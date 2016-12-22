Your Views for December 22

‘Happy days’

There was a popular song on the radio in the 1970s called “Oh Happy Day.” The song describes mankind’s glee connected with Jesus coming (from Heaven) to planet Earth.

The historically documented miracles and healings done by Jesus demonstrated his care and compassion. He walked on this planet, working wonders as signs that he is God. He also lavished love upon those with whom he came into contact to reflect the Father’s love.

Today, God the Father beckons to you to receive His love. He extends His everlasting arms to envelop you eternally, beginning at this moment in eternity! God loves you — no matter what color or creed, prisoner or prince, billionaire or broke.

He created you to be His family. The Holy Spirit wants to be your very best friend. Jesus is standing at the door of your heart and home. He wants to help you, not hurt you.

God is not the one harming people and plants. He is the one who created them. He cherishes His creation. Jesus did not visit Earth to condemn us; he came to bring you love, life and liberty.

Are you ready for some good news?

You are so, so loved by God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. You might feel all alone in this world; you might feel like you are not worth much. But you have enormous worth to God. You are here on this pretty planet to be loved by God, to love God and to love the people and animals and nature He created and loves.

God wants you to be happy, not sad. It doesn’t matter what religion you are. Just ask Jesus into your life. He is calling to you now. You have a purpose on this planet. You are important to this planet, to people and to animals! You are important to God! Oh happy days!

Theresa Goodall

Hilo