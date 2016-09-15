Mediation center talk-story today

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center continues its free brown bag lunch series from noon-1 p.m. today at the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, 655 Kilauea Ave. in Hilo.

With a focus on “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace,” this lunch-and-learn series on the third Thursday of every month features interesting speakers discussing topics related to communication, dispute prevention and resolution, and transforming conflict.

This month’s speaker is Phillip Jones, author, psychotherapist and hospice spiritual counselor, on the topic “Reconciliation of Opposites: Finding Harmony With People Who Are Different Than You.”

For more information, contact Ku‘ikahi administrative and program assistant Jenifer Aveiro at 935-7844, ext. 1, or jenifer@hawaiimediation.org. No RSVP needed; walk-ins welcome.

Let’s go to HWC’s sock hop

The Hilo Woman’s Club presents its “Blast to the Past Sock Hop” from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 1 with live music by the Big Island’s famous Dan Nix, dancing, ’50s style food and an optional costume contest.

Tickets are available for a $25 donation and can be obtained in advance or at the door. Proceeds from this lively, fun-filled event support the Hilo Woman’s Club’s community-building efforts.

For tickets and information, call 935-9838 or visit the club at 7 Lele St.

Free legal clinics Sept. 24 in Ka‘u

The Senior Counsel Division of the Hawaii State Bar Association will conduct free legal information clinics Sept. 24 at two locations in Ka‘u.

This community service project will provide legal information to Big Island residents, particularly those living in rural Ka‘u. The Ka‘u Rural Health Association is assisting with the project and there are no income screening or eligibility qualifications.

The clinics will take place 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Naalehu Community Center (main location) and 9-11 a.m. at the Ka‘u Resource and Distance Learning Center, 96-3126 Puahala St. in Pahala.

For more information, contact Charlene Iboshi, the state bar’s senior counsel Hawaii Island director, at cyi96720@yahoo.com.

Historic Kailua Village Luau set

The Kailua Village Business Improvement District is hosting its third annual Historic Kailua Village Luau at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 on the makai (oceanfront) lawn at Kona Inn.

Traditional Hawaiian luau fare will be complemented with entertainment by Halau Kalaakeakauikawekiu under the direction of kumu hula Kenneth “Aloha” Victor with music by Iwalani Hoomanawanui and friends.

Special value tickets are priced at $45 each and reserved tables of 10 are available in limited quantities at $400 per table. Tickets can be purchased online at HistoricKailuaVillage.com.