Your Views for August 30

Prudent spending

Wow! The headline reads, “The state sits on a record $1 billion surplus.”

Great! Perhaps now we can earmark the surplus for unfunded liabilities such as retirement and medical benefits for present government employees.

But wait!

The state has contract negotiations pending with government employees, and “big pay raises for government workers are a given,” according to the unions.

Really?

Why should a cash balance in the state budget have anything to do with pay raises for government employees?

It would seem prudent instead to fund the unfunded liabilities. (But that’s just a taxpayer’s opinion, for what that is worth.)

Fred Fogel

Volcano

Lipstick on a pig

A recent letter writer complained about the Tribune-Herald’s negative cartoons and articles about the presidential candidates and wants something “positive” printed.

This is at least naive on several counts

First, it’s not the media’s job to print “positive” articles about the candidates — that’s what all that PAC money is for. They are supposed to report the facts, and the facts in this election are pretty negative: two of the most unliked candidates in history, a majority saying they will vote AGAINST somebody instead of FOR somebody (and a significant minority wants to end civilization so nobody wins), record-low approval rating for Congress (the Communist Party beat them in one recent poll) and the general rage of the voters with the corrupt status quo.

Positive? I thought the cartoon about Harry Kim outrunning Wally Lau’s money was pretty positive.

Positive on the national election? I tried to think of one major positive thing about either of these political hacks and failed.

There’s an old saying: You can put lipstick on a pig and it’s still a … politician

William Wade

Kehena Beach

How to use surplus

Would you consider that the best use of the $1 billion budget surplus is to 100 percent fund all pension and health care obligations within the state, if possible (I would hope it is enough).

These unfunded debts are a blight on our posterity and weigh on prosperity.

John Begg

Pahoa