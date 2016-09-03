Breast milk documentary coming to UH-Hilo
The Women’s Center at the University of Hawaii at Hilo will host a free screening of a unique 90-minute documentary about the power of human breast milk, “Milk: Born into this World,” from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday in UCB Room 100.
A discussion and refreshments will follow.
“Milk: Born into this World” provides a universal perspective about the politics, commercialization and controversies surrounding birth and infant feeding over the canvas of visuals and voices from around the globe.
Described as inspiring, informative, provocative and sensitive, “Milk” celebrates bringing a new life into the world with a strong call to action and reflection.
The documentary also examines how the global commercialization of infant feeding and marketing has largely contributed to an increased risk of infant malnourishment, diseases and deaths among impoverished countries.
The event is sponsored by WIC Hawaii, East Hawaii Perinatal Consortium, the UH-Hilo Women’s Center and UH-Hilo student health and wellness programs.
For more information, contact the UH-Hilo Women’s Center at 932-7381, ext. 7380, or email uhhwomen@hawaii.edu.
For disability accommodation, contact Lehua McClung at 932-7380 (V) or 933-3334 (TTY) or email UDS@Hawaii.edu.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.