In brief
Troop 23 Scout earns Eagle rank
Andrew Ouye, 18, of Hilo Boy Scout Troop 23 was presented the Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank of Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor ceremony Dec. 18 at Sangha Hall.
Fewer than 4 percent of all Scouts nationally reach the coveted Eagle rank.
Ouye’s Eagle Scout service project consisted of planting 21 6-foot-tall Fijian palms at the Waiakea Uka Gym Park in April. His troop leadership positions included scribe, assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader and troop guide.
As a Hilo High School student, Ouye, an accomplished pianist, served as a student council representative and was active in the Key Club, tennis team, band and sang with the Ambassadors a cappella group.
Ouye currently is a freshman at Arizona State University majoring in biomedical sciences. He is the son of Francis and Kyounghui Ouye of Hilo.
Troop 23 is sponsored by Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin. For more information about the troop, contact scoutmaster Byron Fujimoto at 935-1566.
Libraries closing for the holidays
Hawaii state libraries will be closed on the following days in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays:
• Christmas Eve (Saturday) and Christmas Day (Sunday).
• New Year’s Eve 2016 (Saturday, Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day 2017 (Sunday, Jan. 1).
For more information, refer to the HSPLS holiday schedule at http://www.librarieshawaii.org/visit/updates/holiday-schedule.
Celebrate holidays with dogs at park
Come celebrate a canine Christmas, a hound dog Hanukkah and the cutest ever Kwanzaa with your dogs and other dog lovers and their canine family members at 2 p.m. Sunday at Liliuokalani Gardens.
Meet on the sidewalk nearest the wooden Japanese tea house within the park, just down Banyan Drive from the Ali‘i Ice Co.
The event will include a “meat” and greet, treats and gifts for all of the dogs, a pack walk and talk-story about the love of and lives with our dogs.
Give your dogs the gift they want most — a great outing on Christmas Day with Mom or Dad.
Sponsored by Uncle Fuzzy, official Santa’s helper third class (aka Dr. Carl Oguss of the East Hawaii Dog Psychology Center).
For more information, email carl.ogus@yahoo.com.
