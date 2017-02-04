Your Views for February 4

Out of whack

You’ve got to be kidding me! The Honolulu Police Commission will give Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha a separation package of $250,000 (if the feds can’t prove he’s a crook) in addition to his $150,000 yearly pension.

The separation package is bad enough, but chew on this: Is your retirement 84 percent of your annual wage?

No surprise Hawaii has one of the worst unfunded liabilities in the nation for government workers’ pensions. Perhaps it’s time to make some significant changes at the state level, too. Unfortunately, I doubt our elected officials will go there.

Fred Fogel

Volcano

Krugman got it wrong

I found a bit of irony in your Saturday, Jan. 28, publication. You had a column by the little “attack dog” Paul Krugman positioned directly below a cartoon depicting the Dow hitting the 20,000 mark.

Wasn’t it Mr. Krugman who stated Nov. 9 that “markets will never recover from Trump”?

Last time I looked, the market has had its largest post-election increase in history.

Jim Fitzgerald

Keaau

Immigration ban

Actually, we are at war. Temporarily banning certain foreigners from our country while Americans have been murdered in this war is reasonable.

How many other countries have open borders while fighting a war? The Obama administration previously designated those seven countries as security risks. Europe is very much regretting its previous open-border policy because it paid for it with various devastating terrorist attacks on its citizens.

Do we really want to resort to security routinely patrolling the streets with automatic rifles, as they do in Europe?

The temporary ban actually is compassion for the families of the thousands of victims of 9/11 and other terrorist attacks within our borders. It is not un-American to take reasonable steps to protect us. There is no inalienable right to enter another country simply because you want to. Normally, nations do have the right to refuse entry to foreigners.

Leighton Loo

Mililani, Oahu