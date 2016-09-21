Park playground fundraiser Oct. 1

The nonprofit group Friends of Anuenue Playground is hosting a family fun fundraising event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Waimea Park to help rescue and rebuild the popular playground.

“This is a very special playground,” said Michele Sullivan, one of the event organizers.

“There will be ono lunch and snack offerings, live music, keiki-friendly entertainment and drawings for prizes.”

For more information, visit www.anuenueplayground.org or Friends of Anuenue Playground on Facebook.

Ku‘ikahi board adds member

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center elected Jeanine Acia to its 11-member board of directors for a three-year term.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeanine to our nonprofit board,” said Ku‘ikahi President Jeff Melrose. “She is passionate about making a contribution to our community, especially helping our keiki achieve their full potentials.”

Acia has worked for 10 years as a substitute teacher and parent community networking coordinator at Keaau Middle School. She is the district manager for Junior Achievement Hawaii Island and the East Hawaii program director for the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

For more information about Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, call 935-7844 or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.

‘Active shooter’ briefing planned

The Hawaii Police Department will host an “active shooter” presentation Monday in South Kohala.

The presentation, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the Waimea Elementary School cafeteria.

The presentation is designed to help people increase their survivability should they encounter an active shooter or other type of active violent incident.

Active shooter information also is available on the “Active Shooter/Violence Awareness” page at www.hawaiipolice.com, under the “Services” tab.

Living History program on break

Kilauea Drama &Entertainment Network’s Living History program, “A Walk into the Past,” at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will take a two-week break.

There will be no shows Tuesday and Oct. 4. The program will resume with performances at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Oct. 11, and will repeat every Tuesday at Kilauea Visitor’s Center. At that time, audience members can meet professor Thomas Jaggar (portrayed by Dick Hershberger) and find out what drew him to the edge of Kilauea to study volcanoes.

The performance is free, but park entrance fees apply. Donations are gratefully accepted.

For more information call 982-7344 or email kden73@aol.com.