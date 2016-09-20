3 fugitives featured on ‘Most Wanted’

The most recent edition of the Crime Stoppers television program “Hawaii Island’s Most Wanted” highlights a 39-year-old man wanted for escape, 55-year-old man wanted for questioning in an arson investigation and a 36-year-old man wanted for abuse.

The new episode began airing Friday.

In it, police ask for help in locating 39-year-old Jeremy Allan Ward, who is wanted for escape. He was last seen at the Hale Nani correctional facility at about 8 a.m. Aug. 27. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a red heart tattoo with the name “Tanya” on the left side of his chest, tribal-style tattoos on his left lower arm, the word “FEATHER” on the back of his left upper arm, and other assorted tattoos on his right arm, his back and the back of his left hand.

The television program also asks for help in locating 55-year-old Guy Edward J. Silva, who is wanted on a bench warrant for contempt of court. He is also wanted for questioning in connection with investigations into arson, theft and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. He is described as 5-7, 210 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos. He has no permanent address but frequents the Hilo, Kona and Ka‘u areas.

In this latest edition of “Most Wanted,” Officer Jason Grouns also asks for help in locating 36-year-old Ranny Albious of Ocean View, who is wanted for abuse and failure to appear. He is described as 5-4, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information about any of these individuals to call the Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential. Crime Stoppers does not tape record phone calls or subscribe to caller ID.

“Hawaii Island’s Most Wanted” is a project of Crime Stoppers Hilo Inc., which is a partnership of the business community, the media and the police. It was inspired by the national TV show, “America’s Most Wanted.” The program airs on Na Leo TV Channel 53 at 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Channel 54 at 5 p.m. Sundays.