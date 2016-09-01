Your Views for September 1

Dogs in church

In response to Maralyn Renken’s statement about service dogs in a Catholic church (July 30, Your Views), she is wrong.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, a Catholic church in Papaikou, had welcomed a very big shepherd dog, named Dudley, with a young man in his wheelchair for quite a few years. He lay alongside all during Mass and never made a sound and was loved by all. Maybe your dog has not been trained to be quiet during Mass.

Dorothy Williams

Hilo

Mahalo, conservationists

The Hawaiian green sea turtle’s amazing restoration to abundance from near extinction 45 years ago is one of the greatest marine conservation success stories of all time.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature played a significant historical role in making this happen. I send thanks and aloha to IUCN and all its visiting members for a safe and productive World Conservation Congress.

George Balazs

Co-chair, Oceania Region

IUCN/SSC Marine Turtle Specialist Group

Speed humps needed

Mahalo to all those who made the Kapiolani Street extension between Mohouli and West Lanikaula Street possible. However, since its opening, this long stretch of the new roadway has become a freeway for many speeding motorists.

A well-known hospice along this street, in what was once a very quiet area, must now deal with the noise created by these speeding vehicles.

I think it’s time for speed humps to be placed along this road to slow vehicles down, not only for safety reasons but also to pay respect to those hospice patients by minimizing the noise created by speeding vehicles.

Rick LaMontagne

Hilo

Political coma

While an increasing number believe we should have at least three political parties, the vast majority of America languishes in a political coma until it’s time to vote. Many have departed their coma earlier than usual for this debacle of an election, if only to support who they believe is the lesser evil. Use this information to help make your decision: votesmart.org.

Dave Kisor

Pahoa