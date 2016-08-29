Calendar for August 27

Arts & Exhibits

TODAY, Aug. 27

ENDEMIC UNDERSTANDING

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: Regular gallery hours through Sunday

Details: Artists Margaret Barnaby, Heide Cumes, Lanaya Deily, Jack Jeffrey, Susan Litteral, Liz Miller and Karen Schuster were selected from the 2015 Hawai‘i Nei exhibition celebrating native species, and further investigate the plants, animals and environments found within the island’s national parks. Exhibit also honors the centennial celebration of the National Park Service. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Emily Catey Weiss, 967-7565, gallery@volcanoartcenter.org

COMING

RETURN OF ‘ALALA: RESTORING THE VOICE OF HAWAII’S NATIVE FORESTS

Where: Volcano Art Center Gallery, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 3-Oct. 9

Details: A multimedia, juried art contest in conjunction with the long-anticipated release of the ‘alala, Hawaii’s native crow, back into the wild. Exhibition will provide extensive education featuring the ‘alala as an important bird in Hawaii’s ecology and native culture and double as a fundraising effort to support the release, which will begin in September. Exhibit also will feature a fundraising gala to raise additional support and funds for this important conservation effort. Free, but park fees apply.

Contact: Emily Catey-Weiss, 967-7565, gallery@volcanoartcenter.org

“INSPIRATIONS OF A HAWAII WILDLIFE ARTIST”

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 8

Details: Get to know the life and stories behind the intricate paintings of Hawaii’s nature artist Patrick Ching. Join Ching as he shares his experiences of living among the other animals in Hawaii’s forests and remote atolls. Free, but donations gladly accepted.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

HAWAIIAN UKULELE DEMONSTRATION

Where: Kilauea Visitor Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 14

Details: Oral Abihai shares his passion for hand-making ukulele from discarded or naturally fallen pieces of wood. Part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

Classes

TODAY, Aug. 27

YOGA, DANCE, PERMACULTURE, SPECIAL EVENTS AND RETREATS

Where: Hawaiian Sanctuary, 13-3194 Pahoa Kalapana Road, Pahoa

When: Various times and dates

Details: Immerse yourself in a diverse array of ongoing weekly classes. Visit hawaiiansanctuary.com for a calendar of classes. Accommodations are available for overnight or extended stays.

Contact: Hawaiian Sanctuary, 800-309-8010, grow@hawaiiansanctuary.com

POTTERY CLASSES

Where: Kilauea Studios, Kurtistown

When: 9 a.m. today

Details: For all skill levels. Call for more information.

Contact: Jamie Stokes, 799-9657, kilaueastudios@gmail.com

“ACTIVE SHOOTER” PREP SEMINARS

Where: Kohala Intergenerational Center, 54-3853 Akoni Pule Highway, Waimea

When: 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. today

Details: With more and more communities across the nation losing family, friends and neighbors to random violence, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union presents these seminars to help educate Big Island residents and visitors about how to protect themselves if they’re ever in such a life-threatening situation.

Contact: HCFCU Marketing Department, 930-7700, marketing@hicommfcu.com

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 15

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

YOGA NIDRA WITH AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. today

Details: Last Saturday of every month. Cost is $20. Discussion about the practice of yoga nidra, which translates to “the yoga of sleep.” After the discussion, engage in a brief restorative yoga sequence and then practice yoga nidra.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

MONDAY, Aug. 29

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Sept. 12

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.go

SELF-DEFENSE FITNESS CLASS

Where: Kohala Village Hub, 55-514 Hawi Road, Hawi

When: 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Geared toward street-oriented self-defense and rooted in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Students will learn stance, footwork, striking techniques, defense and much more. For class schedule, visit www.kohalavillagehub.com.

Contact: Kohala Village Hub, 889-0404, info@kohalavillagehub.com

MAC FOR SENIORS 50+ YEARS

Where: SeniorNet, UH-Hilo, PBC 7, Kapiolani Street, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday

Details: Review basic operations of your Mac: turning it on, putting it to sleep, writing to a CD/DVD and creating/saving/copying a file. Cost is $60 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit of four students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

BEGINNING HAND-BUILDING CERAMICS CLASS

Where: Puueo Community Center, 145 Wainaku St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Class size limited to the first 12 participants to register in advance. Sponsored by the county Parks and Recreation Department.

Contact: Scott, 961-8738

ZUMBA GOLD CHAIR

Where: YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Details: Seated Zumba workout. Strengthen your core, increase your range of motion and stamina with this low-impact fitness class that offers the same benefits of Zumba Gold. All welcome.

Contact: Harriet Rocha, 640-3876, har_c1@yahoo.com

TRADITIONAL WADO KARATE TRAINING

Where: Sangha Hall, 424 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Details: Beginners class, 5-6 p.m.; advanced class, 6-7 p.m. Visitors welcome to observe and participate.

Contact: Craig, 987-1465

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — INTERMEDIATE/ADVANCE WALTZ AND SAMBA

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 6:15 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 29

Details: Cost is $10 per session. Must be 55 or older.

Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

PAHOA SENIOR CLASSES

Where: Pahoa Senior Center, 15-3016 Kauhala St., Pahoa

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: The Department of Parks and Recreation, Elderly Recreation Program, announces its summer senior classes featuring hand-building ceramics, beginner and intermediate ukulele, hula and feather lei making through Sept. 9. Participants must be 55 years and older.

Contact: Margaret Yafuso, 966-5801, myafuso@hawaiicounty.gov, or 965-2705.

HULA ‘AUANA CLASSES

Where: Hilo YMCA, 300 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays

Details: All levels welcome. Join the fellowship and exercise for health, fun and the love of hula. Call for registration information.

Contact: Danielle Johnson, 935-3721, daniellej@islandofhawaiiymca.com

ADULT ADVANCED HULA

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

INTERMEDIATE HULA

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ZUMBA FITNESS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Free class. Feel stronger, younger and healthier. Safe, easy-to-follow cardio dancing to Latin-inspired and contemporary hits.

Contact: Dee Torres, 938-9101, dtorres@hawaiiantel.net

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

CONTINUING YOGA CLASSES

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Thursdays through Oct. 12

Details: Bring your own mat and towel. Cost for the 10 sessions is $30.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL I

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4 p.m. Thursdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

ADULT BEGINNING HULA LEVEL II

Where: Hilo Armory, Culture and Education Classroom, 28 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: There will be nine sessions for a cost of $45. Class focuses on hula through the Hawaiian language and cultural experience.

Contact: Morty or Bert, 961-8706, cultureandeducation@hawaiicounty.gov

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

RECREATIONAL THRILL CRAFT OPERATOR SAFETY EDUCATION

Where: Hawaii Community College, 1175 Manono St., Hilo

When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10; registration deadline is Friday (Sept. 2)

Details: Cost is $125. All recreational thrill craft (personal watercraft) operators must complete this certification class on the safe use and operation of a thrill craft. Successful completion of a Hawaii DLNR approved Safe Boating course is required before enrolling. Call or visit www.ocethawcc.org to register.

Contact: Kelsey Okuda, 934-2780, kokuda@hawaii.edu

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Fridays through Sept. 9

Details: Cost is $10 per session. Must be 55 or older.

Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147

BALLROOM DANCE CLASSES — BEGINNING WALTZ AND MERENGUE

Where: Keaau Community Center, behind the Keaau Police Station

When: 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9

Details: Cost is $10 for each session. Must be 55 or older.

Contact: J. Lauro, 966-8147

COMING

INTRODUCTORY ENERGY HEALING CERTIFICATION

Where: Halai Healing Place, 75-5737 Kuakini Highway, Kailua-Kona

When: 8 a.m. Sept. 3-4

Details: Discover ancient mysteries of the human aura and learn about the chakra system. Explore the body’s energy field to balance mind, body and spirit for yourself and others. Cost is $295 plus tax. Pre-registration required. Limited space available.

Contact: LaRen, 987-6010, LaRen@HalaiHealingPlace.com

BOOKBINDING TRIO WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center, Niaulani Campus, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 3

Details: Learn how to make an origami fold book, a tassel book and fishbone fold book. Prior bookbinding experience is not necessary. Cost is $35 or $32 for VAC members plus a $10 supply fee.

Contact: Alyssa, 967-8222, alyssa@volcanoartcenter.org

WONDERFUL WATERCOLORS

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 3

Details: Raise your brush and grab a tube. Get inspired to create and play. Cost is $45 or $40 VAC members. Bring paper, paints, brushes and your sense of adventure.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

COMPUTER FUNDAMENTALS 1 FOR SENIORS 50+

Where: SeniorNet, University of Hawaii at Hilo, PB 7, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 6-7 and 9

Details: Learn how to use a computer even if you have never touched a mouse before. Cost is $60 plus $44 SeniorNet annual membership fee. Limit eight students.

Contact: June Knell, 932-7928, cyberlu@gmail.com

CREATING YOUR LIFE STORY: FROM MEMORY TO MEMOIR

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 104, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 6-Oct. 25

Details: Cost is $80. Course provides a safe and nurturing environment for inexperienced and experienced writers who intend to produce a memoir. Participants will produce at least eight polished pieces of writing for your family and friends to appreciate and cherish. Bring a special journal, spiral notebook and pens.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

AIKIDO FOR ADULT AND TEEN BEGINNERS

Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., No. 203, Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. Wednesday and 4:45 p.m. Sunday beginning Sept. 6

Details: Two sessions per week recommended. Aikido is designed to protect oneself while not harming others. Cost for individuals is $60 per month; families are $90 per month.

Contact: Barbara, 935-2454, AikidoOfHilo@hawaiiantel.net

MANAGING ONLINE REVIEWS

Where: Hawaii Community College, Manono Campus, Building 379-1, Kaneikeao Room, 1175 Manono St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 8

Details: Gain valuable insights to better manage your online reviews. Learn how to effectively respond to negative feedback, how to spot review scammers and how not to respond to reviews. Cost is $25. Limited space.

Contact: Lydia Santiago, 933-0776, lydia.santiago@hisbdc.org

BOXING FOR BEGINNERS

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-Nov. 10

Details: Cost is $90. Students will learn hand wrapping, proper stance, foot movement, basic punches and blocking and counter punching. Students also will be instructed on how to use and hit the punch mitts. This is not a fitness-based class. Open to ages 14 and older. Hand wraps included in fee. Students must bring their own shoes, towel and mouthpiece.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

STORYTELLING

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 104, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6

Details: Cost is $65 or $110 with Writing from the Subconscious class beginning in October. Essential for everything from novels and advertising to screenplays and journalism, the fundamentals of storytelling encompass the building blocks of any narrative medium. Any form of media is welcomed for this class: prose, video, acting, poetry, comics and more.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTRODUCTION TO SANSKRIT 1: THE LANGUAGE OF THE GODS

Where: TBD, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10:30 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 9-Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 11)

Details: Cost is $125. Though no longer a commonly spoken language, the effects of Sanskrit’s former influence continue to be seen today. Learn to identify some of these influences by getting familiar with the basics of Sanskrit, including the devanagari alphabet, vowel assimilation and simple grammatical forms.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

LYRICAL HIP-HOP

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 9-Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 11)

Details: Cost is $60. This creative dance class combines several dance styles including hip-hop, contemporary and modern.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BASIC MEDIATION TRAINING

Where: Announced to registrants, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 10-11 and 17-18

Details: Learn how to apply advanced communication skills and help people resolve their differences. For anyone who wants to communicate more effectively at work and at home, be a better negotiator and problem solver, increase your value in the workplace and/or become a mediator. Cost is $295 (scholarships available).

Contact: Jenifer Aveiro, Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, 935-7844, ext. 1, jenifer@hawaiimediation.org

EDIBLE LANDSCAPING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB 7, Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 10

Details: Cost is $35 or $60 with Landscaping with Native Plants. Learn the dos and don’ts of edible landscaping and gain hands-on experience creating a basic landscape plan for your home. Bring an aerial photo or TMK map of your land, as well as color pens/pencils.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ART FOR EVERYONE: MIXED MEDIA MODULE B

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 312, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 29

Details: Cost is $125, which includes supplies. Learn a variety of techniques for creating printed images on paper, producing stand-alone pieces that could be made into cards or framed images. Pieces are then selected and molded into a finished, textured work. For all levels, ages 13 and older. Younger students also can enroll with the accompaniment of an enrolled adult.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

OIL PAINTING WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 10-11

Details: Understanding your medium and using your tools effectively gives the results you want. If you are an intermediate or beginner, this class will give you a better command of your medium. Cost for the two-day workshop is $100 or $90 for VAC members. Students will need a small canvas, paints and brushes. A supply list will be provided.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

LANDSCAPING WITH NATIVE PLANTS

Where: UH-Hilo, PB 7, Meeting Room, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 10

Details: Cost is $35. Locally adapted. Relatively low maintenance. Habitat for beneficial organisms. Learn about these and many other positive aspects of incorporating native plants into your garden and landscape.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

MINDFULNESS-BASED STRESS REDUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Saturdays (every other week), Sept. 10-Nov. 5; 10 a.m. Oct. 22 retreat day

Details: Cost is $150. Class teaches simple yet powerful practices of body scan, meditation and gentle mindful yoga to help you to discover a deeper sense of wellness, balance, self-reliance and freedom. “A Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction” workbook by Bob Stahl and Elisha Goldstein required.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

INTRODUCTION TO MAC COMPUTERS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 12, 14, 16 and 19

Details: Learn the basics with a hands-on, ground-up approach to how to use your Mac computer. Designed for students unfamiliar with Macs or not comfortable with computers. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 1

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12-15

Details: Intended for new Photoshop Elements users. Topics include photo album organization, exposure, cropping, white balance, removing imperfections, correction techniques and more. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

HAWAIIAN HISTORY

Where: North Kohala Public Library, 54-3645 Akoni Pule Highway, Kapaau

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12

Details: Second in a series of three talk-story sessions with North Kohala historian Boyd D. Bond, who will discuss “George Vancouver and his four voyages to Hawaii.” Call for more information. Contact the library three weeks in advance if a sign language interpreter or other special accommodation is required.

Contact: Janet Lam, 889-6655, janet.lam@librarieshawaii.org

DANCE IMAGINED

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays Sept. 13-Oct. 4

Details: Explore basic dance technique combined with the pure exhilaration of movement. Smooth, spiky, graceful, flailing, focused, indirect — whatever can be imagined within provides the source for movement without. Cost is $20 or $15 for VAC members per session; $40 for the entire series for members and nonmembers. No dance experience necessary.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

BEGINNING BEEKEEPING AND BEE BIOLOGY

Where: Komohana Ag Research and Extension Center, 875 Komohana St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 (Part 1), Sept. 17 (Part 2)

Details: Lecture in Part 1; hands-on apiary session in Part 2. Cost is $10 total for both sessions.

Contact: Noelani Waters, 339-1977, noelani.waters@hawaii.gov

ART FOR EVERYONE: EXPLORATORY PAINTING

Where: TBD, Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15-Nov. 3

Details: Cost is $125, which includes supplies. Explore your creativity while learning some of the fundamental techniques of painting with acrylics. In addition, participants will be introduced to core principles of design and a brief historical background of techniques. Portions of the course will be taught outdoors to expose students to a range of painting environments. Ages 12 and older. Younger students can enroll with an accompanying registered adult.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

“PAINTING WITH PEGGY”

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: Noon on Mondays beginning Sept. 19

Details: Margaret “Peggy” Stanton leads an ongoing series of acrylic painting workshops for artists of all levels. Each three-hour class is a hands-on painting session where participants learn to approach their painting process with a new awareness and understanding of color dynamics and composition. Cost for each session is $20 or $15 for VAC members. Student supply list is available online at www.volcanoartcenter.org or by calling VAC.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP ELEMENTS PART 2

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 19-22

Details: Workshop focuses on useful tools and applications such as erasing people, cutting and pasting people into different places, combining multiple pictures for the perfect group shots and much more. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND TOOLS FOR 21ST CENTURY JOB SEEKERS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 102, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 19-23, 26-27

Details: Course will help you locate jobs that fit your skill sets, apply for those positions online and prepare for future interviews. Cost is $95.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

SOFT PASTEL STILL LIFE WORKSHOP WITH PATTI PEASE JOHNSON

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24

Details: Learn about the different types of pastels, different papers, fixing and mounting paper and on backing. Then, use newsprint to get the flow of arm movements to keep loose. Next, you’ll begin forming shapes and move into colors on pastel paper. Students will complete a 10-by-12-inch project. Cost is $50 or $45 for VAC members plus a $10 supply fee per person. Beginner and intermediate artists welcome.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

STAINED-GLASS WORKSHOP

Where: Volcano Art Center, 19-4074 Old Volcano Road, Volcano

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24-25, Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9

Details: All the basic techniques will be covered, from glass cutting, foiling, soldering and completing with patina and polishing compound. Glass artists Claudia McCall and Lois Pollock will share their expertise and knowledge, teaching students the skills involved in working safely with stained glass and creating a beautiful, sturdy piece of art. Cost for the six-session workshop is $150 or $135 for VAC members. This workshop is open to beginners and experienced students.

Contact: Cheryl Wilson, 967-8222, workshops@volcanoartcenter.org

BEGINNER’S SERIES WITH AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Yoga Centered, 37 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 22

Details: Cost is $15 per class or $60 for series. Learn foundational yoga poses, proper alignment, how to breathe and basic philosophy. Build strength, increase flexibility and gain confidence in your practice.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

MICROSOFT OFFICE ESSENTIALS COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30

Details: This professional development program is designed for working professionals seeking to improve their Microsoft Office skills. Hands-on training in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Publisher. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PHOTOGRAPHY PART 1 — INTRODUCTION TO DSLR CAMERAS

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26-30

Details: Course will introduce essential concepts and photographic techniques necessary to properly operate a DSLR camera. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 3-6

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

PHOTOGRAPHY PART 2 — TECHNIQUES AND COMPOSITION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct 3-6

Details: Designed to provide students with an expansion of the fundamentals of digital photography. This will include camera equipment, procedures and picture-taking techniques. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WIX.COM PART 1: BUILDING CODELESS WEBSITES, INTRODUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 5 and 7

Details: Creating websites without code will show you how to create a fully operational website with “drag and drop tools” to promote a business, department or simply create a customized website. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

AHA PUHALA O PUNA LAUHALA WEAVING WORKSHOP

Where: Keaau Community Center, 16-192 Pili Mua St., Keaau

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 8

Details: Projects will include bracelet, slipper, 3-D star, fan or coaster. Bring scissors, a small spray bottle, bag lunch and $5 to $10 for materials. Call or email for more information or to pre-register. Space is limited.

Contact: Aha Puhala o Puna, 238-2554, ahapuhala@gmail.com

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 10-13

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

WIX.COM PART 2: MULTIPAGE BUSINESS WEBSITE CONSTRUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 12 and 14

Details: Learn how to properly design and build your business website. Students will use the latest business and marketing website designs, incorporating forms, animation and multimedia elements. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

APPLE MAC IMOVIE: MAKING HOME MOVIES

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 11-14

Details: Learn how to create home videos by using iMovie video editing software to edit videos from a digital camera or phone by clipping, cropping, captioning and authoring your video. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

MICROSOFT OFFICE INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER TRAINING — CERTIFICATE PROGRAM

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 105, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21

Details: Topics will include advance formatting, forms, PDF creation, formulas, creation of templates, linking web pages, using objects and much more. Includes textbook. Cost is $275.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

APPLE GARAGEBAND

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 17-19

Details: Apple’s Garageband is a powerful digital audio workstation software. It’s an easy-to-use program used to make music at home. Bundled with Apple’s OS X, Garageband is included with all Macs. Cost is $195.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BOTANICAL ART WORKSHOPS WITH LINDA VOROBIK

Where: Society for Kona’s Education & Art, 84-5191 Mamalahoa Highway, Honaunau

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 22-23, 6 p.m. Oct. 25-27, 11 a.m. Oct. 29-30

Details: Three workshops: Basic Botanical Drawing, Advanced Botanical Watercolor, Beginning Botanical Watercolor, respectively. Call SKEA for more information or to register.

Contact: Donna Stiles, 328-9392, skea@hawaii.rr.com

WINDOWS 10 DEMYSTIFIED

Where: UH-Hilo, PB-7, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 24-26

Details: Designed for current Microsoft Windows users transitioning to Windows 10. Learn how to personalize user settings, menus, browser options, applications and security features. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ARCGIS — GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS REFRESHER COURSE

Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 1-3

Details: This 12-hour tutorial/refresher training is composed of sequential tutorial exercises that provide students with a basic review of ArcGIS. Cost is $125.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS TRAINING

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125 (Mac) or PB-7 (PC), 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 2, 4, 7 and 9

Details: Learn the basics of computers. Topics range from mouse navigation, opening and closing windows, the internet, saving files, setting up an email and transferring photos from your camera. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

LIVE YOUR YOGA: KOHALA YOGA RETREAT WITH MOLLY MASAOKA AND AMANDA WEBSTER

Where: Hawaii Island Retreat Center, 250 Lokahi Road, Kapaau

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 10-13

Details: Yoga, meditation, nature, journaling, Ayurveda discussions, self-care practices, community development. Receive 25 hours of continuing education credit recognized by Yoga Alliance from ERYT. Prices vary by date of registration and what accommodations you seek. Call, email or visit Yoga Centered’s website (yogacentered.com) for more information.

Contact: Yoga Centered, 934-7233, frontdesk@yogacentered.com

NIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY — FIELD COURSE

Where: UH-Hilo, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12

Details: Learn how to manipulate your DSLR to take better and more captivating night photos. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

ADOBE INDESIGN — INTRODUCTION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB 125, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16

Details: Learn how to use this popular page layout software to design and create professional quality letterhead, business cards, brochures, PDF files that play movies and more. Cost is $75.

Contact: College of Continuing Education and Community Service, 983-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

Clubs

SUNDAY, Aug. 28

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 12:30 p.m. Sundays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

HILO SUNRISE CHAPTER — BNI NETWORKING MEETING

Where: Hilo Woman’s Club, 7 Lele St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Tuesdays

Details: For local business professionals who value word-of-mouth marketing and are seeking to network, refer business to each other and build a better business community.

Contact: Sharla Sare, 430-1787

HILO TOASTMASTERS

Where: 614 Kilauea St., Hilo

When: 12:10 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: Enhance your leadership potential and improve your public-speaking skills. Every Tuesday.

Contact: Chandra Fulton, 938-9148, chandrafulton9@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31

HILO BRIDGE CLUB

Where: Eagles Club, 16-111 Opukahaia St., Keaau

When: 11 a.m. Wednesdays

Details: Looking for social bridge players to join us in duplicate bridge. Cost is $5.

Contact: Harry, 965-1391, gailbuck@yahoo.com

THURSDAY, Sept. 2

BIG ISLAND COIN CLUB

Where: Kamana Activities Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m Thursday

Details: Final preparations will be discussed for the BICC ninth annual Antiques, Coins and Collectibles Show slated for Oct. 2.

Contact: Stephen Nemeth, 430-1472, steve.nemeth891@gmail.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

MOUNTAIN VIEW SENIOR GAMES

Where: Mountain View Senior Center, 18-1345A New Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: 10 a.m. Fridays

Details: Mountain View seniors meet to get acquainted and play bingo, mahjong, Shanghai rummy, Sequence and other card and board games. Bring a can of food for prizes. Area residents 55 and older invited.

Contact: June Van Pelt, 967-7417, junvp@juno.com

COMING

HAWAIIAN QUILT CLUB MEETING

Where: Keaau Community Center

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 3

Details: Club members are happy to help members of the community who want to learn to sew a Hawaiian pillow or quilt. Patterns available.

Contact: Merci, 959-7967

SENIORS OF PARADISE MEETING

Where: Hawaiian Paradise Park Activity Center, Makuu Drive

When: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5

Details: Labor Day theme. Come talk story about a crazy or interesting past job. Play bingo and bean bag toss for prizes. Bring a dish to share for potluck lunch. All 55 and older welcome.

Contact: Peggy McKinsey, 333-5286, peggymckinsey@yahoo.com

SINGAPORE BOTANIC GARDEN PRESENTATION

Where: UH-Hilo, UCB Room 100, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 9

Details: Take an armchair trip to the Singapore Botanic Garden with the Hawaii Island Palm Society. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is a lush 82-hectare, 150-plus-year-old garden with much diversity. The garden’s director, Nigel Taylor, will talk about its history and show photos of the garden. Plant enthusiasts should not miss this rare opportunity.

Contact: Bob Gibbens, 333-5626, begteb@hawaii.rr.com

NATIONAL DRIVE ELECTRIC WEEK ON THE BIG ISLAND

Where: Kona Commons, 74-5450 Makala Blvd., Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 10

Details: Sponsored by the Big Island Electric Vehicle Association and Kona Commons. Come see the latest electric cars and learn about ownership experiences. Free. Everyone welcome.

Contact: Noel Morin, 987-7428, nmorin99@yahoo.com

DAV CHAPTER 6 MONTHLY MEETING

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 10

Details: Any man or woman who was wounded, gassed, injured or disabled in the line of duty during time of war is invited. Chapter membership meeting is the second Saturday of each month.

Contact: Jaime Tomas, 961-2764

HILO PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

Where: Kamana Senior Center, 127 Kamana St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 14

Details: Meeting will feature the work of Steven Roby in a program titled “From Street to Stage.” During the 1960s, Roby documented the Haight Ashbury era, which led to books and a career as a photojournalist. He now is based on the Big Island and offers photography and video services and is house photographer for the Kahilu Theatre in Waimea and a member of ASMP. Public welcome; no admission.

Contact: Mary Goodrich, 985-7487, mary@hawaiiphotoretreat.com

HILO HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1955

Where: Call for details, Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 15

Details: The location of the quarterly luncheon gathering has been changed. All classmates are invited to join.

Contact: Ruth Miyahira, 959-6467, rmiyahira4@hawaii.rr.com

Health

TODAY, Aug. 27

SENIOR FARMERS MARKET NUTRITION PROGRAM 2016 — SENIOR PRODUCE

Where: Various sites

When: Registration ongoing

Details: Applications available online; application assistance available 1-3 p.m. at 40 Holomua St. in Hilo. Applications and assistance also available at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, from 10 a.m.-noon at 127 Kamana St., Room 5. First come, first served as spaces are limited.

Contact: Claudia Wilcox-Boucher, 933-6030, claudiab@hawaii.edu

MONDAY, Aug. 29

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Serenity House, 15-2579 Pahoa-Keaau Road, Pahoa

When: Noon on Mondays

Details: If willpower is not working, turn to Overeaters Anonymous. This is not a diet or calories club. No dues or fees. Newcomers are welcome.

Contact: 345-2753, viviansuet@hotmail.com

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Church of the Holy Apostles, 1407 Kapiolani St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS 12 STEP MEETINGS

Where: Puna Congregational Church, 16-647 Old Volcano Road, Room 6, Keaau

When: 5 p.m. Thursdays

Details: It is not a diet club, but a fellowship of people recovering from compulsive overeating. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop eating compulsively. No dues, fees or weigh-ins.

Contact: OA contact, 345-2753

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

SQUARE DANCING FOR HEALTH AND FITNESS

Where: Clem Akina Park, 159 Wainaku St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Fridays

Details: Meet new people for fun, fellowship and friendship put to music. Led by Bill Yoeman, ACA certified square dance caller and instructor.

Contact: Bill Yoeman, 968-6091

COMING

HILO PARKINSON SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 3

Details: Special meeting with Dr. Ami Gupta, a movement disorder specialist from Honolulu, who will talk to the group and answer questions.

Contact: Fran Calvert, 982-7511, fcalvert@hawaiiantel.net

“US TOO” PROSTATE SUPPORT GROUP, EAST HAWAII CHAPTER

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: Noon on Sept. 8

Details: Learn about the personal experiences members went through, how their diagnosis was made, what treatment option was selected, what factors were considered in making their decision, the side-effects of the treatment and what lifestyle changes were made to prevent recurrence. Meetings are the second Thursday of each month.

Contact: Al Manliguis or Wilbert Lau, 935-2723 or 989-8509, respectively

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 13

Details: Support group for caregivers who provide assistance to anyone. Support from knowledgeable community members as well as Alzheimer’s Association. Helpful tips and opportunity to network. Second Tuesday of each month.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 14

Details: Support group for caregivers who provide assistance to someone with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. If you help someone who suffers from forgetfulness, please come. Alzheimer’s Association will provide information and support. Second Wednesday of each month.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

FORGETFUL SUPPORT GROUP

Where: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Sept. 14

Details: Support group for forgetful people and their family members. If you are forgetful, please come and bring your family or friend. Alzheimer’s Association will provide information and support. Second Wednesday of each month.

Contact: Chris Ridley, 443-7360, ridley0428@gmail.com

HILO WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Where: Liliuokalani Gardens and Park, 191 Lihiwai St., Hilo

When: 7 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Hundreds of Hilo residents will unite in a movement to reclaim the future for millions. In 2015, the Hilo event contributed to more than $77 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

Contact: Ashley Studerus, 591-2771, arstuderus@alz.org

INFORMATIONAL SESSION FOR APPLYING FOR MEDICAID FOR LONG-TERM CARE

Where: NHERC Pavilion, 45-539 Plumeria St., Honokaa

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 27

Details: Help for families who want to apply for Medicaid for their loved one’s long-term care at Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua. Light refreshments will be served. Meet with Cassandra Stewart, executive director of Cardon Outreach.

Contact: Kerry Pitcher, 932-4102, kpitcher@hhsc.org

Just for Keiki

TODAY, Aug. 27

KEIKI PLANETARIUM SHOW: TYCHO TO THE MOON

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. today

Details: Learn about night and day, space travel, the phases of the moon and features of the lunar surface. The program includes a live sky show featuring stars, planets, constellations and, of course, the moon.

Contact: Front desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

COMING

KEIKI PLANETARIUM SHOW: SECRET OF THE CARDBOARD ROCKET

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 10 a.m. every Saturday in September

Details: Climb aboard a magical cardboard rocket with two young adventurers and experience a breathtaking, up-close look at each of our solar system’s planets with guidance from a wise Astronomy Book. Great for young children ages 5-10 and their families.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

AIKIDO FOR GRADES 3-6

Where: Aikido of Hilo, 29 Shipman St., Hilo

When: 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays beginning Sept. 6

Details: A few spaces for beginning students still available. While acquiring aikido self-dense skills and having fun, students learn self-discipline, greater focus, cooperation, stretching and strengthening. Cost is $60 for individuals; $90 for families.

Contact: Barbara, 935-2454, AikidoOfHilo@hawaiiantel.net

HIP-HOP FOR KIDS

Where: UH-Hilo, Old Gym, 200 W. Kawili St., Hilo

When: 5:15 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 9-Nov. 18 (No class Nov. 11)

Details: Cost is $60. Learn hip-hop broken down to the basics. Includes break dance, tutting, popping and locking, hip-hop choreography, freestyle and more. For children ages 6-11. No dance experience required.

Contact: CCECS, 932-7830, ccecs@hawaii.edu

Outdoors

TODAY, Aug. 27

ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE OPEN STUDIO

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Ohia Wing

When: Through Sunday

Details: Master of Hawaiian featherwork Rick Makanaaloha Kia‘imeaokekanaka San Nicolas returns for his third year as the park’s artist-in-residence. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

FOUR FEE-FREE DAYS FOR THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE CENTENNIAL

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: Through Sunday

Details: The National Park Service turns 100 on Aug. 25. Celebrate with free admission at all 412 national parks, including HVNP. Park is open 24 hours a day.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

36TH ANNUAL HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK CULTURAL FESTIVAL AND BIOBLITZ

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. today

Details: This year’s festival honors the park’s 100th anniversary. See Hawaiian cultural practices and learn how Hawaiians lived closely to the land as its stewards. Enjoy hula and music, watch skilled practitioners demonstrate their art and try your hand at Hawaiian crafts. This year’s festival again includes a BioBlitz, a hands-on chance to document the biodiversity that thrives in the lava flows and native rain forests of Kilauea. Free.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

VETERAN FISHING GROUP CASTING

Where: Isles Pier, next to Hilo Bay Cafe and Liliuokalani Park, Isles Pier, Hilo

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Details: The state Department of Land and Natural Resources will have poles and supplies available to teach and go over basic fishing techniques. Bring a potluck dish and your own supplies if you have (tent for cover will be supplied). Guests welcome. Bring safety equipment such as sunblock, hat, tubbies, etc.

Contact: Maricar Souza, 969-3833

COMING

BIG ISLAND ROAD RUNNERS HILO BAY 5K AND 10K

Where: Reed’s Bay Beach Park, 251 Banyan Drive, Hilo

When: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11

Details: Cost is $5 for nonmembers; free to members. More information at www.bigislandroadrunners.org/BIRR_Events.html.

Contact: David Cotter, 747-2477, bigislandroadrunners@gmail.com

PALM GARDEN TOUR

Where: Hawaiian Acres, A Road, Keaau

When: 1 p.m. Sept. 18

Details: Hawaii Island Palm Society’s final summer guided garden tour. This mature palm garden and nursery is a private garden rarely open for tours. Open to nonmembers but spaces for nonmembers to attend are limited. Nonmembers must RSVP by Sept. 12 by calling the number below; subject to availability.

Contact: Tim Brian, 333-5626, begteb@hawaii.rr.com

BIG ISLAND ROCK RACE

Where: Kings Landing, Lehia Park, Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 25

Details: First in a series of 1:10 scale radio control crawler races open to all experience levels and ages. Prizes will be awarded plus a free raffle will be open to all drivers and spectators.

Contact: Mike Becher, 989-5465, mikebecher@gmail.com

CENTENNIAL HIKE: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION — LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA

Where: Meet at Kilauea Overlook, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 1

Details: Join park ranger Jay Robinson on an easy hourlong hike among the abandoned adze quarry at Kilauea Overlook. Most visitors don’t know this area was showered by large basalt rocks from summit eruptions of 1790, or that Hawaiians coveted the rocks for stone tools. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

Pau Hana

TODAY, Aug. 27

COMMUNITY DINNER

Where: VFW Post 3830, 15-775 Maluhia Road, Nanawale Estates

When: 9 a.m. today

Details: Chicken cutlets, mashed potatoes, vegetable, fresh green salad, dinner roll and dessert. Donation of $10.

Contact: Freda Hart, 965-7032

KMC CENTENNIAL BUFFET

Where: Kilauea Military Camp, Crater Rim Cafe, 99-252 Crater Rim Drive, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 5 p.m. today

Details: Features pot roast with potatoes, honey glazed ham, lemon pepper ono, vegetable beef soup, salad and much more. Adults, $19.16; children 6-11, $9.

Contact: Piilani Galdones, 967-8356, marketing@kmc-volcano.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

LED ZEPPELIN PLANETARIUM SHOW

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Sept. 9 and 23

Details: Immersive full-dome video graphics with the combination of Led Zeppelin classics pumping through the ‘Imiloa planetarium’s 10,000-watt 5.1 surround sound system. Regular admission.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

COMING

STARGAZING LIVE

Where: ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center, 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 30

Details: View the cold, clear Mauna Kea night sky from the comfort of the ‘Imiloa planetarium. Take a journey to explore the stars and celestial objects from the 9,000-foot level in real time. Cost is $10 general admission; $8 for members.

Contact: Front Desk, 932-8901, info@imiloahawaii.org

Performances

TODAY, Aug. 27

“THE MUSIC OF STRANGERS” (RESCHEDULED)

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 2:30 p.m. today

Details: Special showings. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and other international artists of The Silk Road Project discuss their philosophies on music and culture.

Contact: Sheron Bee, 934-7010, info@hilopalace.com

“ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS”

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 7 p.m. today, Sunday and Tuesday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Details: After attracting media and police attention for accidentally knocking Kate Moss into the River Thames, Edina and Patsy hide out in the south of France.

Contact: Sheron Bee, 934-7010, info@hilopalace.com

“KILAUEA 1916: A CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION OF KMC & HVNP”

Where: Kilauea Military Camp, Kilauea Theater, Crater Rim Drive, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7:30 p.m. today and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Details: A look back at the people who were a part of the beginnings of both entities. Show explores the unique partnership between KMC and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

Contact: Suzi Bond, 982-7344, kden73@aol.com

SUNDAY, Aug. 28

MAGGIE HERRON, DENNIS AND CHRISTY SOARES AND ANGELO MARIANI IN CONCERT

Where: The Oneness Center, 17-937 Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Details: Admission $10. Call for more information or to reserve seats.

Contact: 345-1800, dennis_soares@hotmail.com

MONDAY, Aug. 29

SATSANG AND DARSHAN WITH SRI PREM BABA

Where: Palace Theater, 38 Haili St., Hilo

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Details: The word “satsang” is a Sanskrit term that could be translated as “an encounter with the truth.” Free.

Contact: Sheron Bee, 934-7010, info@hilopalace.com

TUESDAY, Aug. 30

HILO HULA TUESDAY

Where: Hilo Farmers Market, 67 Mamo St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 30

Details: Free. Lively hour of music and hula featuring Aunty Diana Aki, the songbird of Milolii. Ku‘ehu Mauga is emcee.

Contact: Dinnie Kysar, 896-7284, destinationhilo@gmail.com

COMING

HILO HULA TUESDAY

Where: Hilo Farmers Market, 67 Mamo St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 6

Details: Free. Lively hour of music and hula with Ben Kaili and ohana. Emcee is Ku‘ehu Mauga.

Contact: Dinnie Kysar, 896-7284, destinationhilo@gmail.com

BOYS IN HATS

Where: Church of the Holy Cross, 440 W. Lanikaula St., Hilo

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9

Details: This folk/acoustic duo plays their first concert in Hawaii, with traditional songs, contemporary music and original songs using guitar, penny whistle, banjo and close vocal harmonies.

Contact: Momi Lyman, 935-1283, holycrosshilo@hawaii.rr.com

AUDITIONS FOR PAHOA’S GOT TALENT

Where: Pohoiki Road Ranch, 13-430 Pohoiki Road, Pahoa

When: Noon on Sept. 11

Details: For adults 21 and older. Comedy, dance, song, what do you do? Only registered performers allowed at audition; 10-minute maximum plus taped interview with emcees for Na Leo TV program.

Contact: Sara Steiner, 936-9546, PahoaToday@gmail.com

HILO HULA TUESDAY

Where: Hilo Farmers Market, 67 Mamo St., Hilo

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 13

Details: Free. Lively hour of music and hula, featuring Hilo’s beloved Halau Ke Ola Pono No Na Kupuna. Ku‘ehu Mauga is emcee.

Contact: Dinnie Kysar, 896-7284, destinationhilo@gmail.com

HULA PERFORMANCE BY HALAU HULA ULUMAMO O HILO PALIKU

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Details: Kumu hula Mamo Brown, a lifelong resident of Hilo, was formally trained by Nalani Kanaka‘ole and Pualani Kanaka‘ole Kanahele of Halau Kekuhi in the ‘ai ha‘a (low bombastic style) of kahiko (traditional) hula. Part of HVNP’s ongoing Na Leo Manu (Heavenly Voices) presentations. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

SEVENTH ANNUAL KTA HAUNTED HOUSE

Where: KTA Super Stores, 50 E. Puainako St., Hilo

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 28-31; 7 p.m. costume contest Oct. 31 (Halloween)

Details: Free to the public. Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted at the entrance. Costumes in the contest must be homemade; prizes will be awarded for first through sixth place.

Contact: Tony Armstrong, 959-9111, tonic7722@yahoo.com

KONA ROCKTOBERFEST 2016

Where: King Kamehameha Kona Beach Hotel Luau Grounds, 75-5660 Palani Road, Kailua-Kona

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 29

Details: Big Island’s best rock bands perform live. Also featuring dancing, improv comedy, Pau Maui vodka tasting, costume contests, chicken dance and fun games for cash and liquid prizes under the stars.

Contact: Douglas Mallardi, 333-4341, douglas.mallardi@gmail.com

All Kine Stuffs

TODAY, Aug. 27

FEED-A-THON

Where: All Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union branches and select KTA Super Stores, islandwide

When: Through Friday

Details: This 10-day canned food drive benefits the Food Basket, the Big Island’s food bank. Nonperishable food items and monetary donations accepted. KTA stores still accepting donations include Waikoloa (today), Waimea (Sunday and Monday), KTA Puainako in Hilo (Tuesday and Wednesday) and Keauhou (Thursday and Friday).

Contact: HCFCU Marketing Department, 930-7700, marketing@hicommfcu.com

36TH ANNUAL HAWAIIAN CULTURAL FESTIVAL AND BIOBLITZ

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Pa Hula, near Kilauea Visitor Center

When: 9 a.m. today

Details: Themed “E Ho‘omau” (to perpetuate; to continue in a way that causes good to be long-lasting), the 36th annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival and BioBlitz invites people of all ages to engage, learn and enjoy how culture and science merge in Hawaii with music, cultural demonstrations, a living laboratory and more. Free.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

PROJECT LINUS BLANKETEERS

Where: Discount Fabric Warehouse, 933 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo

When: 10 a.m. today

Details: Help pick up blanket-making supplies to create new blankets for Big Island keiki in need.

Contact: Kathleen Stacey, 935-7495, project.linus_hi@yahoo.com

ZUMBATHON FUNDRAISER

Where: Sheraton Kona Resort, Convention Center, 78-128 Ehukai St., Kailua-Kona

When: 4:30 p.m. today

Details: Come out and party with Zumba instructors from around the island at this inaugural dance event to support the West Hawaii Domestic Abuse Shelter. It’s a “glow party,” so be ready to light up the night, Zumba-style. Cost is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Net proceeds go directly to the shelter. Purchase advance tickets at http://bit.ly/827light.

Contact: Alex Mitchell, 333-0888, dance4action@gmail.com

HONOHINA HONGWANJI MISSION 2016 OBON SERVICE AND BON DANCE

Where: 32-896 Mamalahoa Highway, Ninole

When: 6 p.m. today

Details: Festive occasion to celebrate all that we have as living beings; chance to express our gratitude to our ancestors, families and friends to show appreciation to them and express how fortunate we are able to listen to the Buddha’s teachings. Bon dance at 7 p.m. Parking is limited.

Contact: Harold Uyeno, 959-9974, nishieast888@gmail.com

SUNDAY, Aug. 28

FARMERS MARKET AT HAMAKUA HARVEST

Where: Intersection of Mamane Street and Highway 19, Honokaa

When: 9 a.m. Sundays

Details: Features local farmers, fresh produce, artisanal products and ono food. Weekly entertainment, workshops, informational booths and youth-focused activities. SNAP/EBT purchases welcomed.

Contact: Lori Beach, 896-2151, info@hamakuaharvest.org

FIFTH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF ALOHA

Where: Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel, 62-100 Kaunaoa Drive, Kohala

When: 9:30 a.m. Sunday

Details: Free family friendly event. Festival features live Hawaiian music from multi-Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners including the Pandanus Club, Raiatea Helm, Ekolu Mea Nui, and seven-time award winners the Mana‘o Company Hula performances; craft, jewelry and clothing vendors; and an appearance by the Royal Court Food booths.

Contact: S. Collins, 880-1111, scollins@maunakeabeachhotel.com

THURSDAY, Sept. 1

GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS

Where: Center for Spiritual Living, Hawaiian Paradise Park

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays

Details: A new group for people who have a desire to stop gambling. Every Thursday.

Contact: Lucinda, 509-930-6329, 1lukiluci@gmail.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

STEWARDSHIP AT THE SUMMIT

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9 a.m. Friday and Sept. 10, 14 and 30

Details: Volunteer to protect the Hawaiian rain forest. Remove invasive, non-native plants that prevent native species from growing. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks, water. Gloves/tools provided. No advance registration required. Free, but park fees apply. Call or email for additional information.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

COMING

COMMUNITY YARD SALE

Where: Hilo Coffee Mill, 17-995 Volcano Road, Mountain View

When: 8 a.m. Sept. 3

Details: You don’t want to miss this swap meet. Live music and great hot breakfast and lunch options for purchase available. Anyone interested in having a booth can call the mill for more information. All booth prices are $10 each. No early birds.

Contact: Allen, Erin or Raelyn, 968-1333

FRIENDS OF HILO PUBLIC LIBRARY FIRST SATURDAY BOOK SALE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 3

Details: Books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, LPs for sale. All proceeds benefit the Hilo Public Library and librarian scholarships. First Saturday of every month.

Contact: Dorothy Short, 935-3733, shortsinhilo@gmail.com

19TH ANNUAL DANIEL R. SAYRE FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER AND AWARDS DINNER

Where: The Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii, 1 N. Kaniku Drive, Kohala Coast

When: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3

Details: All funds raised go toward the purchase of rescue equipment and professional training for the Hawaii Fire Department.

Contact: Laura Sayre, 325-5456, mallerysayre@hawaii.rr.com

WAIAKEA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2006 10-YEAR REUNION

Where: Nani Mau Gardens, 421 Makalika St., Hilo

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 3

Details: Tickets are $40 alumni, $45 guests. Join the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/waiakea2006.

Contact: 936-6435, waiakea2006@gmail.com

MCDONALD’S THANKS TEACHERS

Where: All participating McDonald’s restaurants

When: Tuesdays through September

Details: Teachers get a free medium cup of hot or iced McCafe Royal Kona Blend. No purchase necessary. Teachers must present their valid 2016 school ID upon ordering. Limit one free cup per person, per visit.

Contact: Sherri Rigg, 782-5180, srigg@commpac.com

RUN FOR HOPE

Where: 4 Seasons Resort Hualalai, 72-100 Kaupulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona

When: Various times, Sept. 9-11

Details: Friday is the popular Taste of Hawaii Island at 6 p.m. Talented chefs, tasty delights, island music and a silent auction filled with unique vacation packages and gifts will be presented. Saturday features a golf tournament at 1 p.m. and tennis at 2 p.m. The signature event, featuring a 10K run, a 5K run/walk and a keiki dash, begins at 7 a.m. Sunday. New for this year is Teams+Themes — show some team spirit by dressing up. All proceeds donated to the American Cancer Society and Friends of the University of Hawaii Cancer Center.

Contact: Carly Clement, 325-5000

CONSERVATION IN HAWAII: A LIVING LEGACY

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Details: Join Bryan Harry, former superintendent of HVNP and founding member of the Hawai‘i Conservation Alliance, as he talks about the state of conservation in Hawaii and what it means for Hawaii to host the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in 2016. Part of the ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

CITIZENSHIP DAY CEREMONY

Where: Aunty Sally Luau Hale, 799 Piilani St., Hilo

When: 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16

Details: The County of Hawaii’s Immigration Information Office is seeking names to honor those who have taken the oath of U.S. citizenship from September 2015 to September 2016. Deadline to participate in the program is Sept. 11. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Contact: Tulpe Day, 961-8220

CINDER SALE

Where: Puna Hongwanji Mission, 16-492 Old Volcano Road, Keaau

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Cost is $4 per bag. Loading assistance available.

Contact: Sam Horiuchi, 966-9981, punahongwanji1937@yahoo.com

“BUS’ A MOVE” BUS PULL

Where: Kona Commons Shopping Center, 74-5450 Makala Blvd., Kailua-Kona

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 17

Details: Special Olympics West Hawaii fundraising event. Teams of 10 pull a Roberts Hawaii charter bus. Registration at 8:30 a.m.

Contact: Denise Lindsey, 345-0433 , sowhdenise@gmail.com

NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY

Where: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 9 a.m. Sept. 24

Details: Park entrance will be free, and volunteers on this day will receive a pass to return and enjoy the park fee-free on another day of their choosing.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

STARS REMEMBRANCE LUNCHEON

Where: Aupuni Conference Center, 101 Pauahi St., Suite 1, Hilo

When: Noon on Sept. 24

Details: A time of tribute to victims of homicide and allows families, friends and others to come together with those who suffered similar tragedies. It is important people know these victims are not forgotten. RSVP to the number/email below.

Contact: Tim Hansen, 961-0466, timothy.hansen@hawaiicounty.gov

CENTENNIAL SERIES AFTER DARK IN THE PARK: HAWAIIAN ADZE PRODUCTION AND LITHIC BLOCK QUARRIES ON KILAUEA

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center Auditorium, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Details: Park archaeologist Caleb Houck shares his knowledge. Learn how Hawaiians crafted fine-grained basalt rock into tools after the 1790 summit eruptions, why Hawaiians prized these rocks and how archaeologists rediscovered the quarries centuries later.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

MAKE A HAWAIIAN BROOM

Where: Kilauea Visitors Center lanai, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

When: 10 a.m. Sept. 28

Details: Learn to make a pulumi ni‘au alongside park rangers. Fashioned from coconut leaf midribs. Free. Part of HVNP’s ‘Ike Hana No‘eau (Experience the Skillful Work) workshops.

Contact: Park information, 985-6011, havo_interpretation@nps.gov

18TH ANNUAL TASTE OF HILO

Where: Sangha Hall, 398 Kilauea Ave., Hilo

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 16

Details: Featuring culinary delights of more than 35 chefs, restaurants, patisseries and beverage distributors. Sponsored by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, a portion of proceeds goes to support Hawaii Community College. Tickets are $50 presale, $65 at the door, subject to availability.

Contact: Lei Fujiyama-Pillars, 934-0177, jccih@jccih.org

SERVICE AND THERAPY DOG CERTIFICATION

Where: Varies depending on the training for the day, Hilo

When: 2 p.m. beginning Nov. 5

Details: Class lasts 10 weeks and includes many holiday activities and visits to local health and retirement facilities, stores and community events. Cost is $250, which is refundable at the end of training upon successful completion of the course. Payment and registration due by Oct. 14. Registration is limited to 10 dog-and-handler teams.

Contact: East Hawaii Dog Psychology Center, 933-9763, easthawaiidogpsychologycenter@yahoo.com

ONGOING

AL-ANON EAST HAWAII

Where: Various locations

When: Various times

Details: Are you troubled by someone’s drinking? Call for free support, meeting places and times. For more information, visit www.afghawaii.org.

Contact: Dana C., 430-6653, dr.easthawaii@gmail.com

LIBRARY BENEFIT BOOKSTORE

Where: Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays

Details: All proceeds go to benefit the Hilo Public Library. Hardbacks for $1, paperbacks for 50 cents.

Contact: Dale R. Huber, 966-4386, dalerhuber@gmail.com

HILO VETERANS CENTER

Where: 70 Lanihuli St., Suite No. 2, Hilo

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Details: Hilo Veterans Center has new office hours. A benefits briefing is hosted the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon, with several other opportunities for veterans and their family members. Contact the center for more information. Also available are: shore fishing group, kanakapila group, art therapy group, stand-up paddling group, various golf activities, yoga, tai chi and a book club.

Contact: Maricar Souza, 969-3833