footwork, striking techniques, defense and much more. For class schedule, visit www.kohalavillagehub.com.

Contact: Kohala Village Hub, 889-0404, info@kohalavillagehub.com

INTRODUCTION TO MAC COMPUTERS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sept. 19

Details: Learn the basics with a hands-on, ground-up approach to how to use your Mac computer. Designed for students unfamiliar with Macs or not comfortable with computers. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INDIAN PHILOSOPHY

Where: TBD, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Sept. 12-Oct. 17

Details: Cost is $45. Participants will learn about the many different schools of Indian thought and leave with a better understanding of this complex tradition, beyond the more familiar areas of yoga and Buddhism.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ZUMBA GOLD CHAIR

Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Details: Seated Zumba workout. Strengthen your core, increase your range of motion and stamina with this low-impact fitness class that offers the same benefits of Zumba Gold. All welcome.

Contact: Harriet Rocha, 640-3876, har_c1@yahoo.com

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 1

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Details: Intended for new Photoshop Elements users. Topics include photo album organization, exposure, cropping, white balance, removing imperfections, correction techniques and more. Cost is $75.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

TRADITIONAL WADO KARATE TRAINING

Where: Sangha Hall, 424 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Beginners class, 5-6 p.m.; advanced class, 6-7 p.m. Visitors welcome to observe and participate.

Contact: Craig, 987-1465

JAPANESE TAIKO DRUMMING

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 12 (no class Oct. 31)

Details: Cost is $80 which includes required materials. Learn about the art and spirit of taiko drumming from one of Hilo’s best, Chad Nakagawa, current leader of Taishoji Taiko. For all levels, ages 8 and older.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

STRUCTURE OF A SONG

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 103, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Details: Cost is $50. Learn the different parts that go into making a song as well as songwriting patterns, techniques and theory. All levels of musicians and singers are welcome. No materials or equipment required, but students are encouraged to bring their instruments.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

HAWAIIAN HISTORY

Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Details: Second in a series of three talk-story sessions with North Kohala historian Boyd D. Bond, who will discuss “George Vancouver and his Four Voyages to Hawaii.” Call for more information. Contact the library three weeks in advance if a sign language interpreter or other special accommodation is required.

Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655, janet.lam@librarieshawaii.org

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

RECREATIONAL PADDLING

Where: Hilo Bayfront

When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 15 (Section 1); Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 16 (Section 2); Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17 (Section 3)

Details: Cost is $100 per section. Experience firsthand the power, beauty and wonder of our Hawaiian waters while learning how to paddle an outrigger canoe. No previous paddling experience necessary. All necessary equipment is provided.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

IPHONE 1 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, PB 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Details: Explore your settings, navigate, play with calendar, camera and photos, explore apps and multitasking. Provide your own iPhone. Bring Apple ID and password. Cost is $42 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit four students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

DANCE IMAGINED

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 4

Details: Explore basic dance technique combined with the pure exhilaration of movement. Smooth, spiky, graceful, flailing, focused, indirect — whatever can be imagined within provides the source for movement without. Cost is $20 or $15 for VAC members per session; $40 for the entire series for members and nonmembers. No dance experience necessary.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

PAHOA SENIOR CLASSES

Where: Pahoa Senior Center, 15-3016 Kauhala St., Pahoa

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: The Department of Parks and Recreation, Elderly Recreation Program, announces its summer senior classes featuring hand-building ceramics, beginner and intermediate ukulele, hula and feather lei making through Sept. 9. Participants must be 55 years and older.

Contact: Margaret Yafuso, 966-5801, myafuso@hawaiicounty.gov, or 965-2705

HULA ‘AUANA CLASSES

Where: Hilo YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

Details: All levels welcome. Join the fellowship and exercise for health, fun and the love of hula. Call for registration information.

Contact: Danielle Johnson, 935-3721, daniellej@islandofhawaiiymca.com

COMPUTER FUNDAMENTALS 2, USING WINDOWS 10 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, PB 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Details: Learn how to use your PC with Windows 10 whether you’ve never used a computer before or used an earlier version of Windows. Cost is $42 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

ADULT ADVANCED HULA

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

CONVERSATIONAL FRENCH

Where: UH-Hilo, K106, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 1

Details: Cost is $100. Through observation and actual practice, participants will learn how the French communicate and then replicate it through the use of proper words and grammar.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THERAPEUTIC YOGA

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 15

Details: Cost is $80. Therapeutic yoga involves gentle, intelligent sequencing of movements to help your body find its most comfortable natural state. For all levels of experience, but will involve work on the floor. Wear comfortable clothing that allows for a full range of movement. Need yoga mat and water.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTERMEDIATE HULA

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ZUMBA FITNESS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Free class. Feel stronger, younger and healthier. Safe, easy-to-follow cardio dancing to Latin-inspired and contemporary hits.

Contact: Dee Torres, 938-9101, dtorres@hawaiiantel.net

BEGINNING BEEKEEPING AND BEE BIOLOGY

Where: Komohana Ag Research and Extension Center, 875 Komohana St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (Part 1), Sept. 17 (Part 2)

Details: Lecture in Part 1; hands-on apiary session in Part 2. Cost is $10 total for both sessions.

Contact: Noelani Waters, 339-1977, noelani.waters@hawaii.gov

BALLROOM DANCE BASICS: SWING, HUSTLE AND NIGHTCLUB TWO-STEP

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 15

Details: Cost is $75 or discount package of $125 if taken with Latin swing. No partner necessary. Wear lightweight, smooth-soled shoes (no rubber) or socks.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14

FULL-BODY CONDITIONING

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 16

Details: Cost is $60. Classes include weightlifting, resistance training, yoga movements and light to medium aerobic exercise. Bring 5-pound or 8-pound dumbbells, yoga mat, exercise ball, water and towel. Wear comfortable exercise clothing and shoes, as well as any braces or supports needed.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

THURSDAY, Sept. 15

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 12

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL I

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4 p.m. Thursdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ART FOR EVERYONE: EXPLORATORY PAINTING

Where: TBD, Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 3

Details: Cost is $125, which includes supplies. Explore your creativity while learning some of the fundamental techniques of painting with acrylics. In addition, participants will be introduced to core principles of design and a brief historical background of techniques. Portions of the course will be taught outdoors to expose students to a range of painting environments. Ages 12 and older. Younger students can enroll with an accompanying registered adult.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

JAPANESE CONVERSATION: BEGINNERS LEVEL 2

Where: UH-Hilo, K122, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17

Details: Cost is $115. Focus on practical Japanese language skills and important cultural issues for effective communication. Students new to this class should be able to read hiragana. Required book: “Nakama 1a” or “Nakama 1” second editions.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL II

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

BALLROOM DANCE BASICS: LATIN BALLROOM

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 17

Details: Cost is $75 or discount package of $125 if taken with swing, hustle, nightclub two-step. Wear lightweight, smooth-soled shoes (no rubber) or socks.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Fridays

Details: Cost is $10 per session. Must be 55 or older.

Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE

Where: Keaau Community Center, behind the Keaau Police Station

When: 6:30 p.m. Fridays

Details: Cost is $10 for each session. Must be 55 or older.

Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147

COMING

REIKI LEVEL I CERTIFICATION

Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 8 a.m. Sept. 17-18

Details: This is your chance to explore the body’s energy field (aura) to balance mind, body and spirit for yourself and others. Learn to see, feel, assess, balance and boost the human auric field for optimal well-being. Cost is $295 plus tax. Pre-registration required. Limited space available.

Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com

LIFT TO THRIVE

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 17-Nov. 19

Details: Cost is $60. Beginners exercise class is geared toward older adults or those just starting on their fitness journey. Required: yoga mat, full-size bath towel, water, one set of 2- or 3-pound dumbbells, exercise ball and any preferred braces or supports.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

THE HILO HEP CATS JOIN WITH THE JAZZTONES QUARTET

Where: Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 17

Details: Regular dance lesson and swing dance program. All ages and dance levels are invited to this fun nonjudgmental evening of swing music.

Contact: JP Thoma, 345-9532, JPThomaHI@gmail.com

FREE VA HOME LOAN SEMINAR

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 18

Details: Attention all veterans and active duty personnel, reservists and National Guardsmen. Come learn about your VA Home Loan benefit. Hosted by Veterans United Home Loans of Hawaii. Free. Seating is limited; register today. Refreshments and snacks will be served.

Contact: Vivek Mathur, 436-5791, vmathur@vu.com

HAVE YOU HEARD THE CALL OF SOUL?

Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo

When: 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18

Details: Join spiritually minded people for a free and exciting interactive workshop that will include exercises and tools to discover your true potential. Free book and CD for participants.

Contact: Evangeline, 498-4455, 333evangeline@gmail.com

IPAD 1 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, Portable Building 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 19-20, 22

Details: Learn the basic functions of your iPad, how to surf the internet, how to read and send emails with photos attached. Provide your own iPad, bring Apple ID and password. Cost is $42 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit four students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

“PAINTING WITH PEGGY”

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: Noon on Mondays beginning Sept. 19

Details: Margaret “Peggy” Stanton leads an ongoing series of acrylic painting workshops for artists of all levels. Each three-hour class is a hands-on painting session where participants learn to approach their painting process with a new awareness and understanding of color dynamics and composition. Cost for each session is $20 or $15 for VAC members. Student supply list is available online at www.volcanoartcenter.org or by calling VAC.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

BASIC WORD PROCESSING FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, Portable Building 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 19, 21-22

Details: This is not a typing class. Learn how to use Microsoft Word 2010 to edit and format documents. Cost is $60 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit eight students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 2

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19-22

Details: Workshop focuses on useful tools and applications such as erasing people, cutting and pasting people into different places, combining multiple pictures for the perfect group shots and much more. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND TOOLS FOR 21ST CENTURY JOB SEEKERS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 102, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 19-23, 26-27

Details: Course will help you locate jobs that fit your skill sets, apply for those positions online and prepare for future interviews. Cost is $95.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTRODUCTION TO AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER

Where: UH-Hilo, STB 225, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 18

Details: Cost is $75. Overview of diagnosis, prevalence and etiology of ASD as well as an introduction to interventions. Will include information about behavioral assessments and programs, assistive technology and advocacy for services. Open to anyone interested in learning more about ASD, including parents, teachers and practitioners.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

GUITAR FUNDAMENTALS, LEVEL 1: GETTING STARTED

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 103, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 6

Details: Cost is $80. Learn the parts of the instrument, holding techniques, each string and how they work individually as well as with one another. Learn the open position, each note for each fret, the C major scale and all chords that fall within it, as well as additional open position chords. Required: Acoustic guitar (nylon or steel string).

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

HULA HOOP FITNESS AND FUN

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Nov. 9

Details: Cost is $80. Classes will include constructing hoops, stretching and cardio exercises, instruction on basic hooping techniques and lots of practice. No experience necessary. Students will get to keep their own personalized, handmade hoop.

Contact: CCECS, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

SOFT PASTEL STILL LIFE WORKSHOP WITH PATTI PEASE JOHNSON

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24

Details: Learn about the different types of pastels, different papers, fixing and mounting paper, and backing. Then, use newsprint to get the flow of arm movements to keep loose. Next, you’ll begin forming shapes and move into colors on pastel paper. Students will complete a 10-by-12-inch project. Cost is $50 or $45 for VAC members plus a $10 supply fee per person. Beginner and intermediate artists welcome.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

STAINED-GLASS WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9

Details: All the basic techniques will be covered, from glass cutting, foiling, soldering and completing with patina and polishing compound. Glass artists Claudia McCall and Lois Pollock will share their expertise and knowledge, teaching students the skills involved in working safely with stained glass and creating a beautiful, sturdy piece of art. Cost for the six-session workshop is $150 or $135 for VAC members. This workshop is open to beginners and experienced students.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

WASHI CHIGIRI-E JAPANESE ART CLASS

Where: Culture and Arts Department, 28 Shipman Street, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 24, Nov. 19, Jan. 14, March 18 and May 13 (subject to change)

Details: Learn hakubi washi chigiri-e, a Japanese art form of tearing special hand-dyed handmade washi paper from Japan to create art. Bring your own lunch. Call or email for additional details.

Contact: Janice Higashi, 961-6848, jcahawaii@yahoo.com

BEGINNER’S SERIES WITH AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 22

Details: Cost is $15 per class or $60 for series. Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. Build strength, increase flexibility and gain confidence in your practice.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

ECKANKAR COMMUNITY HU CHANT

Where: Aloha Wellness Center, 239 Haili St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25

Details: Do you have an insistent spiritual longing to develop a personal and deep communication with your higher self? Do you have the spiritual tools you need to make it through the tumblings of your daily life? Join spiritually minded people to discover your true potential. Free.

Contact: Evangeline, 498-4455, 333evangeline@gmail.com

MICROSOFT OFFICE ESSENTIALS COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30

Details: This professional development program is designed for working professionals seeking to improve their Microsoft Office skills. Hands-on training in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PHOTOGRAPHY PART 1 — INTRODUCTION TO DSLR CAMERAS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30

Details: Course will introduce essential concepts and photographic techniques necessary to properly operate a DSLR camera. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

FALL SENIOR LECTURE SERIES

Where: Institute for Astronomy Building, 640 N. Aohoku Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. beginning Sept. 29

Details: Series includes lectures on a wide variety of topics, a field trip to the local TV station and a Christmas lunch in December. The first presentation is “Astronomy Outreach for the Big Island” presented by Carolyn Kaichi, who will speak about various outreach events of the Institute for Astronomy for the general public. On Oct. 6, the series takes a field trip to the studios at Na Leo TV.

Contact: Carol Lafond, 339-7270, lafond1584@gmail.com

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 3-6

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PHOTOGRAPHY PART 2 — TECHNIQUES AND COMPOSITION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct 3-6

Details: Designed to provide students with an expansion of the fundamentals of digital photography. This will include camera equipment, procedures and picture-taking techniques. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WIX.COM PART 1: BUILDING CODELESS WEBSITES, INTRODUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 5 and 7

Details: Creating websites without code will show you how to create a fully operational website with “drag and drop tools” to promote a business, department or simply create a customized website. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BIG ISLAND BALLROOM DANCE CLUB FALL CLASSES

Where: Church of the Holy Cross Multipurpose Building, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 12 (registration)

Details: Singles and couples welcome. Classes include hustle, waltz I and salsa II. Cost is $6 per class for the whole session and the final quarter membership fee is $7.50. Call for class schedule.

Contact: Judy, 935-1433

AHA PUHALA O PUNA LAUHALA WEAVING WORKSHOP

Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St., Keaau

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: Projects will include bracelet, slipper, 3-D star, fan or coaster. Bring scissors, a small spray bottle, bag lunch and $5 to $10 for materials. Call or email for more information or to pre-register. Space is limited.

Contact: Aha Puhala o Puna, 238-2554, ahapuhala@gmail.com

WRITING ON THE WILD SIDE

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: Hone your writing skills, explore your creative mind and discover your unique voice in a new writing workshop with popular Big Island writing teacher and award-winning novelist Tom Peek. Social media correspondents, bloggers, storytellers, journal writers and poets will find Peek’s stimulating techniques and exercises empowering. Cost is $75 or $65 for VAC members. Open to all levels and genres. No writing experience is necessary.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 10-13

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WIX.COM PART 2: MULTIPAGE BUSINESS WEBSITE CONSTRUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 12 and 14

Details: Learn how to properly design and build your business website. Students will use the latest business and marketing website designs, incorporating forms, animation and multimedia elements. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

APPLE MAC IMOVIE: MAKING HOME MOVIES

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11-14

Details: Learn how to create home videos by using iMovie video editing software to edit videos from a digital camera or phone by clipping, cropping, captioning and authoring your video. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

MICROSOFT OFFICE INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21

Details: Topics will include advance formatting, forms, PDF creation, formulas, creation of templates, linking web pages, using objects and much more. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

APPLE GARAGEBAND

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 17-19

Details: Apple’s Garageband is a powerful digital audio workstation software. It’s an easy-to-use program used to make music at home. Bundled with Apple’s OS X, Garageband is included with all Macs. Cost is $195.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BOTANICAL ART WORKSHOPS WITH LINDA VOROBIK

Where: Society for Kona’s Education & Art, 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway, Honaunau

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 22-23, 6 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 11 a.m. Oct. 29-30

Details: Three workshops: Basic Botanical Drawing, Advanced Botanical Watercolor, Beginning Botanical Watercolor, respectively. Call SKEA for more information or to register.

Contact: Donna Stiles, 328-9392, skea@hawaii.rr.com

WINDOWS 10 DEMYSTIFIED

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 24-26

Details: Designed for current Microsoft Windows users transitioning to Windows 10. Learn how to personalize user settings, menus, browser options, applications and security features. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ARCGIS — GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS REFRESHER COURSE

Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 1-3

Details: This 12-hour tutorial/refresher training is composed of sequential tutorial exercises that provide students with a basic review of ArcGIS. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125 (Mac) or PB-7 (PC), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 2, 4, 7 and 9

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

LIVE YOUR YOGA: KOHALA YOGA RETREAT WITH MOLLY MASAOKA AND AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Hawaii Island Retreat Center, 250 Lokahi Road, Kapaau

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 10-13

Details: Yoga, meditation, nature, journaling, Ayurveda discussions, self-care practices, community development. Receive 25 hours of continuing education credit recognized by Yoga Alliance from ERYT. Prices vary by date of registration and what accommodations you seek. Call, email or visit Yoga Centered’s website (yogacentered.com) for more information.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

NIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY — FIELD COURSE

Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12

Details: Learn how to manipulate your DSLR to take better and more captivating night photos. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADOBE INDESIGN — INTRODUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16

Details: Learn how to use this popular page layout software to design and create professional quality letterhead, business cards, brochures, PDF files that play movies and more. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

TODAY, Sept. 10

NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK ON THE BIG ISLAND

Where: Kona Commons, 74-5450 Makala Blvd., Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. today

Details: Sponsored by the Big Island Electric Vehicle Association and Kona Commons. Come see the latest electric cars and learn about ownership experiences. Free. Everyone welcome.

Contact: Noel Morin, 987-7428, nmorin99@yahoo.com

DAV CHAPTER 6 MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. today

Details: Any man or woman who was wounded, gassed, injured or disabled in the line of duty during time of war is invited. Chapter membership meeting is the second Saturday of each month.

Contact: Jaime Tomas, 961-2764

HILO ORCHID SOCIETY MEETING

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 1:30 p.m. today

Details: Jurahame Leyva, owner of Orchid Fix nursery in Kurtistown, will speak about growing masdevallias and other pleurothallids in Hawaii. Public welcome. Free.

Contact: Rick Kelley, 756-8145, info@hiloorchidsociety.org

SUNDAY, Sept. 11

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 12:30 p.m. Sundays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

MONDAY, Sept. 12

KOREA VETS MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Okutsu Veterans Home, 1180 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Monday

Details: Committee, disability and agenda reviews, and KWV Memorial status. See you there.

Contact: Bob Karp, 981-2126, karpr001@hawaii.rr.com

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

HILO SUNRISE CHAPTER — BNI NETWORKING MEETING

Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: For local business professionals who value word-of-mouth marketing and are seeking to network, refer business to each other and build a better business community.

Contact: Sharla Sare, 430-1787

HILO TOASTMASTERS

Where: 614 Kilauea St., Hilo

When: 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Enhance your leadership potential and improve your public-speaking skills. Every Tuesday.

Contact: Chandra Fulton, 938-9148, chandrafulton9@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14

HGEA HAWAII ISLAND RETIREE’S BOARD MEETING

Where: HGEA Multipurpose Room, 495 Manono St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Details: Quarterly meeting to prepare for the general membership meeting.

Contact: Evelyn Togashi, 959-6727, etogashi@hawaii.rr.com

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 11 a.m. Wednesdays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

PUNA TOASTMASTERS

Where: Pahoa Community Center, 15-2910 Puna Road, Pahoa

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Learn and practice communication and leadership skills in a friendly, fun environment. Guests welcome. Free.

Contact: Tracy Hedgecock, 238-0517, flowergirl@gmail.com

HILO PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Meeting will feature the work of Steven Roby in a program titled “From Street to Stage.” During the 1960s, Roby documented the Haight Ashbury era, which led to books and a career as a photojournalist. He now is based on the Big Island and offers photography and video services and is house photographer for the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea and a member of ASMP. Public welcome; no admission.

Contact: Mary Goodrich, 985-7487, mary@hawaiiphotoretreat.com

THURSDAY, Sept. 15

HILO HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1955

Where: Call for details, Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Thursday

Details: The location of the quarterly luncheon gathering has been changed. All classmates are invited to join.

Contact: Ruth Miyahira, 959-6467, rmiyahira4@hawaii.rr.com

HAWAII PHOTO SHOOTERS

Where: Komohana Agriculture Research and Extension Center, 875 Komohana St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Details: Ken Jackson will present “Making Videos and Uploading Them to YouTube.” He will discuss file formats, basic setup for a YouTube channel, basic scripting and props, background, lighting and camera positioning. Public invited. Free.

Contact: Susan Miyasaka, 969-8258, sc_miyasaka@yahoo.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

MOUNTAIN VIEW SENIOR GAMES

Where: Mountain View Senior Center, 18-1345A New Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: 10 a.m. Fridays

Details: Mountain View seniors meet to get acquainted and play bingo, mahjong, Shanghai rummy, Sequence and other card and board games. Bring a can of food for prizes. Area residents 55 and older invited.

Contact: June Van Pelt, 967-7417, junvp@juno.com

COMING

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Where: West Hawaii Civic Center, Building A, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 9:45 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Three awards will be presented during this DAR meeting. Program speaker will be Deb Wickham from Ke Kai Ola, the Marine Mammal Center. She also is the Hawaiian Monk Seal Hospital operations manager. Lunch after the business meeting at the Harbor House Restaurant at Honokohau Harbor.

Contact: Mary Ellen C. Smith, 322-6870, mellencs@aol.com

NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK ON THE BIG ISLAND — HILO

Where: Parking lot north of the KWXX Radio Station and WikiFresh, 1145 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Electric car show hosted by the Big Island Electric Vehicle Association. Come and see the latest electric cars and learn about ownership experiences from owners and dealer. Free. Open to all.

Contact: Noel Morin, 987-7428, nmorin99@yahoo.com

FILM CLUB GET-TOGETHER

Where: No. 1 Chinese BBQ Restaurant, 200 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo

When: Noon on Sept. 18

Details: Inviting all former FILM (Fellowship, Interest, Learning, Motivation) Club members who were students of Larry Kadooka’s School of Photography. Some scrapbooks from 1978-93 will be available for viewing; bring any photos and memories you want to share. Optional: Bring an unwrapped garage sale item for exchange and a dessert to share. RSVP at the contact information below.

Contact: Lynn Shirai Tanimoto, 932-7307, tanilst@yahoo.com; June, 987-5190 (text only)

AFTERNOON OF ALOHA

Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo

When: 2 p.m. Sept. 18

Details: Featuring Harmony on Tap, a hula performance plus fun, food and more. A Life Membership award will be presented to honoree and immediate past president Beverly Heikes for distinguished service in many club and community projects.

Contact: Hilo Woman’s Club, 935-9838

HAWAII ISLAND WEDDING ASSOCIATION MIXER

Where: Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse at the Shops at Mauna Lani, 68-1330 Mauna Lani Drive, Kohala Coast

When: 3 p.m. Sept. 18

Details: Networking with wedding professionals, food and tour of the steakhouse’s event spaces. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Contact: Jason Takeya, 936-3552, jase@hiweddingassociation.com

BIG ISLAND WATER GARDEN CLUB

Where: Keaau Community Center

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Details: Guest speaker will be Patricia Goodwin, who will speak about the art of bonsai. Public welcome. Mini auction concludes club business.

Contact: Karen, 935-5357 (leave message)

HGEA RETIREES HAWAII CHAPTER GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING

Where: HGEA Multipurpose Room, 495 Manono St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 21

Details: Guest speakers from HMSA, Kaiser and American Income Life will present information about their latest programs. General election endorsed candidates will be introduced. Bingo games.

Contact: Evelyn Togashi, 959-6727, etogashi@hawaii.rr.com

TODAY, Sept. 10

SENIOR FARMERS MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM 2016 — SENIOR PRODUCE

Where: Various sites

When: Registration ongoing

Details: Applications available online; application assistance available 1-3 p.m. at 40 Holomua St. in Hilo. Applications and assistance also available at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, from 10 a.m.-noon at 127 Kamana St., Room 5. First come, first served as spaces are limited.

Contact: Claudia Wilcox-Boucher, 933-6030, claudiab@hawaii.edu

EARLY SIGNS HEALTH FAIR

Where: Life Care Center of Hilo, 944 W. Kawailani St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 10

Details: Free. Open to the public. Ten physician presentations. Nine activity demonstrations. More than 75 information booths with free services. Need appointment for cholesterol and memory checks.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 959-9151, ridley0428@gmail.com

MONDAY, Sept. 12

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Serenity House, 15-2579 Pahoa-Keaau Road, Pahoa

When: Noon on Mondays

Details: If willpower is not working, turn to Overeaters Anonymous. This is not a diet or calories club. No dues or fees. Newcomers are welcome.

Contact: 345-2753, viviansuet@hotmail.com

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday

Details: Support group for caregivers who provide assistance to anyone. Support from knowledgeable community members as well as Alzheimer’s Association. Helpful tips and opportunity to network. Second Tuesday of each month.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Support group for caregivers who provide assistance to someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. If you help someone who suffers from forgetfulness, please come. Alzheimer’s Association will provide information and support. Second Wednesday of each month.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

FORGETFUL SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Support group for forgetful people and their family members. If you are forgetful, please come and bring your family or friend. Alzheimer’s Association will provide information and support. Second Wednesday of each month.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

THURSDAY, Sept. 15

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Puna Congregational Church, 16-647 Old Volcano Road, Room 6, Keaau

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

SQUARE DANCING FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS

Where: Clem Akina Park, 159 Wainaku St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Details: Meet new people for fun, fellowship and friendship put to music. Led by Bill Yoeman, ACA certified square dance caller and instructor.

Contact: Bill Yoeman, 968-6091

COMING

HILO WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Where: Liliuokalani Gardens and Park, 191 Lihiwai St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. (registration), 8 a.m. (walk begins) Sept. 17

Details: Hundreds of Hilo residents will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions. In 2015, the Hilo event contributed to more than $77 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

Contact: Ashley Studerus, 591-2771, arstuderus@alz.org

BIG ISLAND OSTOMY GROUP

Where: Hilo Medical Center cafeteria, 1190 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Meet new friends, share experiences and provide mutual support in an environment that’s friendly and safe. Meets the third Saturday of every month.

Contact: Sandy Wright, 339-7640, OstomyGroup@yahoo.com

FOOD AS MEDICINE

Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19

Details: Naturopathic physician Richard Liebmann will present information about growing medicinal foods and herbs. Liebmann is owner of the Lokahi Garden Sanctuary. Contact the library in advance if a sign language interpreter or other special accommodation is required.

Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655

INFORMATIONAL SESSION FOR APPLYING FOR MEDICAID FOR LONG-TERM CARE

Where: NHERC Pavilion, 45-539 Plumeria St., Honokaa

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 27

Details: Help for families who want to apply for Medicaid for their loved one’s long-term care at Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua. Light refreshments will be served. Meet with Cassandra Stewart, executive director of Cardon Outreach.

Contact: Kerry Pitcher, 932-4102, kpitcher@hhsc.org

NAMI FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Oki Conference Room, 688 Kinoole St., Suite 115A, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30

Details: Helps people gain understanding and empathy for loved ones living with and recovering from mental illness. Join to learn more, connect with others and feel empowered

Contact: Carolyn Oki, 935-3518

TODAY, Sept. 10

KEIKI PLANETARIUM SHOW: SECRET OF THE CARDBOARD ROCKET

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. every Saturday in September

Details: Climb aboard a magical cardboard rocket with two young adventurers and experience a breathtaking, up-close look at each of our solar system’s planets with guidance from a wise Astronomy Book. Great for young children ages 5-10 and their families.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

COMING

LCPCS SECOND ANNUAL SLAM JAM FAMILY DAY

Where: Laupahoehoe Community Public Charter School, 35-2065 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Laupahoehoe

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 19

Details: Enjoy a day with tons of things to do, including a 3-point shootout, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, food, games and more.

Contact: Shantell Urbanozo, 962-2200, shantell.urbanozo@lcpcs.org

SUNDAY, Sept. 11

BIG ISLAND ROAD RUNNERS HILO BAY 5K AND 10K

Where: Reed’s Bay Beach Park, 251 Banyan Drive, Hilo

When: 7:30 a.m. Sunday

Details: Cost is $5 for nonmembers; free to members. More information at www.bigislandroadrunners.org/BIRR_Events.html.

Contact: David Cotter, 747-2477, bigislandroadrunners@gmail.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

KONA SNORKEL DAY FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Where: Kahaluu Beach, 78-6740 Alii Drive, Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. Friday

Details: Free event for people with disabilities and their ohana. Bring a potluck dish to share for lunch and meet some new and old friends.

Contact: Hannah Merrill, 907-414-0753

COMING

PALM GARDEN TOUR

Where: Hawaiian Acres, A Road, Keaau

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 18

Details: Hawaii Island Palm Society’s final summer guided garden tour. This mature palm garden and nursery is a private garden rarely open for tours. Open to nonmembers but spaces for nonmembers to attend are limited. Nonmembers must RSVP by Sept. 12 by calling the number below; subject to availability.

Contact: Tim Brian, 333-5626, begteb@hawaii.rr.com

HILO SNORKEL DAY FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Where: Richardson Ocean Park, 2349 Kalanianaole Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 23

Details: Free event for people with disabilities and their ohana. Bring a potluck dish to share for lunch and meet some new and old friends.

Contact: Hannah Merrill, 907-414-0753

BIG ISLAND ROCK RACE

Where: Kings Landing, Lehia Park, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 25

Details: First in a series of 1:10 scale radio control crawler races open to all experience levels and ages. Prizes will be awarded plus a free raffle will be open to all drivers and spectators.

Contact: Mike Becher, 989-5465, mikebecher@gmail.com

CENTENNIAL HIKE: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION — LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA

Where: Meet at Kilauea Overlook, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Join park ranger Jay Robinson on an easy hourlong hike among the abandoned adze quarry at Kilauea Overlook. Most visitors don’t know this area was showered by large basalt rocks from summit eruptions of 1790, or that Hawaiians coveted the rocks for stone tools. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

TODAY, Sept. 10

CHILI DINNER AND BINGO

Where: VFW Post 3830, 15-775 Maluhia Road, Nanawale Estates

When: 6 p.m. today

Details: Chili, rice, cornbread, fresh green salad and ono desserts. You get two bingo cards with dinner and each additional card is $1. Donation of $10. Bring the family and have a fun time. All welcome.

Contact: Freda Hart, 965-7032

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14

EXPERIENCE HAPPINESS WITH TOASTMASTERS

Where: Hilo Public Library lanai, 300 Waianuenue Ave.

When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Learn how to create happiness, find your voice and be the leader you want to be.

Contact: Sherri Carden, 990-6838, sherricarden@ymail.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

MAUNAKEA SKIES TALK: UKIRT RECENT DISCOVERIES AND FUTURE PROMISE

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Details: UKIRT Telescope uses a unique panoramic camera sensitive to infrared radiation that allows for an outpouring of scientific discoveries close to Earth and far into the universe. Richard Green will discuss the telescope’s use of infrared radiation and UKIRT’s plans for the future. Cost is $10 or $8 for ‘Imiloa members.

Contact: Front desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

COMING

WINE AT 5

Where: Cafe Il Mondo, 3580 Mamane St., Honokaa

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 22

Details: A Blue Zones presentation and sampling of Cannonau Di Sardegna wine from Sardinia, Italy. Even if it’s just an hour, it’s important to set aside time to slow down and connect with friends and loved ones over a glass of wine (or beverage of your choice). Free.

Contact: Cafe Il Mondo, 775-7711, info@peacedayparade.org

STARGAZING LIVE

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30

Details: View the cold, clear Mauna Kea night sky from the comfort of the ‘Imiloa planetarium. Take a journey to explore the stars and celestial objects from the 9,000-foot level in real time. Cost is $10 general admission; $8 for members.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

TODAY, Sept. 10

THE JEFF GAETH QUARTET

Where: Hilo Town Tavern, 168 Keawe St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. today

Details: Enjoy live jazz with the Big Island’s leading jazz artists. No cover.

Contact: Hilo Town Tavern, 935-2171, Jgaeth@hawaii.rr.com

“CAFE SOCIETY”

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. today, Monday and Tuesday

Details: Doors open 30 minutes prior to each showing. Drama/comedy/romance. In the 1930s, a young Bronx native moves to Hollywood where he falls in love with the secretary of his powerful uncle, an agent to the stars. After returning to New York, he is swept up in the vibrant world of high society nightclub life.

Contact: Sheron Bee, 934-7010, info@hilopalace.com

SUNDAY, Sept. 11

AUDITIONS FOR PAHOA’S GOT TALENT

Where: Pohoiki Road Ranch, 13-430 Pohoiki Road, Pahoa

When: Noon on Sunday

Details: For adults 21 and older. Comedy, dance, song — what do you do? Only registered performers allowed at audition; 10-minute maximum plus taped interview with emcees for Na Leo TV program.

Contact: Sara Steiner, 936-9546, PahoaToday@gmail.com

MONDAY, Sept. 12

“THE HUNTING GROUND”

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB Room 100, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Details: This unflinching expose delivers a piercing, in-depth journalistic look at sexual assault on college campuses. The film blends raw footage with first-person testimonies, following survivors and their families as they cope with retaliation, harassment, push back and university efforts to downplay and deny assaults.

Contact: Sulma Gandhi, 932-7458, sulma@hawaii.edu

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

HILO HULA TUESDAY

Where: Hilo Farmers Market, 67 Mamo St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Details: Free. Lively hour of music and hula, featuring Hilo’s beloved Halau Ke Ola Pono No Na Kupuna. Ku‘ehu Mauga is emcee.

Contact: Dinnie Kysar, 896-7284, destinationhilo@gmail.com

“UNDER THE VOLCANO: THE PEOPLE OF KALAPANA, 1823-2010”

Where: Lumi Pahiahia, Hale ‘Olelo, UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Details: Book sales, signing and readings by author.

Contact: Charles Langlas, 640-5208, langlas@hawaii.edu

THURSDAY, Sept. 15

“WHERE TO INVADE NEXT”

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 100, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Details: Showing as well as discussion about Academy Award-winning director Michael Moore. A provocative and hilarious comedy in which Moore will stop at nothing to figure out how to actually make America great again.

Contact: Keith Larsen, 319-7506, keithal@hawaii.edu

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

DANCE COLLECTIVE

Where: UH-Hilo Performing Arts Center, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Details: Conceived and directed by Dori Yamada, this dance concert features young and upcoming choreographers and dancers as well as established performers from Center Stage Dance Alliance, Island Dance Academy, N2 Dance and the UH-Hilo Dance Department.

Contact: UH-Hilo PAC, 932-7490, artsctr@hawaii.edu

COMING

THE GONE COUNTRY BAND

Where: Eagles, Opukahaia Street, Keaau

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 17

Details: Country, western, swing and blues. Dinner plates available; all ages welcome. Cover of $5 at the door.

Contact: Lou Ann Gurney, 982-6012

HULA PERFORMANCE BY HALAU HULA ULUMAMO O HILO PALIKU

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Details: Kumu hula Mamo Brown, a lifelong resident of Hilo, was formally trained by Nalani Kanaka‘ole and Pualani Kanaka‘ole Kanahele of Halau Kekuhi in the ‘ai ha‘a (low bombastic style) of kahiko (traditional) hula. Part of HVNP’s ongoing Na Leo Manu (Heavenly Voices) presentations. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

TRADITIONAL DANCE FROM OKINAWA

Where: UH-Hilo Performing Arts Center, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Details: Program showcases the performing arts of Japan’s southwestern islands with dancers and musicians from the Okinawa Prefectural University of Arts. Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 for seniors 55 and older, $10 students and can be purchased at the PAC box office, by calling 932-7490 or by visiting artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu. Tickets are an additional $5 at the door.

Contact: Tom Geballe, 959-4064, tgeballe@gmail.com

THE “GUITAR SLINGERS” SHOWCASE

Where: Hilo Town Tavern, 168 Keawe St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 22

Details: Two of the Big Island’s hottest names in rock guitar will join forces on stage. Wesley Matsuda and Larry Dupio will share the stage for a full evening of your favorite high-energy classic rock backed by the all-star rhythm section of Gonzo on bass and Sean Kenny on drums. A veritable “who’s who” of Hilo talent also will appear as several guest vocalists join them along with some very special surprise appearances you won’t want to miss. Show open to all ages. Cost is $10 or $8 with the donation of one or more canned food items for The Food Basket.

Contact: Gonzo, 968-0776, GonzoBass@aol.com

10th ANNUAL PEACE DAY PARADE AND FESTIVAL

Where: Mamane Street, Honokaa

When: 4 p.m. Sept. 24

Details: Colorful and entertaining celebration with taiko drumming, hula and all kinds of music. Followed with food booths, great music, bon dance, silent auction and more. Special hooponopono-centered activity for young people will be presented by West Hawaii Mediation and the Hamakua Youth Center.

Contact: Miles Okumura, 640-4602, info@peacedayparade.org

MUSIC ON THE LAWN

Where: The Society for Kona’s Education and Art, 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway, Honaunau

When: 2 p.m. Sept. 25

Details: Enjoy an afternoon of live music — country, barbershop quartet, rock, The Beatles and Hawaiian. Food and beverages available. All welcome to join the Kona Kanikapila at 5 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults, children 12 and younger free.

Contact: Donna Stiles, 328-9392, skea@hawaii.rr.com

HULA KAHIKO WITH KUMU HULA MICAH KAMOHOALI‘I WITH HALAU NA KIPU‘UPU‘U

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15

Details: Performance in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting at the kahua hula (platform). Presented authentically in a natural setting, rain or shine, without electronic amplification. Audience members encouraged to bring sun/rain gear and sitting mats. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Desiree Cruz, 987-7288, volcanohula@gmail.com

SEVENTH ANNUAL KTA HAUNTED HOUSE

Where: KTA Super Stores, 50 E. Puainako St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 28-31; 7 p.m. costume contest Oct. 31 (Halloween)

Details: Free to the public. Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted at the entrance. Costumes in the contest must be homemade; prizes will be awarded for first through sixth place.

Contact: Tony Armstrong, 959-9111, tonic7722@yahoo.com

KONA ROCKTOBERFEST 2016

Where: King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel Luau Grounds, 75-5660 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 29

Details: Big Island’s best rock bands perform live. Also featuring dancing, improv comedy, Pau Maui vodka tasting, costume contests, chicken dance and fun games for cash and liquid prizes under the stars.

Contact: Douglas Mallardi, 333-4341, douglas.mallardi@gmail.com

TODAY, Sept. 10

STABLES SWAP MEET

Where: Hawaiian Shores Community Center, Pahoa

When: 8:30 a.m. today

Details: All are welcome to attend and participate. Second Saturday of every month. Vendors of secondhand and garage sale items, plants, produce, food, crafts and local small businesses being sought.

Contact: Dawn Hurwitz, 936-3046, stablesswapmeet@gmail.com

FRIENDS OF HILO PUBLIC LIBRARY FIRST SATURDAY BOOK SALE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. today

Details: Books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, LPs for sale. All proceeds benefit the Hilo Public Library and librarian scholarships. First Saturday of every month.

Contact: Dorothy Short, 935-3733, shortsinhilo@gmail.com

STEWARDSHIP AT THE SUMMIT

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9 a.m. today, Wednesday and Sept. 30

Details: Volunteer to protect the Hawaiian rain forest. Remove invasive, non-native plants that prevent native species from growing. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks, water. Gloves/tools provided. No advance registration required. Free, but park fees apply. Call or email for additional information.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

“WORDSWORTH, IT’S IN YOUR POCKET”

Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. today

Details: Frances Kakugawa will read from her latest children’s book featuring the young poet, Wordsworth. Emphasizing creative play and fun outdoors via video and computer games, it is a reminder for families that young minds need to unplug and enjoy real-world friends and activities.

Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net

“I AM HAPA”

Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. today

Details: With delightful photographs, this book encourages children to look within themselves and appreciate the diverse cultures and ethnicities that make each person special. The theme of love and acceptance runs through this trilingual book celebrating the multiracial and multicultural experience. Author Crystal Smith and photographer Michael Satoshi Garcia will share their hapa life experiences.

Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net

SUNDAY, Sept. 11

FARMERS MARKET AT HAMAKUA HARVEST

Where: Intersection of Mamane Street and Highway 19, Honokaa

When: 9 a.m. Sundays

Details: Features local farmers, fresh produce, artisanal products and ono food. Weekly entertainment, workshops, informational booths and youth-focused activities. SNAP/EBT purchases welcomed.

Contact: Lori Beach, 896-2151, info@hamakuaharvest.org

MONDAY, Sept. 12

THE ALOHA SHIRT

Where: Lyman Museum, 276 Haili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Monday; 3 p.m. Tuesday

Details: Kama‘aina author Dale Hope presents an illustrated history of this beloved icon of the Islands, followed by a book-signing. Wear your own favorite aloha shirt. Cost is $3; free to museum members.

Contact: Gladys Suzuki, 935-5021, education@lymanmuseum.org

TUESDAY, Sept. 13

MCDONALD’S THANKS TEACHERS

Where: All participating McDonald’s restaurants

When: Tuesdays through September

Details: Teachers get a free medium cup of hot or iced McCafe Royal Kona Blend. No purchase necessary. Teachers must present their valid 2016 school ID upon ordering. Limit one free cup per person, per visit.

Contact: Sherri Rigg, 782-5180, srigg@commpac.com

MOUNTAIN VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Mountain Elementary, D102, 18-1235 Volcano Highway

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Details: School community councils play a vital role in Hawaii’s education system. They are forums for exchanging ideas about how to improve student achievements among the schools stakeholders: principals, teachers, school staff, parents, students and community members. Public invited.

Contact: Wendy Davis, 968-2300, wendy_davis@notes.k12.hi.us

CONSERVATION IN HAWAII: A LIVING LEGACY

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Details: Join Bryan Harry, former superintendent of HVNP and founding member of the Hawaii Conservation Alliance, as he talks about the state of conservation in Hawaii and what it meant for Hawaii to host the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in 2016. Part of the ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

THURSDAY, Sept. 15

RECONCILIATION OF OPPOSITES

Where: Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 655 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: Noon on Thursday

Details: The nonprofit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center hosts a free talk as part of its “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are the third Thursday of every month. This month’s speaker is Phillip Jones, author, psychotherapist, hospice spiritual counselor and rites of passage facilitator. His talk is titled “Reconciliation of Opposites: Finding Harmony With People Who Are Different Than You.”

Contact: Jenifer Aveiro, 935-7844, ext. 1, jenifer@hawaiimediation.org or visit www.hawaiimediaiton.org

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS

Where: Center for Spiritual Living, Hawaiian Paradise Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: A new group for people who have a desire to stop gambling. Every Thursday.

Contact: Lucinda, 509-930-6329, 1lukiluci@gmail.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 16

CITIZENSHIP DAY CEREMONY

Where: Aunty Sally Luau Hale, 799 Piilani St., Hilo

When: 1:30 p.m. Friday

Details: The County of Hawaii’s Immigration Information Office is seeking names to honor those who have taken the oath of U.S. citizenship from September 2015 to September 2016. Deadline to participate in the program is Sept. 11. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Contact: Tulpe Day, 961-8220

COMING

MANONO STREET MARKETPLACE ONE-DAY ALOHA WEEK CRAFT FAIR

Where: Manono Street Marketplace, 681 Manono Street, 108, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Fun-filled day full of interesting crafters with one-of-a-kind creations celebrating Aloha Week and specials from regular tenants. Free to attend.

Contact: Gina Hara Chun, 936-3297, gina@realtyhc.com

CINDER SALE

Where: Puna Hongwanji Mission, 16-492 Old Volcano Road, Keaau

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Cost is $4 per bag. Loading assistance available.

Contact: Sam Horiuchi, 966-9981, punahongwanji1937@yahoo.com

“BUS’ A MOVE” BUS PULL

Where: Kona Commons Shopping Center, 74-5450 Makala Blvd., Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Special Olympics West Hawaii fundraising event. Teams of 10 pull a Roberts Hawaii charter bus. Registration at 8:30 a.m.

Contact: Denise Lindsey, 345-0433 , sowhdenise@gmail.com

MOON FESTIVAL DINNER

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 17

Details: Sponsored by the Chinese Civic Association of Hawaii, the annual Moon Festival dinner includes a five-course buffet, moon cakes and live entertainment. Reservations must be made by Sept. 15.

Contact: Dennis Lin, 961-0406

PEACE DAY MOVIE: “STAR WARS, THE FORCE AWAKENS”

Where: Honokaa People’s Theatre, 45-3574 Mamane St., Honokaa

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 21

Details: In celebration of Peace Week, this epic chapter of the “Star Wars” saga shares unique messages of mindfulness and Buddhistic themes. Presentation by educator, costume contest and more. Free (donations appreciated).

Contact: Miles Okumura, 640-4602, info@peacedayparade.org

NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24

Details: Park entrance will be free, and volunteers on this day will receive a pass to return and enjoy the park fee-free on another day of their choosing.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

STARS REMEMBRANCE LUNCHEON

Where: Aupuni Conference Center, 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1, Hilo

When: Noon on Sept. 24

Details: A time of tribute to victims of homicide and allows families, friends and others to come together with those who suffered similar tragedies. It is important people know these victims are not forgotten. RSVP to the number/email below.

Contact: Tim Hansen, 961-0466, timothy.hansen@hawaiicounty.gov

READ FOR PEACE

Where: Honokaa Library, 45-3380 Mamane St., Honokaa

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 26

Details: Free. This year’s book selection is “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. The book tells the story of a blind French girl and a German boy whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II. Call the library as soon as possible if a sign language interpreter or other special accommodation is needed.

Contact: Library, 775-8881, info@peacedayparade.org

CENTENNIAL SERIES AFTER DARK IN THE PARK: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION AND LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Details: Park archaeologist Caleb Houck shares his knowledge. Learn how Hawaiians crafted fine-grained basalt rock into tools after the 1790 summit eruptions, why Hawaiians prized these rocks and how archaeologists rediscovered the quarries centuries later.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

MAKE A HAWAIIAN BROOM

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 28

Details: Learn to make a pulumi ni‘au alongside park rangers. Fashioned from coconut leaf midribs. Free. Part of HVNP’s ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

WAIAKEA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1981 GARAGE SALE/BENEFIT

Where: 785 Hoolala Place, Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Items to please all ages. Books, clothes, household items, kitchenware, toys and more.

Contact: Claire (Aburamen) Isemoto, 339-5769, cracka63@hotmail.com

A DAY OF MINDFULNESS

Where: Honokaa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 45-516 Lehua St., Honokaa

When: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Experience guided sitting and walking meditation, a Dharma discussion with Q&A and a mindful, silent meal. RSVP to phone number or email below. Free (donations gratefully accepted).

Contact: Fred Burian, 775-1064, fredburian@msn.com

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 7

Details: Volcano-area musician Wes Awana shares his love of ukulele and Hawaiian music by giving family friendly lessons. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

“ASTRONOMY’S LIMITLESS JOURNEY”

Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17

Details: Astrophysicist and UH-Manoa Institute for Astronomy director Günther Hasinger takes readers on a journey to the far reaches of the universe. Followed by an outreach discussion by Carolyn Kaichi.

Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net

KAUMANA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ANNUAL PTSA SPONSORED RUMMAGE SALE

Where: Kaumana Elementary School cafeteria, 1710 Kaumana Drive, Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: Hoping to offer some plants this year. Sorry, no vegetables, fruits or flowers. Variety of items donated by community and school ohana. Prices are reasonable. Benefits Kaumana Elementary students. Donations will be accepted 2:30-5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 2:30-6 p.m. Oct. 7. If possible, donations on Friday preferred. Tax deductible receipts will be given upon request for donations. Not accepting TV’s, monitors, CPUs and other large computer items.

Contact: Noelani Spencer, 974-4190, noelani_spencer@notes.k12.hi.us

“PICTURE BRIDE” BY MIKE MALAGHAN

Where: Basically Books, 160 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 8

Details: Follows Haru from the shrines of Kyushu, Japan, to the shores of Hawaii in the early 1900s and tells the story of Japanese immigrants who survived and thrived against great odds in a new homeland.

Contact: Christine Reed, 961-0144, bbinfo@hawaiiantel.net

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 14

Details: Master lei maker Randy Lee uses a variety of natural materials to fashion gorgeous lei from the freshest fern, leaves and flowers he gathers from the rain forests of Panaewa. Enjoy the skill and wonderful stories this well-respected practitioner has to offer. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

NA MEA HULA WITH KUMU AB VALENCIA AND HALAU HULA KALEHUAKI‘EKI‘EIKA‘IU

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 15

Details: In conjunction with hula kahiko performances. Learn a hula, use various hula implements and try your hand at lei making. Experience the different aspects that play an integral role in the life of the hula dancer. This cultural demonstration is hands-on and family friendly. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Desiree Cruz, 987-7288, volcanohula@gmail.com

18TH ANNUAL TASTE OF HILO

Where: Sangha Hall, 398 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 16

Details: Featuring culinary delights of more than 35 chefs, restaurants, patisseries and beverage distributors. Sponsored by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, a portion of proceeds goes to support Hawaii Community College. Tickets are $50 presale, $65 at the door, subject to availability.

Contact: Lei Fujiyama-Pillars, 934-0177, jccih@jccih.org

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 21

Details: Kumu hula of Halau Ke Ola o Ka Lani, Moses Kaho‘okele Crabbe, will share his extensive knowledge to teach the basics of hula, language and chant. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 28

Details: Tropical agriculture farmer Kaipo AhChong will share his expert lei-making skills. As a member of Halau Na Kamalei, his unique experience marries the science of agriculture with Hawaiian lei and hula traditions. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

SERVICE AND THERAPY DOG CERTIFICATION

Where: Varies depending on the training for the day, Hilo

When: 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 5

Details: Class lasts 10 weeks and includes holiday activities and visits to local health and retirement facilities, stores and community events. Cost is $250, which is refundable at the end of training upon successful completion of the course. Payment and registration due by Oct. 14. Registration is limited to 10 dog-and-handler teams.

Contact: East Hawaii Dog Psychology Center, 933-9763, easthawaiidogpsychologycenter@yahoo.com

ONGOING

AL-ANON EAST HAWAII

Where: Various locations

When: Various times

Details: Are you troubled by someone’s drinking? Call for free support, meeting places and times. For more information, visit www.afghawaii.org.

Contact: Dana C., 430-6653, dr.easthawaii@gmail.com

LIBRARY BENEFIT BOOKSTORE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: All proceeds go to benefit the Hilo Public Library. Hardbacks for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents.

Contact: Dale R. Huber, 966-4386, dalerhuber@gmail.com

HILO VETERANS CENTER

Where: 70 Lanihuli St., Suite No. 2, Hilo

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Details: Hilo Veterans Center has new office hours. A benefits briefing is hosted the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon, with several other opportunities for veterans and their family members. Contact the center for more information. Also available are: shore fishing group, kanakapila group, art therapy group, stand-up paddling group, various golf activities, yoga, tai chi and a book club.

Contact: Maricar Souza, 969-3833