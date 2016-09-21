Your Views for September 21

Kudos to brothers

Kudos to brothers Kupono and Hamakua Kon-Kahakai, who chased down a male suspect involved in stealing a money jar at the Hilo Farmers Market.

It is the action of people such as these brothers that help make our community safe. I hope their caring actions will one day turn into a career as police officers for our island.

As for this habitual thief who got caught, and if convicted, I hope one of his sentencing punishments is banishment from this island.

Rick LaMontagne

Hilo

Mahalo, volunteers

The 29th annual Richardson Roughwater Swim was Sunday, July 31, at Richardson Ocean Park in Keaukaha. We were fortunate to be blessed with numerous rainbows and waves in the channel that truly made it a “rough” water swim.

I would like to thank all my volunteers (family and friends) who gave their time and energy to help make this swim possible. Without all of you, this event would not have survived this long.

First and foremost, mahalo to the buoy setters who have the hardest job of setting the course. Mahalo to the smiling and patient volunteers at the registration and finish tables who check and double check each swimmer; to the finish line crew members, who never miss a beat or a Popsicle stick. Thanks to Arlene (who also donated the bananas) and the volunteers for passing out water.

Mahalo to Battalion Chief Kosaki and the Hawaii Fire Department’s Ocean Safety Division for providing water patrol and the rescue watercraft and also to the other experienced volunteers out in the water.

To the setup and breakdown crew, mahalo for all your help. To Palekana Kai for all the years, mahalo.

A big mahalo to Creative Arts and Trophy Case for your expertise and friendship all these years.

I would especially like to mahalo my daughter, Lahela, for her inspiration, vision and creative mind. Together, we have tried to produce a T-shirt that not only is visually interesting, but conveys or imparts knowledge and/or provides cultural insight. We hope at the least it encourages discussion.

I would also like to mahalo my friends for their beautiful lei and the many good wishes I received.

Mahalo to the swimmers, who donated 126 pounds of food and a generous cash donation to the Food Basket. Mahalo to Matt and the Tribune-Herald for their coverage of the swim.

Again, I am so grateful for my volunteers’ dedication and lasting friendship and have been so fortunate they have kept coming back year after year.

Last but not least, a special mahalo to Kahele, who has to put up with me.

See you in the water!

‘O wau no me ka ha‘aha‘a.

Terry Miura

Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics