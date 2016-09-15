Your Views for September 15

Origin of pigs

Regarding “DNA proves wild pigs’ pedigree” (Tribune-Herald, Sept. 14): How refreshing to learn of recent DNA studies that unequivocally confirm previous evidence that the feral pigs of today are in fact direct descendants of animals that were established on the islands as long as 800 years ago.

It must be a crushing blow to environmental crusaders promoting the narrative that forest pigs are a more recent Western introduction, a crutch used to support ongoing and increasingly successful attempts at their extermination.

Facts have proven to be of little consequence to a closed-minded cohort that blindly pursues the impossible dream of returning Hawaii to an imaginary time of some distant past. Sadly, it’s done on the taxpayers’ dime with little complaint.

Richard Hoeflinger

Keaau

‘Future scientists’

Thank you for publishing the article Tuesday about third-graders at Pahoa Elementary School learning about mosquitoes (Tribune-Herald, Sept. 13). I am the scientist who was invited to teach a class.

My presentation was mostly a review of material already covered by the teachers and was intended to reinforce students’ previous lessons and introduce a few new ideas, especially related to mosquito-borne diseases and what we can do to fight back.

The students were very excited, and for me as a scientist it was especially rewarding to see the students referring to their notebooks when I asked them questions. Scientists keep careful notes, and it was clear these students were learning to do so as well. Their notebooks contained facts, ideas and questions they came across in previous lessons.

I asked one question I did not know the answer to: Why do dengue-carrying mosquitoes (Aedes species) prefer to lay eggs in manmade containers instead of natural ones such as plants? (Scientists like to ask questions to which they don’t know the answer.) It was great to hear the students come up with excellent ideas — perhaps it is because it is safer (there are fewer predators)! That is a great answer. I learned something, too.

There are future scientists in those classes, and I hope we can support them as they grow and learn. Mahalo nui loa to the teachers who make this possible!

Van L. Eden

Pahoa