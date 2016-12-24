Calendar for December 24

Arts & Exhibits

COMING

WAIMEA OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL

Where: Multiple venues (Waimea, Kohala Coast, Kaupulehu-Kona)

When: Beginning at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2; through Jan. 10

Details: More than 60 films, Q&A filmmaker sessions and more. Festival passes available online at www.waimeaoceanfilm.org. The 2017 festival program will be posted in mid-December. Cost varies per pass purchased.

Contact: Tania Howard, 854-6095, info@waimeaoceanfilm.org

THURSDAY NIGHT AT THE CENTER: AN EVENING WITH ISLAND SCULPTORS

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 12

Details: Special “Full Moon” presentation by sculptors Henry Bianchini and Elizabeth Miller and discussion about VAC’s Sculpture Garden, including a short film by sculptor Richard Serra. Free, however donations gladly accepted.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

Classes

TODAY, Dec. 24

YOGA BEGINNERS SERIES WITH AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturdays (call for holiday schedule)

Details: Cost is $15 per class or $60 for series. Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. Build strength, increase flexibility and gain confidence in your practice.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

MONDAY, Dec. 26

SELF-DEFENSE FITNESS CLASS

Where: Kohala Village Hub, 55-514 Hawi Road, Hawi

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Geared toward street-oriented self-defense and rooted in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Students will learn stance, footwork, striking techniques, defense and much more. For class schedule, visit www.kohalavillagehub.com.

Contact: Kohala Village Hub, 889-0404, info@kohalavillagehub.com

ZUMBA GOLD CHAIR

Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Details: Seated Zumba workout. Strengthen your core, increase your range of motion and stamina with this low-impact fitness class that offers the same benefits of Zumba Gold. All welcome.

Contact: Harriet Rocha, 640-3876, har_c1@yahoo.com

TRADITIONAL WADO KARATE TRAINING

Where: Sangha Hall, 424 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Beginners class, 5-6 p.m.; advanced class, 6-7 p.m. Visitors welcome to observe and participate.

Contact: Craig, 987-1465

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

AIKIDO FOR GRADES 3-6

Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo

When: 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

Details: Kids learn stretching, strengthening, self-discipline and cooperation as well as protective skills in a positive setting. Monthly rate $60 for individuals; $45 for college students; $90 for families.

Contact: Barbara Klein, 935-2454, AikidoOfHilo@gmail.com

ZUMBA FITNESS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Free class. Feel stronger, younger and healthier. Safe, easy-to-follow cardio dancing to Latin-inspired and contemporary hits.

Contact: Dee Torres, 938-9101, dtorres@hawaiiantel.net

HULA CLASS ON THE PORCH

Where: Shipman House Bed & Breakfast, 131 Kaiulani St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Taught by kumu Maile Yamanaka. For beginners and intermediates. A good fun class for visitors and kamaaina. For adults; on donation basis. Call to confirm.

Contact: Barbara, 934-8002, bighouse@bigisland.com

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

KOBUKAN KENDO CLUB

Where: Waiakea Recreation Center, 1634 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. Saturdays

Details: Learn this ancient traditional martial art of Japan and modern-day sport, founded on virtues of samurai training. Cost is $10 per month.

Contact: Chief instructor John Akagi, 333-8520, kobukan.kendo@gmail.com

COMPASSION FOR ALL BEINGS AND DHARMA STUDY

Where: 1334 Wailuku Drive, Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Every other week. Chenrezic/Avalokiteshivara practice “For the Benefit of All Beings as Vast as the Skies” and basic Dharma study using King of Noble prayers/Samantabadra’s Prayer as primary text.

Contact: Maile Yamanaka, 937-4249, maileyamanaka@gmail.com

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

PERMACULTURE SERIES

Where: Hawaiian Sanctuary, 13-3194 Pahoa Kalapana Road, Pahoa

When: 9 a.m. Thursdays

Details: Grow your own food gardens. Lecture with Q&A and field work. Come dressed and ready with sun hat, notebook, water bottle and closed-toe shoes. Cost is $15; for $5 more, join the farm-to-table vegetarian lunch. Register at http://hawaiiansanctuary.com/event/hawaiian-planting-permaculture-2018-0....

Contact: Michele David, 800-309-8010, grow@hawaiiansanctuary.com

POTTERY CLASSES

Where: Kilauea Studios, Kurtistown

When: 10 a.m. Thursdays

Details: Pottery classes available for all skill levels. Wheel, hand-building, high-fire gas kilns. Lots of fun, spacious studio and beautiful setting.

Contact: Jamie Stokes, 799-9657, kilaueastudios@gmail.com

COMING

BEGINNING REIKI CERTIFICATION

Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 8 a.m. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 (New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day)

Details: Bring the new year in with a new way of living for your highest and best good. Learn an ancient healing art passed down through the sacred tradition of the Usui Method of Natural Healing to heal yourself and others. No experience necessary. Pre-registration required. Cost is $350 plus tax. Limited space available.

Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com

NEW YEAR’S PRACTICE

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

Details: Cost is $20; class pass will be honored. Cultivate gratitude, acceptance and contentment as you let go of lofty New Year’s resolutions and celebrate the richness of where you are presently. Be guided through powerful mantras, pranayama and relaxation.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

BUDDHI YOGA FOR CHANGE: EMPOWER YOURSELF AND THE WORLD

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

Details: Cost is $20. Dive deep into the asana of buddhi yoga through a powerfully transformative flow. Set intentions for the new year that not only empower you but also empower the world. Group meditation included. (This workshop is a safe-space and all-inclusive buddhi yoga class for the LGBTQ+ community.)

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

COMPUTER FUNDAMENTALS 1 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, PBC 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 3-4 and 6

Details: Learn how to use a computer even if you have never touched a mouse before. Cost is $60 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit eight students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

DEEP GONG BATH AND KUNDALINI ACTIVATION

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 3

Details: First Tuesday of every month. Cost is $20 for drop-ins. Warm up with some gentle Kundalini yoga and meditations, then relax to an otherworldly journey. Considered a powerful form of sound therapy, the gong is extremely effective in causing healing and transformation on multiple levels.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

LISTENING AND SPEAKING FOR ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE

Where: Hawaii Community College, Intensive English Program, Building 380, Room 37, 1175 Manono St., Hilo

When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4 for testing (classes are Tuesday through Friday)

Details: Intensive eight-week course will help prepare you for work or college. Small classes and experienced teachers. Three levels offered. Testing helps find the right level for you. Cost for class for residents is $275; visit iephawaii.com.

Contact: Eri Hall, 934-2698, erihall@hawaii.edu

READING AND VOCABULARY FOR ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE

Where: Hawaii Community College, Intensive English Program, Building 380, Room 37, 1175 Manono St., Hilo

When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4 for testing (classes are Tuesday through Friday)

Details: Intensive eight-week course will help prepare you for work or college. Small classes and experienced teachers. Three levels offered. Testing helps find the right level for you. Cost for class for residents is $275; visit iephawaii.com.

Contact: Eri Hall, 934-2698, erihall@hawaii.edu

WRITING AND GRAMMAR FOR ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE

Where: Hawaii Community College, Intensive English Program, Building 380, Room 37, 1175 Manono St., Hilo

When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 4 for testing (classes are Tuesday through Friday)

Details: Intensive eight-week course will help prepare you for work or college. Small classes and experienced teachers. Three levels offered. Testing helps find the right level for you. Cost for class for residents is $275; visit iephawaii.com.

Contact: Eri Hall, 934-2698, erihall@hawaii.edu

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES

Where: Holy Cross Multi-Purpose Building, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 4

Details: Offered by the Big Island Ballroom Dance Club. Registration at 6:30 p.m. Singles and couples welcome. Learn dances including East Coast swing, merengue and Waltz II. Cost is $6 per class; membership fee is $15.

Contact: Judy, 935-1433

BEGINNING REIKI CERTIFICATION

Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 8 a.m. Jan. 5-6

Details: Learn an ancient healing art passed down through the sacred tradition of the Usui Method of Natural Healing to heal yourself and others. No experience necessary. Pre-registration required. Cost is $350 plus tax. Limited space available.

Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com

YOGA TEACHER TRAINING RETREAT

Where: Hawaiian Sanctuary, 13-3194 Pahoa Kalapana Road, Pahoa

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 5-22

Details: Aspiring yoga teachers can become certified during Cloud Nine Yoga’s 18-day training retreat.

Contact: Terra Ann Pracht, 800-309-8010, grow@hawaiiansanctuary.com

FOUR-DAY YOGA IMMERSION WITH CHUCK MILLER

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5-6; 11:30 a.m. Jan. 7-8

Details: Learn how to apply asanas properly to realize ultimate potential. Yoga philosophy will be linked to the practice of asana, pranayama and meditation for the purpose of higher comprehension. Course encourages the development of self-empowerment and the warm-hearted support of each yoga student’s journey. Can be used for 20 hours of continuing education credit with Yoga Alliance. Cost is $375; $300 if registered by Dec. 1; $125 per day.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

MONTHLY BALL ROLLING WORKSHOP WITH SHANNON SCHAFER

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 5

Details: Using the techniques of the Roll Model Method, find myofascial release through self-massage. Each month, Schafer will teach a new technique focusing on a different part of the body using ball rolling.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

TROPICAL FLOWER ARRANGING WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano Village

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 6

Details: Everyone ages 15 and older is invited. Presented by Hawaiian cultural practitioner Kaipo AhChong. Explore color and texture in three dimensions. Participants will make arrangements to take home and enjoy. Choose from an array of flowers. Cleaned tropical flowers will be provided. Cost is $45. Pre-registration required. Call or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org to register.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

MICRO BLUES

Where: 2535 Ua Nahele St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 6

Details: Learn this unique dance style from professional dancer Brian “Lucky” Skillen. Beginners welcome; no partner necessary. Class followed by potluck dance party. Cost is $15 if paid by Jan. 3; $20 at the door. Discounts for students and multiple classes (this is part of the eight-class Lucky Blues workshop).

Contact: Andrea T. Gill, 959-8216, hilohepcats@gmail.com

LUCKY BLUES DANCE WORKSHOP 1

Where: Hilo Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: Beginning Jan. 7

Details: Learn from international professional dancer Brian “Lucky” Skillen, who will teach four classes. No partner necessary; many classes beginner-friendly. Daytime classes begin at 11 a.m. and focus on fundamentals, musicality, dips amd tricks. Evening class begins at 7 p.m. and focus on turning techniques followed by a dance party. Single classes cost $15 if paid by Jan. 3; $20 at the door. Discounts for multiple classes and students.

Contact: Andrea T. Gill, 959-8216, hilohepcats@gmail.com

LUCKY BLUES DANCE WORKSHOP 2

Where: Hilo Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: Noon on Jan. 8

Details: Brian “Lucky” Skillen completes his weekend workshop with three classes in this creative, expressive social dance style, including solo movement and dance dynamics. No partner necessary.

Single classes cost $15 if paid by Jan. 3; $20 at the door. Discounts for multiple classes and students.

Contact: Andrea T. Gill, 959-8216, hilohepcats@gmail.com

COMPUTER FUNDAMENTALS 2 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, PBC 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 9 and 12

Details: Review the basics from Computer Fundamentals 1 and learn how a computer works and how to use it every day. Type a paragraph, edit it and save it to a flash drive and the hard drive. Cost is $42 plus $44 annual membership fee.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

“DANCE IMAGINED” WITH KAREN MASAKI

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31, and Feb. 7 and 14

Details: Cost for a single class is $20 or $15 for VAC members. Cost for entire series for everyone is $60. No dance experience necessary.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

PILATES MAT SERIES (BEGINNER-INTERMEDIATE)

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 10-26

Details: Cost is $65 per person; $15 for drop-ins. Dramatically transform how your body looks, feels and performs. Class focuses on toning your thighs, strengthening your back and flattening your abdomen.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

IPHONE 1 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, PBC 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 11 and 13

Details: Explore your settings, navigate, play with calendar, camera and photos, explore apps and multitasking. Have fun with your phone and email. Provide your own iPhone. Bring Apple ID and password. Cost is $42 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit four students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

WINTER SENIOR LECTURE SERIES

Where: Institute for Astronomy Building, 640 N. Aohoku Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 12 (10 weeks)

Details: Series includes lectures about a wide variety of topics.

Contact: Carol Lafond, 339-7270, lafond1584@gmail.com

WASHI CHIGIRI-E JAPANESE ART CLASS

Where: Culture and Arts Department, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 14, March 18 and May 13 (subject to change)

Details: Learn hakubi washi chigiri-e, a Japanese art form of tearing special hand-dyed handmade washi paper from Japan to create art. Bring your own lunch. Call or email for additional details.

Contact: Janice Higashi, 961-6848, jcahawaii@yahoo.com

FOREST BIRD ACRYLIC PAINTING WORKSHOP WITH PATRICK CHING

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 17

Details: Bring pictures of a bird you’d like to paint. Cost is $60, which covers all paint, 9-by-12-inch canvas board and all materials. Light instruction. Call or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org to register.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

FOREST BIRD OIL PAINTING WORKSHOP WITH PATRICK CHING

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: Noon on Jan. 18

Details: Intensive workshop using Genesis Heat Set oil paints. Cost is $250, which covers a 9-by-12-inch canvas, all paints and materials. Class size limited to five people. Register early by calling or visiting www.volcanoartcenter.or. Bring pictures of a bird you’d like to paint.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

OIL PAINTING WORKSHOP WITH VICKI PENNEY-ROHNER

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 21-22

Details: Cost is $100 or $90 for VAC members. Students will need a small canvas, paints and brushes. A supply list will be provided. Learn to mix colors, use different mediums to achieve various effects and how to layer color to bring depth and luminous richness to their work. Students also will work with a pallet knife as well as brushes, learning to create rocks and lava effectively.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

IS IT A SERVICE ANIMAL?

Where: West Hawaii Civic Center, Hale G, 74-677 Kealakehe Parkway, Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 17

Details: Businesses and individuals interested in understanding the law on service animals should attend. Topics will include federal law, recognition of a service animal, questions allowed, business policy and owner responsibility. Susan Luehrs, program director with Hawaii Fi-Do, is the main speaker. Registration deadline is Feb. 10. Call or email to RSVP. A $5 fee will be collected at door. Limited seating; no walk-ins.

Contact: Stafford Oyama, 937-9744, stafford.oyama@gmail.com

Clubs

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 12:30 p.m. Sundays (call for holiday schedule)

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

HILO SUNRISE CHAPTER — BNI NETWORKING MEETING

Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: For local business professionals who value word-of-mouth marketing and are seeking to network, refer business to each other and build a better business community.

Contact: Sharla Sare, 430-1787

HILO TOASTMASTERS

Where: 614 Kilauea St., Hilo

When: 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Enhance your leadership potential and improve your public-speaking skills. Every Tuesday.

Contact: Chandra Fulton, 938-9148, chandrafulton9@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 11 a.m. Wednesdays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

MOUNTAIN VIEW SENIOR GAMES

Where: Mountain View Senior Center, 18-1345A New Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: 10 a.m. Fridays

Details: Mountain View seniors meet to get acquainted and play bingo, mahjong, Shanghai rummy, Sequence and other card and board games. Bring a can of food for prizes. Area residents 55 and older invited.

Contact: June Van Pelt, 967-7417, junvp@juno.com

COMING

SENIORS OF PARADISE MEETING

Where: Hawaiian Paradise Park Activity Center, Makuu Drive, Keaau

When: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2

Details: Officers and board members for 2017 will provide tea and sandwiches for High Tea. Members are asked to bring a salad or dessert. Dress up and bring your favorite tea cup. Everyone 55 and older welcome.

Contact: Peggy McKinsey, 333-5286, peggymckinsey@yahoo.com

HAWAIIAN QUILT CLUB

Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St.

When: 9 a.m. Jan. 7

Details: Members are happy to help community members interested in learning to sew a Hawaiian pillow or wall hanging. Patterns and some materials available.

Contact: Merci, 959-7967

DAV CHAPTER 6 MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Jan. 14

Details: Any man or woman who was wounded, gassed, injured or disabled in the line of duty during a time of war, while in the service of military or naval forces is invited. Need help or information about military affairs? Someone in the chapter can assist you. Second Saturday of each month.

Contact: Jaime Tomas, 961-2764

HILO PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB MEETING

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 18

Details: Guest will be professional photographer Alvis Upitas, who will share tips on technique as well as general travel photo insights from planning to shooting to workflow after. Public welcome. Free.

Contact: Mary Goodrich, 985-7487, mary@hawaiiphotoretreat.com

Health

MONDAY, Dec. 26

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12-STEP MEETINGS

Where: Serenity House, 15-2579 Pahoa-Keaau Road, Pahoa

When: Noon on Mondays

Details: If willpower is not working, turn to Overeaters Anonymous. This is not a diet or calories club. No dues or fees. Newcomers are welcome.

Contact: 345-2753, viviansuet@hotmail.com

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

EVENING TESTING FOR HIV AND HEPATITIS C

Where: Hawaii Island HIV/AIDS Foundation, 16-204 Melekahiwa Place, Suite 1, Keaau

When: 4 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Free testing, with only a finger prick of blood and 20 minutes of your time. Both of these diseases can be in your body without symptoms for years. Private and confidential tests, and help for you if you have a preliminary positive as a result.

Contact: Normand Dufresne, 982-8800, normand@hihaf.org

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12-STEP MEETINGS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

SUNRISE YOGA

Where: No Place Like Om Yoga Studio, 65-1237 Kawaihae Road, Waimea

When: 6:15 a.m. Thursdays

Details: A gentle flow class for any level student. Every Thursday.

Contact: No Place Like Om, 640-7204, info@omhawaii.com

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12-STEP MEETINGS

Where: Puna Congregational Church, 16-647 Old Volcano Road, Room 6, Keaau

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS

Where: Center for Spiritual Living, Hawaiian Paradise Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: A new group for people who have a desire to stop gambling. Every Thursday.

Contact: Lucinda, 509-930-6329, 1lukiluci@gmail.com

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

HILO PARKINSON SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., No. 101, Hilo

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Details: Last Friday of each month. Dana Longstreth from Hilo Medical Center will speak at 3 p.m. about the principles and practical tips of the Lee Silverman voice treatment and other therapies she uses.

Contact: Fran Calvert, 982-7511, fcalvert@hawaiiantel.net

SQUARE DANCING FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS

Where: Clem Akina Park, 159 Wainaku St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Details: Meet new people for fun, fellowship and friendship put to music. Led by Bill Yoeman, ACA certified square dance caller and instructor.

Contact: Bill Yoeman, 968-6091

Just for Keiki

TODAY, Dec. 24

HILO SOCCER AYSO SPRING REGISTRATION

Where: Hilo

When: Registration deadline is Jan. 15 (call for holiday schedule if dropping registration off)

Details: Must be 4-18 years old by April 1, 2017, to participate. Registration forms for new players at Life Care Center of Hilo Social Service Department. Online registration at www.eayso.org; must be mailed to: AYSO, P.O. Box 5000, Hilo, HI 96720. Cost is $60.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

SATURDAY KEIKI PLANETARIUM SHOW: “BIG BIRD’S ADVENTURE”

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. today (Christmas Eve) and Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Details: Follow “Sesame Street” characters Big Bird and Elmo as they explore the night sky. Together, they take a fun trip from Sesame Street to the moon.

Contact: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

COMING

BIG ISLAND JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING

Where: Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 3

Details: All current members and new members are encouraged to attend. Upcoming tournaments and activities will be discussed.

Contact: Dexter Hironaga, 896-2915, dexter@bijga.org

VULCAN BASEBALL CLINIC

Where: Waiakea Uka ballfield, 1200 Ainaola Drive, Hilo

When: 8:30 a.m. Jan. 21

Details: Sharpen your skills while meeting your Vulcan baseball team. Free to all keiki ages 7-14.

Contact: Mark Osorio, 959-9474

Outdoors

TODAY, Dec. 24

HI‘IAKA AND PELE

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kahuku Unit parking area

When: 9:30 a.m. today (Christmas Eve)

Details: Discover two fascinating Hawaiian goddesses — sisters Pelehonuamea and Hi‘iaka — and the natural phenomena they represent. Visitors will experience the sisters coming alive through epic stories depicted in the natural landscape of Kahuku on this easy 1.7-mile walk on the main road in Kahuku. Free.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

STEWARDSHIP AT THE SUMMIT

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea Visitor Center

When: 8:45 a.m. Friday

Details: Volunteer to remove non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing, and help ensure the future of the Hawaiian rain forest at the summit. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

COMING

KAWAIHAE SNORKEL DAY

Where: Spencer Beach Park, 62-3461 Kawaihae Road, Waimea

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 13

Details: Free event for people with disabilities and their ohana. Bring a potluck dish to share for lunch and meet some new and old friends.

Contact: Hannah Merrill, 907-414-0753

Pau Hana

TODAY, Dec. 24

KMC HOLIDAY CHALLENGE

Where: Kilauea Military Camp, 99-252 Crater Rim Drive, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: Lights are on at 5 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31

Details: Everyone invited to come and vote for their favorite decorated cottage. Ballot boxes are located at the front desk, Crater Rim Cafe, recreation lodge and the general store. Park fees apply.

Contact: Elene Rizzo-Kuhn, 967-8371, marketing@kmc-volcano.com

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

ANNUAL HOLIDAY POTLUCK

Where: Fraternal Order of Eagles, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Details: Bring your favorite holiday potluck dish and celebrate with Orchidland neighbors.

Contact: Sherri Carden, 990-6838, sherricarden@ymail.com

STARGAZING LIVE

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Details: View the cold, clear Mauna Kea night sky from the comfort of the ‘Imiloa planetarium. Explore the stars and celestial objects from the 9,000-foot level in real time. Cost is $10 general admission, $8 for ‘Imiloa members.

Contact: Front desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

COMING

NEW YEAR’S EVE TOAST AT THE LAVA LOUNGE

Where: Lava Lounge, Kilauea Military Camp, 99-252 Crater Rim Drive, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

Details: Toast in the new year with friends while listening to live music by Dennis and Christy Soares. No cover charge.

Contact: Piilani Galdones, 967-8365 (after 4 p.m.), marketing@kmc-volcano.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE DANCE PARTY

Where: Hilo Elks Lodge, 150 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Details: Dance in the new year with live music in a variety of genres by the Jazztones. Doors open at 8 p.m. Expect swing, rock, funk, Latin and more. Entry is sliding scale, $20-$30. Ample parking off Ululani Street; nonsmoking venue. The Elks is a private club; your host will be an Elks member.

Contact: Andrea T Gill, 959-8216, hilohepcats@gmail.com

Performances

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

HILO HULA TUESDAY AT THE FARMERS MARKET

Where: Hilo Farmers Market, 67 Mamo St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Details: Halau Ke Ola Pono No Na Kupuna will perform music and hula. Free.

Contact: Dinnie Kysar, 896-7284, destinationhilo@gmail.com

DENNIS AND CHRISTY SOARES PERFORM

Where: Honi Wai Cafe, 17-937 Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: Noon on Tuesdays and Fridays

Details: Come for the beautiful entertainment and sample some of the best food in East Hawaii.

Contact: Dennis Soares, 345-1800, dennis_soares@hotmail.com

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

HOLIDAY HANGOVER BURLESQUE SHOW

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Details: Doors open at 7 p.m. Fun-filled show featuring local performers from Acme HourGlass Burlesque Co. Walter Greenwood will play the pipe organ including preshow music. Fundraiser for the Palace Theater.

Contact: Sheron, 934-7010, info@hilopalace.com

COMING

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH BOTTLE OF BLUE

Where: Aloha Theater, 79-7384 Hawaii Belt Road, Kealakekua

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Details: Presented by Chuck Deleonardis with special guests Diversity. Cost is $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Balloons at midnight; cookies and cards after the show.

Contact: Chuck Deleonardis, 505-681-7919, cdp808chuck@gmail.com

“BLUEGRASS JACK”

Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9

Details: Band leader, vocalist and mandolinist Jack Tottle has enjoyed a long and successful career in bluegrass. Tottle is accompanied by guitarist and vocalist Anne Pontius, banjo player Steve Ryan and Chris Wej playing the ukulele bass.

Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655

All Kine Stuffs

TODAY, Dec. 24

CHRISTMAS EVE BUFFET

Where: Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Hawaii Calls Restaurant

When: 5 p.m. today

Details: Delectable dinner buffet with island-inspired holiday fare and flavors. Cost is $50 for adults, $30 for children. Call or visit www.opentable.com/hawaii-calls-marriott-waikoloa to make reservations.

Contact: Waikoloa Marriott, 886-8111

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

Where: Hilo Coast United Church of Christ, 28-1630 Old Mamalahoa Highway, Honomu

When: 6 p.m. today (Christmas Eve)

Details: Free and open to the public. Sing “Silent Night” by candlelight in a beautifully decorated country chapel. There will be local musicians. Light refreshments following the service.

Contact: Hilo Coast UCC, 963-6330, info@hilocoastucc.org

“WORSHIP HIS MAJESTY”

Where: United Community Church, 1110 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. today (Christmas Eve)

Details: An uplifting, wonderous presentation of joy dedicated to the Christ Child. Candlelight service will feature guest artists Mark Yamanaka and Mike Thomas. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Contact: Church Office, 935-8416

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

Where: The Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. today

Details: A joyous Christmas Eve service of music, carols and Christmas readings. Featured soloists Rachel Edwards and Scott Wuscher will be joined by the Holy Cross Choir, Na Leo Ni‘o Lani. A social time in the Building of Faith follows the service.

Contact: Pearl Lyman, 935-1283, sesmith@hawaii.rr.com

SUNDAY, Dec. 25

FARMERS MARKET AT HAMAKUA HARVEST

Where: Intersection of Mamane Street and Highway 19, Honokaa

When: 9 a.m. Sundays (call for holiday schedule)

Details: Features local farmers, fresh produce, artisanal products and ono food. Weekly entertainment, workshops, informational booths and youth-focused activities. SNAP/EBT purchases welcomed.

Contact: Lori Beach, 896-2151, info@hamakuaharvest.org

FREE DOG TRAINING AND SOCIAL EVENT

Where: Lili‘uokalani Gardens, Banyan Drive, Hilo

When: 2 p.m. Sundays (call for holiday schedule)

Details: Come join the fun and share the love. Goals are problem solving via free training instruction and tools, and offering an advanced socialization experience. Bring a bowl for water.

Contact: Carl Oguss, 933-9763, easthawaiidogpsychologycenter@yahoo.com

CHRISTMAS DINNER EVENT

Where: Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Hawaii Calls Restaurant

When: 3 p.m. dinner; 5 p.m. buffet Sunday

Details: Dinner will feature an unforgettable meal that will make your Christmas happy and bright this year. Featuring a tempting selection of chilled appetizers, a seafood bar, hot appetizers and soups and of course a carving station with ham, turkey and prime rib, all followed by the sweet endings of a fully loaded dessert bar. Cost is $89 for adults (includes one glass of champagne), $39 for children ages 5-12, free for children 4 and younger with paid adult, plus tax and 14 percent gratuity. Buffet includes choice of lamb chops, grilled mahi mahi, egg nog cheesecake and more of your traditional favorites. Cost is $69 for adults, $35 for children. Complimentary self-parking. Reservations required. Call or visit www.opentable.com/hawaii-calls-marriott-waikoloa to make reservations.

Contact: Waikoloa Marriott, 886-8111

CHRISTMAS DAY CELEBRATION

Where: Aloha Farms, Pahoa

When: 5 p.m. Sunday (Christmas Day)

Details: Celebrate the real meaning of Christmas by celebrating the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Celebration begins with kirtan and dancing to live music. The evening will finish off with a delicious home-cooked vegetarian feast (gluten-free and vegan options will be available) and a bonfire, weather permitting. Call or email for directions to the farm.

Contact: Maha or Amanda, 965-9198, punaalohafarms@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

FREE FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Details: Featuring “The Secret Life of Pets.” Please arrive early as space is limited.

Contact: Claire Seu, 933-8890

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH — HULA ARTS WITH NOENOE KEKAUALUA

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Friday

Details: Dancing since the age of 3, hula practitioner Kekaualua will share various aspects of traditional hula arts. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

COMING

NEW YEAR’S DINNER CELEBRATION

Where: Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Hawaii Calls Restaurant

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 31

Details: Dinner buffet followed by a celebration. Tour Highway 19 with featured local farmers’ produce. Executive chef Jayson Kanekoa also will showcase his unique culinary creations, along with decadent desserts and more. After dinner, move the party up to The Terrace. No cover charge for dining with us on this night. Cost is $89 for adults, $40 for children. Drink specials all night, including a complimentary champagne toast. And party favors, of course. Call or visit www.opentable.com/hawaii-calls-marriott-waikoloa for reservations.

Contact: Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, 886-8111

NEW YEAR’S DAY RECOVERY BRUNCH

Where: Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, Hawaii Calls Restaurant

When: 7 a.m. Jan. 1

Details: Start your new year off right with a brunch buffet featuring honey dijon mustard glazed ham carved to order, Hawaiian mimosas and more. Cost is $29 for adults, $15 for children. Call or visit www.opentable.com/hawaii-calls-marriott-waikoloa for reservations.

Contact: Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, 886-8111

34 YEARS AND COUNTING: UPDATES ON KILAUEA VOLCANO’S ERUPTIONS

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 3

Details: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Tina Neal talks about Kilauea Volcano’s ongoing eruptions, focusing on events of the past year in this After Dark in the Park program. Park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

34 YEARS AND COUNTING: UPDATES ON KILAUEA VOLCANO’S ERUPTIONS

Where: University of Hawaii at Hilo, UCB Room 100, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 5

Details: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Tina Neal talks about Kilauea Volcano’s two ongoing eruptions, focusing on events of the past year. Free and open to public.

Contact: Janet Babb, 967-8844, askHVO@usgs.gov

ASTRONOMY TALK

Where: W.M. Keck Observatory, Hualalai Learning Theater, 65-1120 Mamalahoa Highway, Waimea

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 5

Details: Guest speaker Katherine de Kleer from UC-Berkeley will present during the first event of the 2017 Astronomy Talk Series. Free and open to the public. Topic will be “Geological Activity in the Solar System: New Discoveries and Unsolved Mysteries.”

Contact: Shelly Pelfrey, 885-7887, outreach@keck.hawaii.edu

KERMET APIO COMEDY TOUR

Where: Hilo Town Tavern, 168 Keawe St., Hilo

When: 9 p.m. Jan. 5

Details: Advance tickets $20; door price $25. Featuring Simon Kaufman, Anthony Silano and Jose Dynamite. Tickets available at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Contact: Jose Dynamite, 391-5673, josefigueras@ohanabroadcast.com

FOR KONA FROM KONA INDOOR SOCCER TOURNAMENT

Where: Hockey Rink, Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area, 75-5560 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 5 p.m. Jan. 6-8

Details: Helps raise money for scholarships for high school seniors going into college. There will be prizes and a silent auction. Cost is $20 per player; maximum of 15 players per team; 7-on-7 divisions: men, women, co-ed. Make a team and play or just come hang out and watch.

Contact: Summer Butindaro, 345-2661, skchinen@yahoo.com

THE UNHEARD SOUNDS OF HAWAIIAN VOLCANOES

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 10

Details: University of Hawaii Infrasound Laboratory Director Milton Garces talks about “listening” to inaudible low-frequency sounds on Hawaiian volcanoes in this After Dark in the Park program. Park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

AUNTY MIMI’S ASTRO-BASH

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11

Details: A fun-filled family event on the lanai. Free for all ages. Learn about astronomy with hands-on activities, take home activities and an interactive lecture about the stars. Sponsored by Gemini Observatory. Contact the library 15 days in advance to request special accommodations or a sign language interpreter.

Contact: Claire Seu, 933-8890

ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE: A GLOBAL THREAT

Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 17

Details: Next lecture in international series; co-sponsored by UNA USA Hawaii Island Chapter and UH-Hilo’s Global and Intercultural Education programs. Guest speaker is Dr. Louis Ltief, assistant professor in the College of Pharmacy.

Contact: Rosemarie Muller, 631-294-0021, rcmuller27@hotmail.com

TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS OF HALEMA‘UMA‘U CRATER: 200 YEARS OLD AND STILL GOING

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 17

Details: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Don Swanson traces the history of Halema‘uma‘u Crater, including his experience with the 1967-68 lava lake in this After Dark in the Park program. Park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

AUTHOR TALK: WAYNE SUBICA

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 3:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Details: This historian recently released his latest book, “Looking at Yesterday, Today … Hilo, Hawaii.” Short talk and book-signing. Free; suitable for all ages. Contact the library 15 days in advance to request special accommodations or a sign language interpreter.

Contact: Claire Seu, 933-8890

VOLCANIC AIR POLLUTION: THE WHAT, WHERE AND HOW OF VOG IN HAWAII

Where: Gates Performing Arts Center, Hawaii Preparatory Academy, 65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road, Waimea

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18

Details: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist Tamar Elias talks about the origin of vog from volcanic gas and its impacts and shares new information about resources for living with vog in Hawaii. Free and open to public.

Contact: Janet Babb, 967-8844, askHVO@usgs.gov

LIVING WITH EARTHQUAKES ON HAWAIIAN VOLCANOES

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB Room 100, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 19

Details: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory seismic network manager Brian Shiro discusses earthquakes in Hawaii — why they happen, what they tell us about volcanic eruptions and how they are monitored. Free and open to public.

Contact: Janet Babb, 967-8844, askHVO@usgs.gov

HILO WOMEN’S MARCH ON WASHINGTON EVENT

Where: Mooheau Bandstand, 329 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 21

Details: March begins at 11:30 a.m. Event will include guest speakers and informational booths from various community organizations.

Contact: Cat Killam and Tara Braun, 333-8052, hilowomensmarch@gmail.com

HOW DO HVO GEOLOGISTS TRACK LAVA FLOWS AND LAKES?

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 24

Details: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Matt Patrick talks about the tools, low and high tech, used to map lava flows and measure lava lakes in this After Dark in the Park program. Park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

FIND YOUR PURPOSE WORKSHOP

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Jan. 25

Details: Sponsored by HMSA/Blue Zones Project. Recommended for ages 18 and older. Free. Registration requested; space is limited.

Contact: Claire Seu, 933-8890

WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH MAUNA LOA, HUALALAI AND KILAUEA?

Where: Konawaena Elementary School cafeteria, 81-901 Onouli Road, Kealakekua

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25

Details: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist Frank Trusdell reports about the current status of Mauna Loa and Hualalai, and provides an update about Kilauea’s eruptions. Free and open to public.

Contact: Janet Babb, 967-8844, askHVO@usgs.gov

ALOHA FRIDAY ON THE PORCH — LEI MAKING WITH KAIPO AH CHONG

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Jan. 27

Details: Free hands-on workshop. Tropical agriculture farmer Ah Chong will share his expert lei-making skills. As a member of Halau Na Kamalei, his unique experience marries the science of agriculture with Hawaiian lei and hula traditions. Park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Alyssa Johnasen, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

SIXTH ANNUAL WILIWILI FESTIVAL

Where: Waikoloa Stables, Waikoloa Road, Waikoloa

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 28

Details: Free, fun and family friendly event celebrating the native lowland dry forest and to give the community a chance to interact with the project at the Waikoloa Dry Forest Initiative. Festival will include live music, vendors, educational workshops, a silent auction and tours of the preserve.

Contact: Jennifer Lawson, 339-2142, jen@waikoloadryforest.org

AN UPDATE ON MAUNA LOA ACTIVITY AND MONITORING EFFORTS

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 31

Details: Hear about Mauna Loa’s past eruptions and current status and how its activity is tracked in this After Dark in the Park program by USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist Ingrid Johanson. Park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

PHILIPPINE CONSULATE MOBILE TEAM

Where: Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi St., Hilo

When: 8 a.m. Feb. 25-26

Details: Take advantage of the following consular services: passport renewal, notary services, authentication of documents, reports of birth and marriage, dual citizenship, administer the oath of allegiance for qualified dual citizenship applicants, answer questions and concerns on matters relative to consular services. For appointment and/or additional information, call the contact person listed below.

Contact: Tulpe Day, 961-8220

ONGOING

PUNA 4-H CLUB RECRUITING NEW MEMBERS

Where: Pahoa, Keaau and Kalapana areas

When: Until clubs are full

Details: For keiki in grades K-12. Call today so you don’t miss out on upcoming events. New 4-H year already underway.

Contact: Becky Settlage, 969-8213, settlage@hawaii.edu

FREE HELPING HAND FOR SENIORS

Where: 1911 Kalanianaole Ave., No. 608, Hilo

When: 9 a.m.

Details: For seniors who need to be driven to a doctor’s appointment, the store, the park for a walk or just to get out of the house. Call or text.

Contact: Tom, 990-5045

AL-ANON EAST HAWAII

Where: Various locations

When: Various times

Details: Are you troubled by someone’s drinking? Call for free support, meeting places and times. For more information, visit www.afghawaii.org.

Contact: Dana C., 430-6653, dr.easthawaii@gmail.com

LIBRARY BENEFIT BOOKSTORE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: All proceeds to benefit the Hilo Public Library. Hardbacks for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents.

Contact: Dale R. Huber, 966-4386, dalerhuber@gmail.com

HILO VETERANS CENTER

Where: 70 Lanihuli St., Suite No. 2, Hilo

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Details: Hilo Veterans Center has new office hours. A benefits briefing is hosted the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon, with several other opportunities for veterans and their family members. Contact the center for more information. Also available are: shore fishing group, kanakapila group, art therapy group, stand-up paddling group, various golf activities, yoga, tai chi and a book club.

Contact: Maricar Souza, 969-3833