Your Views for August 26

Dreaded roundabout

After reading the sky-didn’t-fall letter regarding the HI-5 program (Tribune-Herald, Your Views, Aug. 24), it occurred to me the same can be said about the dreaded and feared roundabout in Pahoa.

It opened, it works and nothing disastrous has occurred.

Gregg Niceley

Pahoa

Offensive comparisons

Is anyone else sick of the cartoons in this paper depicting both presidential candidates as less than desirable, buffoons and liars?

It is no wonder people are so jaded and negative about this election. You’re sending the message to just stay home.

Many of us think there is a clear choice, and these comparisons are offensive. How about taking some responsibility and post something positive for a change?

Jamie Reno

Paauilo

Too much violence

This is in regard to Fred Fogel’s letter (Tribune-Herald, Your Views, Aug. 18).

Mr. Fogel lost my interest when he wrote, “Police shoot (probably rightfully so) a thug.”

I ask Mr. Fogel: Was he there when the incident happened?

I was not there and have many questions about what exactly occurred.

Was the man shot a thug? Was there any other option besides shooting him?

I am sick of the violence in our world.

Fred O’Brien

Hilo

‘Universal constants’

Believing in God is optional. Believing in humanity is not.

There are 7.3 billion-and-counting potential and actual saviors with the sole responsibility in this phase of our existence to transform this “Pale Blue Dot” to a paradise deliberately for us, as it already is for all others in the web of life.

The path to the absolutely attainable paradise is inherent in humanity’s four spiritually universal constants:

1. We are all born citizens of this planet, with our home scattered across the globe.

2. None of us had at birth any knowledge of the totality of the environment within which we were born.

3. Every child, anywhere, has the inalienable/natural right to reach its fullest potential.

4. Intertwined with that, every human being has the inalienable/natural right to its fair share of the resources of this “Spaceship Earth” we are blessed with.

Abraham Sadegh

Hilo