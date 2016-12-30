APAC to resume theater arts classes in 2017

Aloha Performing Arts Company will resume its roster of theater classes for all ages beginning the second week of the new year.

• Jerry Tracy’s Tuesday Troupers class for 8- to 12-year-olds will strike up again, slightly expanded, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 through Feb. 28. This is an eight-week course and tuition is $80. The Troupers will focus on performance skills such as projection, articulation and characterization.

Tracy is assisted by Riley Newton. The theme this session is the weather. A parent or responsible family representative must attend a brief orientation meeting at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 10 immediately before the first class officially begins.

• Felicity Johnson will continue her popular Intergenerational Acting class from 2-4 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12 through March 2. Tuition is $80. This class is open to people of all ages and expanded to eight weeks.

• Nicole Gour once again will lead a six-week class for youngsters ages 4-7 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 12 through Feb. 16. Tuition is $60. Gour gave the class a new name for the new year: The Little Theatre Club.

The LTC will focus on increasing self-confidence and developing basic social and performance skills. A parent or responsible family representative must attend a brief orientation meeting at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12 immediately before the first class officially begins.

All of the above classes will take place at the historic Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu, and each will culminate in a free performance, open to the public, on the final class day. Online registration at AlohaTheatre.com is recommended.

In addition, Engela Edwards continues as adviser of Aloha Teen Theatre, which meets from 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays at the APAC Loft, across the street and a half-block south of Aloha Theatre, on the second floor of the building housing The King’s Daughters Thrift Store. ATT is free and ongoing, and accepts new members between the ages of 13 and 18 at any time.

For more information about any of these classes, call the APAC office at 322-9924.