Your Views for September 13
Sustainability vs. cannibalism
In order for our lovely state to become food-sustainable, the planning departments on all islands are going to have to stop letting what little prime agriculture land we have left be rezoned for hotels or businesses or apartments, no matter how rich or powerful the landowner is.
Then, the state and counties will have to make it popular to grow food by giving tax breaks or incentives. And we’re talking real food, not GMO mono-cropping. That is how we will become sustainable.
I personally don’t understand how those in charge plan to feed their constituents in the case of disruption of barges. The way things are now, we all would be eating each other within a week in the more populous areas.
This should be top priority now, not moving it back another 10 years, hoping the problem will solve itself.
Sara Steiner
Pahoa
There are alternatives
As of this writing, the candidates for president and vice president of the Libertarian and Green Parties qualified for listing on the ballots of most of the 50 states. Unfortunately, many Americans believe their voting choice is limited to the two pairs of major party candidates who fall short of inspiring hope for substantive political change.
Gary Johnson and Jill Stein would add wisdom and experience to the three presidential debates, and William Weld and Ajamu Baraka would do the same for the vice presidential debate.
Requiring a 15 percent support rating in polls that fail to even include their names is an unrealistic and biased hurdle that should be lowered in the interest of a better informed electorate.
James M Vigorito
Mountain View
