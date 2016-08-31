‘Alala Project mural blessing scheduled for Sept. 8
The ‘Alala Project invites the public to attend a blessing of a new mural on the Kress Building in Hilo with a 30-minute ceremony starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 8.
The mural, located on the Kalakaua Street side of the building, was designed by Oahu artist Patrick Ching and painted with help from fourth-grade students at Connections Public Charter School.
The ‘Alala Project is working toward the reintroduction of ‘alala (Hawaiian crow) to the wild. A group of captive-reared juveniles will be released in November.
The project is a collaboration between the state Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the San Diego Zoo.
