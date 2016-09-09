Your Views for September 9

Try ‘smart’ lights

Dear Mayor-elect Harry Kim: Once you have “cleaned house” at the county office, could you please do what Honolulu is doing and experiment with smart traffic lights?

These traffic lights immediately begin to change when a vehicle pulls up to an intersection and is waiting to cross or turn when there are no other vehicles in the area.

Example: When you want to make turns or cross the intersection at Kanoelehua Avenue and Leilani Street, and there are no other vehicles in the area, such as early morning hours, one must wait on average of one-and-a-half to two minutes for the light to change, wasting fuel and time.

Mahalo.

Rick LaMontagne

Hilo

Twice the pain

Regarding the Billy Kenoi trial: So, help me understand this. County taxpayers are paying our county Corporation Counsel to defend the guy accused of stealing money from us?

And, as state taxpayers, we also are paying the state prosecutors who are accusing this guy of that theft?

Ouroboros?

Joel Aycock

Hawaiian Acres

Release emails

Surely, the demands of the “Sunshine Law” apply to the county and Mayor Billy Kenoi regarding the release of the emails.

Fair, honest and just government is what is promised the people of Hawaii, and anything else is illegal.

Release the emails so we get what has been promised. Without a release, the people again will be notified that we are served illegally, by untrustworthy servants.

Gerald Ferro

Hilo