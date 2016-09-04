Your Views for September 4
Take a stand
I’m very disappointed with our Big Island state legislators. They haven’t responded to any of my emails that expressed concern about the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s decision to defer all new state highway projects.
State Sen. Josh Green was the only legislator that truly acknowledged my concerns about the DOT’s shortsighted decision.
There are several proposed highway projects in east and west Hawaii that are affected by this deferment, such as the widening of Highway 130 in Puna and the Saddle Road extension in South Kohala. However, there hasn’t been much public pushback as far as I’ve seen, especially from our island’s state legislators.
I strongly believe they should take a stronger stance against the DOT in this matter. If DOT continues to allocate 90 percent of its budgetary resources toward system preservation, this will result in fewer construction jobs and more traffic congestion on our island’s highways in the long term.
These profound negative impacts will stifle economic growth on the Big Island. This should concern our state legislators, as I strongly believe we should continue to invest in our island’s transportation infrastructure.
Aaron Stene
Kailua-Kona
Remove signs
The primary election is over after a long and arduous campaign season. One constant reminder, weeks later, is the number of campaign signs that pepper the landscape in every direction.
Campaign signs are a very visible and effective way for voters to show support for or opposition to candidates. However, after the votes have been cast and ballots counted, election signs are often considered political clutter.
Removing signs is a good fundraising opportunity for athletic groups and service clubs. Contact a candidate and suggest they support this endeavor.
Residents are encouraged to take their signs down. The winds and rains are always upon us, and signs can blow around, littering our community.
Please help maintain the beauty of Hawaii Island.
Susan Kitchens
Hilo
Reschedule marijuana
Thank you for your recent posting of the article about the denial of the 2011 Rhode Island-Washington marijuana rescheduling petition by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
It’s encouraging to see such outrage in response to this decision, but the truth is this was completely expected. With the DEA and FDA thinking the only way a substance can have medical use is if it has successfully passed the FDA new drug approval process, it’s easy to understand how these federal agencies could ignore the fact FDA approval is just one form of accepted medical use.
We must not forget the DEA is an administrative agency that does not have the authority to ignore federalism and deny a standard of medical care states have adopted, especially when such accepted medical use has a direct impact upon federal scheduling.
However, we can’t blame the DEA for failing to recognize a form of medical use that continues to go unrecognized and unsupported by those states that have accepted such use.
Tell the DEA to reschedule marijuana based on state-accepted medical use, and let’s have the kind of public discussion on the scheduling of marijuana that is required of federal rescheduling proceedings.
Clifton Otto, M.D.
Honolulu
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.