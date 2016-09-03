Your Views for September 3
Respect the culture
This is in reply to Elijah Greenleaf’s letter (Tribune-Herald, Your Views, Aug. 23).
My previous letter was not only about respect for the culture but also commonsense safety concerns.
I clearly pointed out there are signs posted along the path that emphasize safety issues. The adults that stuck objects (sticks, golf club) in the lava caused burning embers to disperse in the air near other viewers. I didn’t think I needed to explain in detail that their actions created a potentially hazardous situation.
However, I still think “she” (Pele) should be respected. Pele has been a part of the Hawaiian culture for centuries. I do not agree with Mr. Greenleaf that people won’t respect the Hawaiian culture because they are warned not to incur the wrath of a fiery supernatural being (magical thinking) such as Pele.
There are many other respected cultures in the world where statues, temples and churches were built to honor and appease their gods and goddesses. These gods have been a part of their cultures for centuries. They are also known to people as supernatural beings and are warned not to incur their wrath.
I also do not agree with Mr. Greenleaf’s assertion that local students can’t make the grade in science and math or become a Nobel Prize winner because they respect goddess Pele. There are scientists, mathematicians and Nobel Prize winners who respect their gods. All I am saying is respect the culture.
In closing, I would like to quote an excerpt from an interview with volcanologist John P. Lockwood on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” program that aired Nov. 1, 2014: “… You know, I’ve been in Hawaii for 40 years, and one ends up with a great deal of respect for the volcano. ‘She’ — we refer to our volcano as ‘she’ — because we are talking about Pele, the volcano goddess, and she deserves respect.”
Sherlette Shiigi
Hilo
