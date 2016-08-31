APAC purchases Aloha Theatre: Deal secures permanent home for performing arts organization

KEALAKEKUA — A dream has come true at the Aloha Theatre.

The board of directors of the Aloha Performing Arts Company announced the organization purchased the Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu, where it has resided for most of its history, thus securing a permanent home for the company.

“The purchase of the Aloha Theatre has been an APAC dream for as long as I have been involved,” said APAC Artistic Director Jerry Tracy. “It has always seemed like an impossible dream, and now that it has come true, it is practically surreal.”

Creating a stable home for APAC’s live theater presentations and performances by other community groups was the primary reason for pursuing the purchase, the organization said. APAC also is concerned with preserving the historic building that is an important part of the cultural fabric of Kona.

“Aloha Theatre is a grand old lady, but showing her age a bit,” Tracy said. “The mana in the place is palpable. If the walls could talk, what stories would come tumbling down from them!”

The building is steeped in Kona history. Completed in 1932 as the Tanimoto Theatre, it was an active movie house and a chief source of entertainment for residents of Kona, especially coffee workers. The name was changed to Aloha Theatre after World War II, and ownership of the property changed hands many times through the years. A stage was added in the 1980s and live community theater performances began to complement movie showings.

It’s not an easy task for a nonprofit organization such as APAC to take on the caretaking responsibility of a major community landmark, the company said in a news release.

“We evaluated every aspect of the transaction, and the board concluded that this was a strategic opportunity that couldn’t be ignored,” said APAC Operations Director Melissa Geiger.

Through the generosity of the previous owners, Len and Sue Welter, the parties were able to structure the purchase so APAC can be assured a stable location and an improved financial position. APAC also acknowledged the professional assistance of Patricia Henderson, representing the Welters, Darl Gleed of Darl Gleed &Associates, and Vonnie Razo of First American Title Co. Inc.

In coming months, APAC will turn to its supporters to help fund the next chapter of Aloha Theatre history. The goal will be to raise money not only to help with the purchase, but also to protect and improve the building and its contents.

“I hope we will apply lots of loving care to the building to make sure future generations will be able to experience the joy and growth I have derived from it over the last quarter century,” Tracy said.