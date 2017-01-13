Applications available for Halau Kupukupu Summer Innovations Academy
Kamehameha Schools Hawaii campus is now accepting applications for its innovative take on summer school.
Halau Kupukupu Summer Innovations Academy is a four-week learning adventure that engages students in fun, hands-on experiences in and out of the classroom. As action researchers, students take field trips, learn from community experts and explore the rich outdoor learning environment of Moku o Keawe (Hawaii Island).
The program offers educational opportunities that inspire passion for learning and enable young learners to be successful and prepared for the next school year.
“An integral part of Kamehameha Schools Hawaii, our summer academy promises to ignite passion for learning, curiosity, innovative thinking and a deeper sense of Hawaiian identity,” said Joy Motta, Halau Kupukupu po‘o kumu (principal). “In collaboration with local and global industry leaders, community practitioners, scientists, engineers, and artists, our team of dynamic educators is re-imagining, researching and designing incredible learning opportunities for students in grades K–12.”
Ideal applicants should be committed to full attendance and be willing to try something new when it comes to learning. The program is from June 15-July 13. Applications are due by Feb. 15, though families are encouraged to apply early as spaces are limited.
Current KS Hawaii students should register using KS Connect.
Noncampus students can apply online at www.ksbe.edu/admissions. There, families can find the course catalog with descriptions of the various offerings this summer as well as more information about tuition, transportation and the application process.
