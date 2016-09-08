Archers compete at state 3-D tournament
Eighty-eight competitors took part in this summer’s Hawaii State 3-D Archery Tournament at the Kaohe game management area.
Archers shot one arrow, at unmarked distances, at 3-D targets spread throughout the range.
Champions in their respective divisions:
Female
• Peewee barebow, Alma Quiton.
• Bowhunter freestyle, Savannah Iyo.
• Competition bowhunter, Aneka Herring.
• Cub, Briani Iyo.
• Youth bowhunter freestlye, Talia Quirit.
• Adult bowhunter freestyle, Raynell Fukunaga.
• Senior bowhunter freestyle, Dianne Mah.
Male
• Youth bowhunter freestyle, Mason Fukunaga.
• Youth freestyle, David Herring Jr.
• Young adult bowhunter freestyle, Chase Taniyama.
• Adult bowhunter freestyle, Jim Fukunaga.
• Adult freestyle, Ben Sele.
• Adult traditional, Bryan Lum.
• Adult longbow, Albert Braun.
• Senior bowhunter freestyle, Phillip Quiton.
• Senior freestyle, Clinton Chai.
• Traditional bow, Russell Iyo.
• Silver senior bowhunter freestyle, Robin Kow.
• Silver senior freestyle, Noel Aoki.
• Silver senior traditional bow, Sam Lara.
• Master senior bowhunter freestyle, Robert Glen Barfield.
• Master senior freestyle, Roi Tanimoto.
• Master senior freestyle unlimited, Cary Apo.
• Master senior traditional bow, Richard Hudak.
