Palm Trail hike date is Jan. 21

The date of the free guided Palm Trail hike in the Kahuku Unit of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 21, not Jan. 17, as the park previously reported.

​Palm Trail is a moderately difficult 2.6-mile loop traversing scenic pastures along an ancient cinder cone, with some of the best panoramic views Kahuku has to offer. Highlights include relics of the ranching era, sections of remnant native forest and amazing volcanic features from the 1868 eruptive fissures. The guided hikes also are offered Jan. 29, Feb. 26 and March 26.

Enter the Kahuku Unit of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the mauka (inland) side of Highway 11 near mile marker 70.5 and meet near the parking area. Sturdy footwear, water, rain gear, sun protection and a snack are recommended.

Visitors can explore Kahuku on their own Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Scientist to share eruption updates

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Scientist-in-Charge Tina Neal will talk about Kilauea’s ongoing East Rift and summit eruptions, focusing on events of the past year, during a talk at 7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

The presentation will take place in the University Classroom Building, Room 100. It is free and open to the public. Details are posted at the HVO website, hvo.wr.usgs.gov.

For more information, email askHVO@usgs.gov or call 967-8844.

Library hosting meeting about ants

Did you know little fire ants have been discovered in Kailua-Kona?

The public is invited to a little fire ant awareness meeting presented by the Hawaii Ant Lab at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Kailua-Kona Public Library.

An ant lab representative will discuss ant biology and methods for control, followed by a question-and-answer session.

For more information, www.librarieshawaii.org/event/little-fire-ant-awareness-meeting.

Lecture to focus on antibiotics

Dr. Louis Lteif, assistant professor in the College of Pharmacy at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, will speak at 7 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Campus Center, Room 301.

The free lecture, open to the public, is co-sponsored by the UNA-USA Hawaii Island Chapter and UH-Hilo’s Global and Intercultural Education programs.

The title of his talk is “Antimicrobial Resistance: A Global Threat.” Lteif warns that the overuse of current antibiotics combined with the lack of development of new ones could lead to the emergence of microbes resistant to all known antibiotics.

The UNA-USA Hawaii Island Chapter is dedicated to educating, inspiring and engaging citizens to support the principles and vital work of the United Nations.

For more information, contact Rosemarie Muller at rcmuller27@hotmail.com.