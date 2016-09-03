Breast milk documentary coming to UH-Hilo

The Women’s Center at the University of Hawaii at Hilo will host a free screening of a unique 90-minute documentary about the power of human breast milk, “Milk: Born into this World,” from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in UCB Room 100.

A discussion and refreshments will follow.

“Milk: Born into this World” provides a universal perspective about the politics, commercialization and controversies surrounding birth and infant feeding over the canvas of visuals and voices from around the globe.

Described as inspiring, informative, provocative and sensitive, “Milk” celebrates bringing a new life into the world with a strong call to action and reflection.

The documentary also examines how the global commercialization of infant feeding and marketing has largely contributed to an increased risk of infant malnourishment, diseases and deaths among impoverished countries.

The event is sponsored by WIC Hawaii, East Hawaii Perinatal Consortium, the UH-Hilo Women’s Center and UH-Hilo student health and wellness programs.

For more information, contact the UH-Hilo Women’s Center at 932-7381, ext. 7380, or email uhhwomen@hawaii.edu.

For disability accommodation, contact Lehua McClung at 932-7380 (V) or 933-3334 (TTY) or email UDS@Hawaii.edu.